CeeDee Lamb Still Shines, But These Other Cowboys Could Win You Your Fantasy League

Discover the top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football targets for 2025, including sleeper Jaydon Blue and bounce-back candidates Jake Ferguson and Dak Prescott.

Shawn Childs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 fantasy football season with a mix of bounce-back candidates, breakout potential, and steady star power. From Jake Ferguson aiming to recapture his 2023 form to Jaydon Blue's sneaky upside behind an aging backfield, fantasy drafters can find both value and volatility in this offense. Dak Prescott is set up for another odd-year rebound, while CeeDee Lamb remains one of the most coveted wide receivers on the board. Here's a closer look at which Cowboys to bet on, fade, and stash this fantasy season.

Value

Jake Ferguson, Tight End

In his third season with the Cowboys, there was an expectation that Ferguson would reach a higher ceiling after a breakout year in 2023 (71/761/5 on 102 targets). He ended up missing three games while the Cowboys’ passing attack had a significant step back in success. Ferguson failed to score a touchdown while gaining only 8.4 yards per catch (10.7 in 2023). He looks poised to have a bounce-back season while ranking favorably (TE13) in August.

Ferguson has an opportunity to prove himself after signing a massive contract extension.

Sleeper

Jaydon Blue, Running Back

With the plodding Javonte Williams and fading Miles Sanders sitting atop the Cowboys’ running back depth chart midsummer, Dallas needs a new flashy toy at running back, and Blue fits that profile. He had a short resume in college, while showing growth as a pass catcher in 2024 (42/368/6) at age 20. With a pace role on early downs and snaps on passing downs, he could work his way to cheat RB2 status. Blue has been trending toward a mid-range RB4 this month in the high-stakes market.

Comeback Player

Dak Prescott, Quarterback

Over the past six seasons, Prescott has been a much better player in odd years due to injuries and missed time.

  • 2019 – 5,179 combined yards with 33 touchdowns
  • 2021 – 4,595 combined yards with 38 touchdowns
  • 2023 – 4,758 combined yards with 38 touchdowns
  • 2020 – 1,949 combined yards with 12 touchdowns (five games)
  • 2022 – 3,042 combined yards with 24 touchdowns (12 games)
  • 2024 – 2,032 combined yards with 12 touchdowns (eight games)

The Cowboys lack an explosive identity in the run game, which often leads to many passing attempts. CeeDee Lamb brings beast pass-catching talent, and Dallas has strength in their receiving corps behind him (George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and Jake Ferguson). Prescott’s fading run profile requires him to win with his arm in the fantasy market. As the ninth-ranked quarterback in August, he looks primed to regain his lost momentum passing the ball in 2025.

Foundation Stud

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver

Last year, Lamb battled multiple injuries (ankle, shoulder, and back) and poor quarterback play. As a result, he lost his scoring edge (6 TDs) while gaining fewer yards per catch (11.8 – career-low). Dallas shut him down after Week 15, but Lamb was still able to catch 100 passes and gain over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive season. 

Lamb checks all the boxes a fantasy drafter is looking for in a lead wide receiver. He gets massive targets and catches with the profile to score double-digit touchdowns while gaining plenty of yards. In August, he secured the WR2 ranking in many drafts due to drafters getting giddy about his ceiling.

