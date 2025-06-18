Can Jerry Jeudy Repeat As A Top-15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver In 2025?
Jerry Jeudy’s career took off with the Cleveland Browns, where he set personal bests in catches, yards, and targets during a strong 2024 campaign. With the Browns showing a willingness to air it out, Jeudy is poised to deliver consistent WR1 production if the quarterback situation stabilizes.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Jeudy looked the part of the Broncos’ future WR1 over his final six games (37/523/3 on 45 targets) in 2022, highlighted by his success in three matchups (8/73/3, 6/117, and 5/154). His season started with four catches for 102 yards and one score, but he fell short of expectations over the next five games (1/11, 2/17, 4/53/1, 3/53, and 3/54). After two uptick showings (7/96 and 6/63/1), Jeudy only played one snap over the next three weeks due to an ankle injury.
The addition of Russell Wilson didn’t translate well for Jeudy in 2023. He missed Week 1 with a hamstring issue while battling only minor injuries (knee, hip, groin, and illness) for the remainder of the year. Denver never gave him more than seven targets in any matchup, and Jeudy failed to gain more than 81 yards in any game. He had three catches or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts, with seven coming over the final seven weeks. For the year, Jeudy had 13 fewer catches (54) and targets (87) than in 2022 (67/972/6 on 100 targets) while playing one more game.
The move to Cleveland led to career highs for Jeudy in catches (90), receiving yards (1,229), and targets (145) while scoring only four times. His season began with only 21 catches on 42 targets over his first seven starts, leading to 266 yards and one touchdown (7.66 FPPG in PPR formats).
The Browns looked his way 103 times over his final 10 matchups, giving Jeudy a WR1 opportunity and production (69/963/3 – 18.33 FPPG). His best outcome (9/235/1) came vs. his former team (Denver) while also scoring over 20.0 fantasy points in three other games (6/142/1, 11/108, and 12/94).
Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Outlook
The success of Jeudy starts with who wins Cleveland’s starting quarterback job. He benefited from Jameis Winston starting (43.2 passes per game from Week 6 to Week 11), compared to 31 passes per game by Deshaun Watson. On the positive side, the Browns’ coaching staff is willing to change gears to an air attack if the game flow dictates.
Despite his growth last year (13th best wide receiver in PPR formats), Jeudy ranks 28th at wideout in the high-stakes market. To achieve this downgrade in his outlook, he must score about 200.00 fantasy points (about a 70/900/6 season). His success last year commands the ball, but Cleveland’s offensive line has to create a longer passing window to take advantage of their developing wide receiver.