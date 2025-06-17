Can Rookie Tahj Brooks Power His Way Into The Bengals’ Backfield Rotation?
After a pair of dominant seasons at Texas Tech, Tahj Brooks heads to the Cincinnati Bengals hoping to prove he belongs in an NFL rotation. While his power-running style and vision stand out, he'll need to overcome concerns about his burst to carve out a meaningful role in the Bengals' crowded backfield.
Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals
After two successful seasons (575/3,047/27 with 57 catches for 268 yards and one touchdown) at Texas Tech, the Bengals drafted Brooks in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He brings league-average running back speed while relying on more power than quickness to make winning plays. His vision is a plus, and Brooks can make defenders miss in tight quarters. Even with 102 catches on his college resume, he gained only 5.3 yards per catch.
Tahj Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook
A volume opportunity helped his college stats in 2023 and 2024, but his overall explosiveness caps his ability to steal a starting job in the NFL. Player to watch over the summer, just in case Brooks plays his way into a backup role behind Chase Brown and Zack Moss.