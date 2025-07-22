Carolina Panthers Training Camp Storylines: Is QB Bryce Young Due for Breakout?
When the NFC South first started, there was a tradition of going from worst to first in the division.
Over the past decade, the Carolina Panthers have had the "worst" part of that equation. But they haven't been able to get back to the top of the NFC South since posting a 15-1 record in 2015.
Since then, the Panthers have finished last in the division four times. The franchise doesn't have a winning record since 2017.
That's seldom made Carolina players strong fantasy football assets.
Carolina appeared to be on track for another last place finish in 2024. While they only rallied for five wins, they avoided the basement in the NFC South by winning two of their final three games.
Is nine wins or a surprise playoff appearance possible for the Panthers in 2025? If so, could the team's offense be much more fruitful for fantasy managers?
Let's take a look at that potential and the top fantasy football storylines for Carolina entering 2025 NFL training camp.
Will QB Bryce Young Make Big Third-Year Leap?
Quarterbacks, quarterbacks, quarterbacks. They dominate pretty much any conversation in the NFL, and Carolina will be no different.
This is a crucial year for Young. Overall, he's been a disappointment as the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers gave up so much draft capital to land him too.
If Young doesn't prove to be a franchise quarterback this year, his future will be in doubt. Carolina has to make a decision about Young's fifth-year option next May.
But Young began to show signs of improvement after his benching last season. That should give fantasy managers some hope.
Over his final 10 games last season, Young posted a 61.8% completion percentage while averaging 6.6 yards per pass. He also had 15 touchdowns and only six interceptions, leading the Panthers to a 4-6 record.
In the final three weeks, Young saw improvements across the board -- 64.8% completion percentage, 7 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
It's a small sample. Carolina didn't exactly play great defenses in those three weeks.
But the improvement was enough for managers to feel more positive about Young going into 2025. The quarterback will have to continue performing at training camp and in the preseason to keep those good feelings alive.
Carolina to Feature Young Playmakers
The Panthers didn't do Young any favors by trading away so many assets to land him. The quarterback didn't have much to work with before the arrival of 2024 first-round receiver Xavier Legette last season.
On July 22, ESPN's David Newton called Legette one of three Panthers to watch during training camp.
This fall, fellow first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan will join Legette as an pass-catching threat. The Panthers will also bring back veteran running back Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
The collection of talent is as good as ever for Young. Fantasy managers should be excited too about the upside of Hubbard and the Panthers young receivers.
Receiver Adam Thielen isn't young, but the fantasy mainstay is back with the Panthers as well. Last season, he led the team with 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Legette had only one more catch than Thielen (49 versus 48).
'Keep an Eye On' Tight End
Fifth-year player Tommy Tremble is expected to start at tight end. But that won't be the case during training camp.
Tremble will be sidelined after undergoing offseason back surgery. That will give an opportunity to the other tight ends on Carolina's roster.
"Specifically, Tommy Tremble's recovery from back surgery. He is expected to begin training camp in rehab, leaving the initial competition between 2024 fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders and 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans. This position has been in flux since 2019, the last year Pro Bowler Greg Olsen was on the roster. If one or two of them steps up, it would add another layer of help for Young to continue his growth.
Tremble tied a career high with 23 catches and posted a career-best 234 receiving yards last season. It was the first time in his career he averaged more than 10 yards per reception.
If Tremble develops into an even more reliable safety valve, that will only help his and Young's fantasy value.