Can Dillon Gabriel Win The Browns’ Starting Quarterback Job In 2025?

Dillon Gabriel’s fantasy football outlook hinges on Cleveland’s QB plans after drafting him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After an impressive six-year college career split between UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, Dillon Gabriel enters the NFL with a polished resume and a winning pedigree. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round, the left-handed quarterback’s fantasy potential remains a mystery until Cleveland clarifies its plans under center.

Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season (2024) coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).

Gabriel turned 24 last December. He won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons and had his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).

The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more.  His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.

NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle). He must avoid deflected or batted passes at the line of scrimmage to increase his chances of success in the NFL.

Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Outlook

Cleveland drafted Dillon in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting he has the inside track to start. Unfortunately, projecting his fantasy value is impossible in late spring until the Browns release more information on how they will structure their quarterbacks in 2025.

