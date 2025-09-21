Cam Skattebo And 4 Other Rookies To Look Out For On Sunday Night Football: Chiefs Vs. Giants
Sunday Night Football will continue tonight for Week 3 of the NFL season, as the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road to take on the New York Giants. Tonight’s matchup presents plenty of storylines, as both teams search for their first win of the new season.
Each team’s roster will be worth keeping an eye on, as both sides look for standout performances from their rookies. Here are four notable rookies to look out for in fantasy football on Sunday Night Football.
Cam Skattebo, RB - New York Giants
Rookie running back Cam Skattebo could be the most notable rookie in Sunday’s matchup. Through two games, the Arizona State product has carved out a significant role in New York’s backfield, finishing Week 2 as the team’s leader in carries (11) and rushing yards (45).
Skattebo also found the endzone during New York’s Week 2 loss, bringing his PPR point total to 13.9 points. In Week 3, Skattebo could struggle out of the gate versus a tough Kansas City defense. While his production may not match that of his Week 2 performance, Skattebo’s volume in the Giants backfield paired with his receiving upside make him a notable rookie starting candidate in fantasy this week.
Jalen Royals, WR - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City’s offense is hopeful rookie wideout Jalen Royals is available to make his NFL debut on Sunday night. Royals could provide valuable depth for a depleted Chiefs receiving corps set to enter Sunday’s game without its two leading wideouts in Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.
With Worthy set to miss his second consecutive game, Royals could step in and see valuable snaps in a budding Chiefs pass game. Alongside Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster, Royals could see time at WR3 in tonight’s game if he’s able to suit up. Royals is entering this Week 3 matchup listed as questionable as he navigates a knee injury.
Beaux Collins, WR - New York Giants
Similar to Royals’ situation in Kansas City, New York will look for Beaux Collins to step up with an injury to veteran wideout and return specialist Gunnar Olszewski. The Giants’ receiving corps is stretched thin behind Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton. Jaylin Hyatt will see action at WR4, potentially leaving room for Collins to step in.
Collins, a rookie out of Notre Dame, is likely to make his first catch in the NFL tonight with significant injuries to New York’s receiving group.
Brashard Smith, RB - Kansas City Chiefs
Rookie running back Brashard Smith recorded his first NFL carry in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-round rookie carved out 13 snaps in the loss, working his way to RB3 in the Chiefs’ running back room during the offseason.
In Week 3, Smith likely won’t see a ground-breaking quantity of volume, but a steady increase from Week 2 to 3 in snap count could be an encouraging sign to some fantasy owners.
Jaxson Dart, QB - New York Giants
It would likely take a disaster from Russell Wilson to see a significant amount of Jaxson Dart in Week 3, but we won’t rule anything out in New York. Dart was featured in the Giants’ offense, recording a carry in Week 2 that lost three yards.
Dart still has yet to throw the first regular-season pass of his career, but head coach Brian Daboll could use the Ole Miss product’s athleticism for a potential shot in the RPO game, but we’ll leave the scheming to him. Dart could see time down the stretch of the season, but Wilson is firmly in control of the starting job after a 450-yard, three-touchdown day in Week 2.