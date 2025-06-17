Fantasy Sports

Can Rookie Tahj Brooks Power His Way Into The Bengals’ Backfield Rotation?

Former Texas Tech workhorse Tahj Brooks joins the Bengals with solid college production but faces questions about his explosiveness at the NFL level.

Shawn Childs

Former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (RB04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (RB04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a pair of dominant seasons at Texas Tech, Tahj Brooks heads to the Cincinnati Bengals hoping to prove he belongs in an NFL rotation. While his power-running style and vision stand out, he'll need to overcome concerns about his burst to carve out a meaningful role in the Bengals' crowded backfield.

Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals

After two successful seasons (575/3,047/27 with 57 catches for 268 yards and one touchdown) at Texas Tech, the Bengals drafted Brooks in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He brings league-average running back speed while relying on more power than quickness to make winning plays. His vision is a plus, and Brooks can make defenders miss in tight quarters. Even with 102 catches on his college resume, he gained only 5.3 yards per catch.

Tahj Brooks Fantasy Football Outlook

A volume opportunity helped his college stats in 2023 and 2024, but his overall explosiveness caps his ability to steal a starting job in the NFL. Player to watch over the summer, just in case Brooks plays his way into a backup role behind Chase Brown and Zack Moss.

More Fantasy Football News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL