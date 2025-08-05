Carolina Panthers: Fade Chuba Hubbard, Stash Bryce Young, Draft Tetairoa McMillan
The 2025 fantasy football season is filled with potential landmines, hidden gems, and breakout stars waiting to shine. Which members of the Carolina Panthers have value, and which don't? From avoiding overhyped backs like Chuba Hubbard to scooping up Bryce Young late and betting on Tetairoa McMillan's star turn, here’s how to stay ahead of your league this draft season.
Fade / Bust
Chuba Hubbard, Running Back
I will be against the grain on my take on Hubbard in 2025. The injuries to Jonathan Brooks over the past two seasons made Hubbard an excellent value and breakout player in fantasy leagues. The Panthers rewarded him with 277 and 293 touches over the last two years, creating winning stats on many days due to his volume of touches, floor in catches (39 and 43), and improved scoring in 2024 (11 touchdowns).
On the downside, his fantasy price point will be much higher this draft season, and I expect another back to get in his way in passing downs. Hubbard gained only 6.0 and 4.0 yards per catch over the past two seasons, suggesting at least a 30% decrease in targets in 2025.
Carolina should be better offensively this year, and their division schedule may require them to score many more points to win games. Hubbard made bigger plays running the ball (4.8 YPR – eight runs of 20 yards or more), inviting more temptation to draft him. He projects to be a mid-tier RB2 in fantasy drafts, which is higher than I’m willing to pay for him.
Deep Sleeper
Bryce Young, Quarterback
In shallow leagues with short benches, Young will be in the free agent pool in every league. The Panthers gave him a potential true WR1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, which should help Carolina’s scoring ability. The depth of his wide receiving options doesn’t stand out by stats, and Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger. Young showed growth late last year, helped by his willingness to run more, especially at the goal line (five rushing scores over his final six starts).
I don’t expect his passing attempts to beat the league average unless their young wideouts develop quicker than expected. Based on this, Young must stay active as a runner to post replacement and backend starting quarterback stats in 2025.
Breakout Candidate
Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver
Even with a breakout tag listed next to McMillan’s name, the fantasy market hasn’t tagged him as one of the next big things at wide receiver based on his ranking (WR26). In comparison, Malik Nabers was consistently drafted in the third round last year. McMillan brings a big, wide receiver profile (6’5” and 210 lbs.) that Carolina has had to defend twice a year since Mike Evans arrived in Tampa.
McMillan has the tools and college resume to be a high-volume catch wide receiver with an edge in scoring. His ADP has a wide range this year, which allows fantasy managers who draft many teams to buy him at a discount when available. Ultimately, McMillan has a top 10 profile once he gets his NFL sea legs and Bryce Young proves he is worthy of leading an NFL team to high-scoring games and wins.