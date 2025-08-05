Fantasy Sports

Carolina Panthers: Fade Chuba Hubbard, Stash Bryce Young, Draft Tetairoa McMillan

Discover why fantasy managers should fade Chuba Hubbard, stash Bryce Young as a sleeper, and target Tetairoa McMillan as a breakout star in the 2025 fantasy football season.

Shawn Childs

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes on the run against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes on the run against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 fantasy football season is filled with potential landmines, hidden gems, and breakout stars waiting to shine. Which members of the Carolina Panthers have value, and which don't? From avoiding overhyped backs like Chuba Hubbard to scooping up Bryce Young late and betting on Tetairoa McMillan's star turn, here’s how to stay ahead of your league this draft season.

Fade / Bust

Chuba Hubbard, Running Back

I will be against the grain on my take on Hubbard in 2025. The injuries to Jonathan Brooks over the past two seasons made Hubbard an excellent value and breakout player in fantasy leagues. The Panthers rewarded him with 277 and 293 touches over the last two years, creating winning stats on many days due to his volume of touches, floor in catches (39 and 43), and improved scoring in 2024 (11 touchdowns).

On the downside, his fantasy price point will be much higher this draft season, and I expect another back to get in his way in passing downs. Hubbard gained only 6.0 and 4.0 yards per catch over the past two seasons, suggesting at least a 30% decrease in targets in 2025. 

Carolina should be better offensively this year, and their division schedule may require them to score many more points to win games. Hubbard made bigger plays running the ball (4.8 YPR – eight runs of 20 yards or more), inviting more temptation to draft him. He projects to be a mid-tier RB2 in fantasy drafts, which is higher than I’m willing to pay for him.

Deep Sleeper

Bryce Young, Quarterback

In shallow leagues with short benches, Young will be in the free agent pool in every league. The Panthers gave him a potential true WR1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, which should help Carolina’s scoring ability. The depth of his wide receiving options doesn’t stand out by stats, and Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger. Young showed growth late last year, helped by his willingness to run more, especially at the goal line (five rushing scores over his final six starts). 

I don’t expect his passing attempts to beat the league average unless their young wideouts develop quicker than expected. Based on this, Young must stay active as a runner to post replacement and backend starting quarterback stats in 2025.

Breakout Candidate

Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver

Even with a breakout tag listed next to McMillan’s name, the fantasy market hasn’t tagged him as one of the next big things at wide receiver based on his ranking (WR26). In comparison, Malik Nabers was consistently drafted in the third round last year. McMillan brings a big, wide receiver profile (6’5” and 210 lbs.) that Carolina has had to defend twice a year since Mike Evans arrived in Tampa. 

McMillan has the tools and college resume to be a high-volume catch wide receiver with an edge in scoring. His ADP has a wide range this year, which allows fantasy managers who draft many teams to buy him at a discount when available. Ultimately, McMillan has a top 10 profile once he gets his NFL sea legs and Bryce Young proves he is worthy of leading an NFL team to high-scoring games and wins.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL