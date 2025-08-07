CeeDee Lamb Still Shines, But These Other Cowboys Could Win You Your Fantasy League

I don’t understand how people STILL don’t believe Dak Prescott is a top 10 Fantasy QB this season 🤦‍♂️



Finishes Year by Year

2024: QB31 (8GP)

2023: QB3 (17GP)

2022: QB18 (12GP)

2021: QB8 (16GP)

2020: QB32 (5GP)

2019: QB2 (16GP)



Notice a pattern…? DAK PRESCOTT IS A TOP 10 QB🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpYp0qzIKO