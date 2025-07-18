Chargers WR Ladd McConkey Primed For 100-Catch Breakout In 2025
After a quiet start to his rookie season, Ladd McConkey exploded down the stretch and emerged as the Chargers' most reliable target. With his elite route running and growing role in Los Angeles’ passing game, he’s poised to become a fantasy football star in 2025.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles addressed their offseason losses at wide receiver by drafting McConkey with their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He came to the NFL with plus speed (4.39 40-yard dash) while being undersized (6’0” and 185 lbs.). His early edge comes from his route running and understanding of the open field at all levels of a defense. He projects as a slot receiver with a high floor in catches. McConkey isn’t quite there yet in his release vs. physical defenders due to his need to get stronger.
Over three seasons at Georgia, he caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns, with some chances in the run game (13/216/4). McConkey missed six games in 2023 due to back and ankle issues. He gained more than 100 yards receiving in only two (5/135/1 and 6/135/1) of his 39 games in college.
The Chargers featured McConkey in a secondary role over his first six games, leading to 24 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets. He had five catches or more in 10 of his final 11 matches, highlighted by five games (6/111/2, 6/123, 9/117, 8/94/2, and 9/197/1), with the last outcome coming in the postseason.
McConkey averaged 19.19 fantasy points in PPR formats over this snap, which would have been worthy of the second-best ranking at wide receiver if repeated for all 17 games. He missed Week 14 with a knee issue while ending the season with a minor toe injury.
Ladd McConkey 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
McConkey is on a path to be a 100-catch wide receiver with the ability to make more big plays and score touchdowns. He ranks 10th at wide receiver this summer while offering a consistency factor to fantasy teams. His natural progression over a 17-schedule should be a push over 140 targets. The Chargers’ lack of a top-tier tight end should be a win for their wide receiving corps in 2025.