Carolina Panthers Fantasy Football Training Camp Position Battles: Chuba Hubbard Vs Jonathon Brooks

NFL training camps are underway, and the fantasy football season is beginning to heat up. One of the most important position battles this summer is taking place at the Carolina Panthers camp, between running backs Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

The Panthers' rushing attack has proven to produce fantasy value, so whoever comes out on top in this battle could be a difference-maker this season. Their ADP's keep getting closer and closer, but which one should fantasy football owners be targeting?

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

The Case For Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard is still the more popular fantasy option, being drafted as the 30th overall running back in the middle of the seventh round. We have seen him have a great fantasy season back in 2024 when he rushed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry, while also catching 43 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

He has established himself in the Panthers' offense and has been a consistent fixture in their backfield for years now. Going with Hubbard is going with the proven option without the extensive injury history.

The Case Against Chuba Hubbard

The fantasy community finally bought into Hubbard heading into 2025, and he gave us a dud of a season. We also know it wasn't about the offense because Rico Dowdle exploded when Hubbard missed time with an injury and was the better option in Carolina last season. At the end of the day, he feels uninspiring and lacks league-winning upside.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

The Case For Jonathon Brooks

Brooks was an elite prospect coming out of college and could have been a first-round pick if not for a torn ACL. He has league-winning upside with speed, pass-catching ability, and a knack for making would-be tacklers miss.

If he is fully healthy, he is by far the superior back in this backfield. Despite all of that, he is also the cheaper back, being drafted as the RB38 overall in the ninth round.

The Case Against Jonathon Brooks

Since being drafted in 2024, Brooks has totaled nine carries in three games because of knee injuries. He came into the league with a torn ACL and reinjured that same ACL just three games back from injury.

That was the last time we saw him on an NFL field. We don't know if he'll ever be the same. If you select him in fantasy drafts, understand the risk that comes with his potential upside. His health is a major question mark.

The Verdict

We are rolling the dice on Brooks in the ninth round. His upside is tremendous, and even if he doesn't pan out, he'll still likely do enough to drive down Hubbard's value. There isn't enough upside with Hubbard to justify us drafting him two rounds earlier when Brooks has league-winning upside if things break his way.

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