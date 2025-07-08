Carolina Panthers 2025 Fantasy Football Team Preview: Bryce Young Ready To Rebound
The Carolina Panthers are sitting on a seven-year streak with no trips to the postseason or a winning record. Since drafting Bryce Young, Carolina went 7-27 while being outscored by 373 points. Dave Canales gets a second season as the Panthers’ head coach, with a goal of saving his job. His pro coaching career started in 2010. Canales was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2023.
Brad Idzik worked under Dave Canales in 2023, leading to him getting promoted to the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job last year. He also came through the Seattle Seahawks’ coaching tree. Carolina ranked 29th in offensive yards and 23rd in points scored (341).
The Panthers’ defense remains in the hands of Ejiro Evero, who took over the job in 2023. He worked as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 after starting his professional coaching career in 2011. Carolina had the worst defense last year in yards allowed while allowing 534 points (32nd, 118 more than in 2023).
Carolina Panthers Offense
Carolina ranked 18th in rushing yards (1,878). They scored 18 touchdowns with 13 runs of 20 yards or more. The rushers gained 4.6 yards per carry on 24.1 chances per game.
The Panthers had the second-lowest total in passing yards (3,411) while gaining only 6.2 yards per pass attempt. Their offensive line gave up 36 sacks. They tossed 22 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.
Carolina Panthers Quarterbacks
Bryce Young, CAR
Young came to the NFL via the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft while checking in with below-par size (5’10” and 205 lbs.). His foundation in reads, pocket presence, and playability offset his questionable arm.
The Panthers will utilize him as a pocket passer, aiming to exploit his quick release and understanding of route developments through timing routes. Young can make plays with his legs, helping him avoid sacks and move the chains.
Over his final two seasons at Alabama, Young completed 65.9% of his passes for 8,200 yards with 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He posted his best season in 2021 (4,782/50) while showing growth as a runner (49/185/4) the following year.
Young has a grip and rip-it feel after the snap, but sometimes he doesn’t throw a crisp ball. His passes do have more carry downfield than they appear after his release. Young played with top receiving talent at Alabama behind a winning offensive line. His completion window will be smaller in the NFL, and his playground style when the pocket breaks down will lead to fewer big plays.
In his rookie season, Young went 2-14 with only two games of value (247/3 and 329/2). He passed for fewer than 200 yards in 11 matchups, including nine of his final 10 starts (56.7% completion rate over this span). When asked to run, Young gained 6.5 yards per carry (30/253). An ankle issue cost him one game early in the season.
Young struggled in his first two games (161/0 and 84/0), leading to Carolina benching him over the next five games. Over his last 10 starts, he averaged 210 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while being a more active runner (37/223/5). Young averaged 21.78 FPPG in four-point passing touchdowns leagues, which would rank in the top 10 at quarterback if repeated for 17 games. His highlight game came in Week 18 (275 combined yards with five touchdowns).
Fantasy Outlook: Young’s growth over his final six starts last year added to an upgrade at wide receiver (Tetairoa McMillan) in this year’s draft class, suggesting a more attractive QB2 in fantasy leagues. He ranks 24th at quarterback in early July. Last year, the Panthers had success getting their wide receivers (210/2,453/18 on 339 targets) involved, which sets the foundation of their passing attack.
Other Options: Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Ethan Garbers
Carolina Panthers Running Backs
The Panthers’ running backs averaged only 20.9 carries last season despite having a rebound in yards per carry (4.5) and rushing touchdowns (12). They finished with almost repeated value in catches (71), but their backs gained only 4.8 yards per catch.
Chuba Hubbard, CAR
The Panthers gave Hubbard 197 touches in relief of Christian McCaffrey in 2021, leading to 786 combined yards with six touchdowns and 25 catches. However, he gained only 3.6 yards per rush and 7.0 yards per catch while delivering five playable games (18.40, 13.50, 15.10, 15.80, and 13.60 fantasy points in PPR formats). Carolina gave him only 7.9 touches per game over the final nine weeks.
In 2022, Hubbard barely touched the ball over the first six weeks (6/34 with one catch for one yard). He looked poised to take advantage of the Christian McCaffrey trade, but an ankle injury in Week 7 (73 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches) led to an early exit and two more missed games.
Unfortunately, Hubbard took the back seat to D’Onta Foreman multiple times over the Panthers’ last eight matchups (80/368/1 with 11 catches for 160 yards). His best output over this span in fantasy points came in Week 14 (18.90) and Week 16 (12.60).
Even with the signing of Miles Sanders in 2023, Hubbard was the best running back on the team. He gained 1,135 combined yards with five touchdowns and 39 catches, setting career highs in almost all areas.
On the downside, Hubbard again struggled to make big plays (3.8 yards per rush and 6.0 yards per catch). Carolina gave him 150 touches over their final seven games, leading to 609 combined yards with four touchdowns and 16 catches (14.41 FPPG in PPR formats). He finished 27th in running back scoring (182.50).
For the third consecutive year, Hubbard capitalized on a running back injury (Jonathan Brooks) to lead Carolina in rushing (250/1,195/10) and receiving (43/171/1) production. The Panthers created more running room, leading to 4.8 yards per carry. He missed the final two games with a right knee injury that didn’t require surgery.
Hubbard gained over 100 rushing yards in four matchups (21/114, 18/104/1, 28/153/1, and 25/152/2) while having more success at home (858 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 28 catches). The Panthers gave him 20+ touches in six contests.
Fantasy Outlook: Hubbard finished last year ranked 14th in fantasy points (244.80) in PPR formats. He scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in six games. Carolina signed him to a four-year deal for $33 million in March. In early July, Hubbard is the 17th-ranked running back.
Rico Dowdle played well enough last season to snipe third-down snaps with change-of-pace value on early downs. The Panthers gave Hubbard 570 touches over his last 32 games. I’ll set his bar as 1,200 combined yards with 10 scores and 25 catches.
Rico Dowdle, CAR
After flashing upside in his freshman season at South Carolina (819 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 15 catches on 148 touches), Dowdle wandered his way through the next three years (295 rushes for 1,403 yards with 10 touchdowns plus 47 catches for 428 yards and two scores). He missed four games in 2016 with a battle with a hernia issue that required surgery, a broken leg in 2017, and a couple of games in 2019 with a knee issue.
Dowdle came to the NFL with just below running back average speed (4.54 40-yard dash) and decent size (5’11” and 215 lbs.). He runs some patience while using his eyes and feel to pick the right spot to turn upfield. When in space, Dowdle showed the ability to make defenders miss either with fight or wiggle. His vision plays up while owning change of direction value. Dowdle’s downside risk is carrying the ball loosely in the open field, as well as his injury history. The Cowboys signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
He gained only 24 yards on seven carries in his rookie season. Dowdle didn’t touch the ball over the next two seasons due to a broken hip and an ankle injury.
In 2023, he won the RB2 role for Dallas, leading to 505 combined yards with four touchdowns and 17 catches on 106 touches. Dowdle had a peak of 12 rushing attempts in two matchups (12/79/1 and 12/46/1) while posting his top fantasy value in Week 3 (46 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches) and Week 18 (9/46 with three catches for 100 yards). He missed one game due to an ankle issue.
The Cowboys gave Dowdle a high-volume opportunity last year, leading to 1,328 combined yards with five touchdowns and 39 catches on 274 touches. His only missed game came in Week 8 due to an illness. Carolina rewarded his success with a one-year $2.7 million contract.
He opened the year with three quiet games in fantasy points (4.20, 9.90, and 8.60 – PPR) while flashing in Week 5 (20/87 with two catches for 27 yards and one score). Dallas gave him 199 touches over their final 10 games (176/833/2 with 23 catches for 118 yards and one touchdown ~ 13.61 FPPG). He rushed for over 100 yards in four matchups (22/112/1, 18/131, 25/149, 23/104). His best fantasy days came in Week 9 (21.70) and Week 13 (21.30).
Fantasy Outlook: Dowdle's success will give him rotational value in the Panthers’ offense. He gained only 6.4 yards per catch last year, which is better than what Chuba Hubbard accomplished (43/171/1 – 4.0 YPC) last season. Dowdle was the 23rd-best running back last year (199.80 fantasy points). In early July, he is ranked 52nd among running backs. I view him more as a handcuff with occasional value than a flex option in fantasy leagues.
Trevor Etienne, CAR
The Panthers took a fourth-round flier on Etienne after three part-time running back opportunities at Florida and Georgia. Over 34 games, he rushed for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns on 371 carries (5.6 YPC) while catching 62 passes for 432 yards and one touchdown. Etienne missed time last season due to a rib issue and sat out Week 1 with an off-the-field driving incident (DUI – later dismissed).
His running profile has a rhythmic feel, aided by winning vision and the movements to make defenders miss in traffic and the open field. His hands, route running, and pass protection skills promote a third-down opportunity. The one missing link in Etienne’s game is the gearing at the low and high end that limited his big-play ability, along with the throttle to get out of trouble when behind time in his run blocking.
Fantasy Outlook: Etienne is an undersized back (5’8” and 200 lbs.) who enters the NFL at 21. He has a chance to be a better pro back than his college resume suggests. His path to playing time with the Panthers should come on passing downs, while being a waiver wire watch earlier in the season. Etienne ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and his brother is Travis Etienne.
Other Options: Raheem Blackshear, Emani Bailey, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams
Carolina Panthers Wide Receivers
Over the past two seasons, Carolina’s wide receivers have been active in their passing attack, highlighted by their catches (219 and 210) and targets (344 and 339). They accounted for 72% of the Panthers’ receiving yards in 2024, while doubling their touchdown production (18). The next step in their development will be making bigger plays (11.7 YPC) and achieving a higher catch rate (61.9).
Tetairoa McMillan, CAR
Over the past two seasons, McMillian has been active in the Arizona Wildcats' passing attack (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8). He’s gained 16.1 yards per catch in college while starting 33 games over three years of action. McMillian had more than 200 receiving yards three times in his career (11/266/1, 10/304/4, and 10/202/1) while gaining more than 100 yards in nine other matchups (7/132/2, 8/161/1, 6/138, 9/107/1, 8/116/1, 10/160, 11/138, 8/161, and 9/115). He had a floor of six catches in 13 of his final 16 college starts.
For an NFL team seeking a receiver with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.), McMillian profiles in the realm of Mike Evans, with favorable speed (approximately 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash) for his build. His movements threaten defenses at the second and third levels while having juice in the open field with the ball in his hands. His pass routes have a rhythmic feel, allowing him to create wins with double moves.
McMillian is a hand catcher with a wide wingspan. He’ll have success at the goal line on jump balls and fade patterns. I expect his floor and early career path to parallel Michael Pittman, but his ceiling is much higher due to his ability to make more significant plays.
Fantasy Outlook: McMillian brings a unique skill set to the wide receiver position due to his frame and speed. He instantly gives Bryce Young a winning score option while checking the foundation WR1 box. Based on his wide receiver ranking (27th) in early July, McMillian must score about 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to reach par for his ADP.
A fantasy drafter must decide if he can beat a 70/800/7 season in his rookie campaign to turn a profit. Last year, Xavier Leggette (49/497/4) and Adam Thielen (48/615/5 – 10 games) were Carolina’s top receiving options. I’m interested in McMillian at the right price, which will be reflected by the summer reports out of Panthers’ camp.
Xavier Legette, CAR
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers drafted Legette with the 32nd selection in the first round. His stock rose at the combine after running a 4.39 40-yard dash, giving him an edge when adding his size (6’1” and 220 lbs.). He projects as a vertical threat, but his route running is below par, and his release is questionable. More of his damage will come past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Legette will win his share of jump balls and dust some cornerbacks in the deep passing game. He also excels with his open-field running.
South Carolina barely used Legette from 2019 to 2022, leading to 42 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns with some missed time in 2020 (hamstring) and 2021 (motorcycle accident). In 2023, he led the Gamecocks in catches (71) and receiving yards (1,255) while scoring seven touchdowns. He gained an impressive 17.7 yards per catch. His best production came in four matchups (9/178, 5/189/2, 9/217/2, and 9/120). Legette had a floor of five catches in 10 of his 12 starts.
Legette was on the field for 16 games in his rookie season, leading to 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 84 targets. His receptions were closer to the line of scrimmage than represented on his college resume, most likely due to a shorter passing window for Bryce Young.
His best NFL game came in Week 4 (6/76/1 on 10 targets) while only offering playable fantasy value when Legette scored (3/23/1, 4/34/1, and 4/39/1). In each case, he averaged less than 10 yards per catch. Over his other 12 outcomes, Legette had 32 catches for 325 yards and no touchdowns on 57 targets (5.38 FPPG in PPR formats). A hip injury led to him missing Week 16.
Fantasy Outlook: Legette gives Carolina their missing deep threat while also offering scoring ability at the goal on fades and jump balls. He brings a Deebo Samuel feel to his game, who also went to South Carolina. The Panthers gave him six rushes (24 yards) last year.
I don’t see enough in his profile to fight for him in fantasy drafts. The addition of Tetairoa McMilliam shuffles Carolina’s wide receiver structure in a positive way for Legette's game. I expect more chances downfield, but a weaker overall opportunity if Adam Thielen repeats his previous success at age 35 and stays on the field all year.
This year’s fantasy market should view him as a WR6 with upside. Legette finished 61st in wide receiver scoring (125.10 fantasy points) in 2024.
Adam Thielen, CAR
Despite playing an entire season in 2022 for the first time since 2018, Thielen scored fewer fantasy points (180.00) in PPR formats than he did in 2020 (254.00) and 2021 (199.80). His decline came from a drop in scoring (six touchdowns – 14 in 2020 and 10 in 2021) and three consecutive years of regression in his yards per catch (13.9, 12.5, 10.8, and 10.2). The Vikings gave him 6.3 targets per game. Thielen gained over 70 yards in one matchup (8/72) while barely having a pulse over his final four games (1/6, 1/16, 2/8/1, and 3/50 on 16 combined targets).
The Panthers signed him to a three-year deal worth $25 million before the 2023 season, disregarding his age (33 at the start of the season) and his perceived decline. After an empty Week 1 (2/12), Thielen was a fantasy stud over the following six games (7/54/1, 11/145/1, 7/76, 11/107/1, 11/115/1, and 8/72 – 22.75 FPPG in PPR formats) while averaging 11.3 targets. The league caught up to him over his final 10 matchups (46/433/0 on 67 targets), with only two playable games (8/74 and 6/94). He gained only 9.8 yards per catch.
Thielen opened last season with three quiet games (3/49, 2/20, and 3/40/1) on only 12 combined targets. A hamstring injury knocked him out of the subsequent seven games. He revived his fantasy value over his last seven starts (40/506/4 on 50 targets) while shining in four matchups (8/99/1, 9/102, 5/43/1, and 5/110/2). Thielen finished the year with a five-year high in yards per catch (12.8).
Fantasy Outlook: Over his 27 games with the Panthers, Thielen averaged 5.6 catches for 60 yards and 0.33 touchdowns, which translates to 13.60 FPPG in PPR formats and a backend WR2 fantasy profile.
In the early draft season, Thielen ranks 73rd at wide receiver, as they expect him to have fewer chances with Tetairoa McMillan added to the roster and Father Time nipping at his heels. When on the field, I could still see a 5/50 player with some scoring. Thielen could be at his best early in the year until the Panthers’ top two young wide receiver established their roles.
Jalen Coker, CAR
As an undrafted free agent signing in 2024, Coker gave the Panthers winning stats off the bench, with his opportunity helped by the Adam Thielen injury. He surprised the fantasy market in his second career game (4/68) in Week 5 while also offering playable stats in three other contests (4/78/1, 4/110/1, and 7/62). Coker missed three contests after Carolina’s bye week with a quad injury. He gained 20 yards or more on six of his 32 catches (18.8%).
Over three seasons at Holy Cross, Coker caught 163 passes for 2,684 yards and 31 touchdowns, highlighted by his growth in 2023 (59/1,040/15). At 6’3” and 215 lbs., he has the hands and size to win at the goal line while also having a reasonable floor in his route running. His 40-yard time (4.57) is well below the top wide receivers in the NFL, but falls in a winning range for his height profile. He must improve his release vs. press coverage and fine-tune his movements within and out of breaks on his pass patterns.
Fantasy Outlook: A player making the jump from Holy Cross to the NFL with early success in his career should be respected. His first goal in 2025 is earning WR3 snaps, which Coker achieved last year due to an injury to Adam Thielen, along with Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo playing their way off the Panthers’ roster midseason. He is a waiver watch this year.
Other Options: Hunter Renfrow, David Moore, Jimmy Horn, Dan Chisena
Carolina Panthers Tight Ends
Over the past two seasons, the Panthers’ wide receivers have increased their catches, receiving yards, and yards per catch, resulting in three-year highs in each area (61, 618, and 10.1).
Ja’Tavion Sanders, CAR
Sanders should be an instant upgrade in pass-catching for the Panthers in his rookie year. He’ll challenge the second level of a defense downfield with an edge on crossing patterns. His blocking has a reasonable floor that will improve with the addition of more bulk and strength. Sanders gained an impressive 15.2 yards per catch in 2023.
Carolina drafted Sanders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over his final two seasons at Texas, he caught 99 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. His best overall production came in 2022 (54/613/5). Sanders delivered three winning games (5/114, 5/110, and 8/105/1) last season.
The Panthers had Sanders on the field for 51.4% of their plays (most tight end snaps due to Tommy Tremble missing five games). He caught 33 of his 43 targets (76.7%) for 342 yards and one touchdown. His best fantasy value came in three matchups (5/49, 6/61, and 4/87), which Carolina gave him 25 targets over five games midseason.
Fantasy Outlook: Sanders has a trending tight end profile, and Tremble has yet to deliver a high enough profile to be the top passing-catching tight end on Carolina’s roster. I don’t expect Sanders to be drafted in many leagues this year, but he may offer bye-week cover value. Next step: 40 catches for 450 yards and fewer than five scores.
Tommy Tremble, CAR
Over his 19 games with the Fighting Irish, Tremble caught 35 balls for 401 yards with four touchdowns. Only once in his career did he catch more than four passes in a game or gain over 50 yards receiving.
Tremble earned his way into the NFL as a blocker, but his frame (6’3” and 245 lbs.) isn’t ideal for a lead role at tight end. He continues to improve, but his growth in the passing game at Notre Dame was restricted by a pair of talented players in front of him on the depth chart. Tremble ran a 4.59 40-yard dash on his pro day while also showing short-area quickness. However, his hands looked to be in question when facing tight coverage.
In his rookie season, Tremble caught 20 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 35 targets. He finished the next year with 19 catches for 174 yards and three scores on 32 targets. In 2023, the Panthers gave him TE1 snaps (52.8%), but Tremble had minimal gains in his stats (23/194/3 on 32 targets).
If Tremble didn’t miss five games last season, he would have set career highs in catches, receiving yards, and targets. His season ended with similar stats (23/234/2 on 32 targets) as his previous career path, while offering two playable games (5/77 and 2/30/1).
Fantasy Outlook: The tight end position for Carolina has been a weak link over the past few seasons. Tremble doesn’t project high enough to help a fantasy team, pushing him to the free-agent pool in all formats.
Other Others: Mitchell Evans, Dominique Dafney, James Mitchell, Bryce Pierre
Carolina Panthers Kicker
Ryan Fitzgerald, CAR
Over five seasons at Florida State, Fitzgerald made 178 of his 182 extra point tries with only one miss over his last 129 chances. He went 58-for-74 (78.4%) in field goal opportunities while showing more success in 2023 and 2024 (32-for-34). He made a 59-yard field goal last year.
Fantasy Outlook: The kicking job for Carolina will be an open competition in 2025, leading all options needing to work their way out of the free agent pool by success on the field. The Panthers scored 40 touchdowns in 2024 while creating only 26 field goal chances.
Carolina Panthers Defense
Carolina had the worst defense (3,057 yards) against the run last year. They gave up 24 touchdowns and 15 runs of 20 yards or more. Offenses averaged 34.8 rushes per game.
The Panthers allowed 4,043 passing yards (20th) with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Their defense only had 32 sacks.