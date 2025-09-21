Fantasy Sports

Cam Skattebo And 4 Other Rookies To Look Out For On Sunday Night Football: Chiefs Vs. Giants

Here are five rookies for fantasy football owners to look out for on Sunday Night Football as the Chiefs take on the Giants.

Ethen Hutton

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sunday Night Football will continue tonight for Week 3 of the NFL season, as the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road to take on the New York Giants. Tonight’s matchup presents plenty of storylines, as both teams search for their first win of the new season. 

Each team’s roster will be worth keeping an eye on, as both sides look for standout performances from their rookies. Here are four notable rookies to look out for in fantasy football on Sunday Night Football. 

Cam Skattebo, RB - New York Giants 

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo could be the most notable rookie in Sunday’s matchup. Through two games, the Arizona State product has carved out a significant role in New York’s backfield, finishing Week 2 as the team’s leader in carries (11) and rushing yards (45). 

Skattebo also found the endzone during New York’s Week 2 loss, bringing his PPR point total to 13.9 points. In Week 3, Skattebo could struggle out of the gate versus a tough Kansas City defense. While his production may not match that of his Week 2 performance, Skattebo’s volume in the Giants backfield paired with his receiving upside make him a notable rookie starting candidate in fantasy this week. 

Jalen Royals, WR - Kansas City Chiefs 

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City’s offense is hopeful rookie wideout Jalen Royals is available to make his NFL debut on Sunday night. Royals could provide valuable depth for a depleted Chiefs receiving corps set to enter Sunday’s game without its two leading wideouts in Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. 

With Worthy set to miss his second consecutive game, Royals could step in and see valuable snaps in a budding Chiefs pass game. Alongside Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster, Royals could see time at WR3 in tonight’s game if he’s able to suit up. Royals is entering this Week 3 matchup listed as questionable as he navigates a knee injury. 

Beaux Collins, WR - New York Giants

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Beaux Collins (8) runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Similar to Royals’ situation in Kansas City, New York will look for Beaux Collins to step up with an injury to veteran wideout and return specialist Gunnar Olszewski. The Giants’ receiving corps is stretched thin behind Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton. Jaylin Hyatt will see action at WR4, potentially leaving room for Collins to step in. 

Collins, a rookie out of Notre Dame, is likely to make his first catch in the NFL tonight with significant injuries to New York’s receiving group. 

Brashard Smith, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) is unable to catch the ball defended by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rookie running back Brashard Smith recorded his first NFL carry in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-round rookie carved out 13 snaps in the loss, working his way to RB3 in the Chiefs’ running back room during the offseason. 

In Week 3, Smith likely won’t see a ground-breaking quantity of volume, but a steady increase from Week 2 to 3 in snap count could be an encouraging sign to some fantasy owners. 

Jaxson Dart, QB - New York Giants

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares for a snap against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It would likely take a disaster from Russell Wilson to see a significant amount of Jaxson Dart in Week 3, but we won’t rule anything out in New York. Dart was featured in the Giants’ offense, recording a carry in Week 2 that lost three yards. 

Dart still has yet to throw the first regular-season pass of his career, but head coach Brian Daboll could use the Ole Miss product’s athleticism for a potential shot in the RPO game, but we’ll leave the scheming to him. Dart could see time down the stretch of the season, but Wilson is firmly in control of the starting job after a 450-yard, three-touchdown day in Week 2.

