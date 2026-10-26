Can Fantasy Football Owners Trust Cam Skattebo For The Rest Of The Season?

It's been a rollercoaster season for New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. He was projected to emerge as a fantasy football superstar in 2026 after having his rookie season cut short due to injury in 2025, but there have been some bumps in the road, for sure.

Can You Trust Cam Skattebo?

After not seeing a single touch in Week 6 because he was being punished for fumbling, he bounced back in Week 7 and had his best fantasy performance of the season by a wide margin. He carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards at 7.3 yards per carry and caught his lone target for -3 yards.

The team had been rotating four backs this season, but this past week they cut Najee Harris to narrow it down to three. We expect Skattebo to continue to serve as the lead back moving forward as long as he doesn't fumble. He is clearly the best running back on the team, and he makes the offense better. His absence may have played a significant role in the Giants' Week 6 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints.

One of the biggest concerns and surprises has been his lack of involvement in the passing attack. He is a skilled pass-catching back; however, he has seen just 13 targets all season. If he is going to come close to reaching his ceiling, he's going to have to get more involved in the passing game. They seem to be leaning on Devin Singletary on passing downs, which seems strange based on their skill sets.

This leads us to the question that all fantasy football owners are wondering: can you trust Skattebo moving forward? He is a talented enough player to be an important fantasy asset, and the Giants' offense has been good enough to sustain a valuable fantasy running back. The team is rotating running backs, and because of this, we don't expect Skattebo's offensive snap count to jump much higher than 60% in most games.

Still, he is so clearly their best back that we still believe he will be a consistent starting option for the remainder of the season. He should be viewed as an RB2 with RB1 upside just about every week.

There is one caveat that would throw all of this in the garbage, though. If Skattebo fumbles, all bets are off the table. We've already seen him get benched after fumbling in overtime in their tie with the Washington Commanders. Another fumble could cost him a lot more than a one-week punishment.



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