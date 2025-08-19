Chase Brown, Ladd McConkey And 2 More Fantasy Football Round 3 Targets
There are some gems in Round 3 of fantasy football drafts this year. They can be found at every position, too. We went over the 12 players currently being drafted in the third round of fantasy drafts and picked out the top four. They just so happen to each be at a different position as an added bonus.
1. RB Chase Brown Cincinnati Bengals
Round 3, Pick 1 Overall: 25
Brown is a potential superstar running back with RB1 upside. It doesn't make a ton of sense why the fantasy community is sleeping on him and allowing him to fall to the third round. We watched him post RB6 overall numbers for more than half the season in 2024 after Zack Moss got injured, and he took over the bell-cow role. The Cincinnati Bengals did nothing to bring in any real competition for Brown this season, which is what everyone was worried about. It feels like fantasy owners have some sort of illogical distrust in him and are looking for reasons to fade him. He's going to be a bell-cow back on an elite offense. The volume and opportunity will both be there, and he's already proven the talent is too.
2. TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Round 3, Pick 3 Overall: 27
McBride is the second-best pick in Round 3. Despite missing a game last season, he still caught 111 of 147 targets for 1,146 yards. The issue is that he only caught two touchdowns. If he gets those TD numbers up, you're getting the TE1 overall in the third round. There are only a handful of tight ends that are true difference makers in fantasy football, and getting one gives you a huge advantage over the majority of your league mates.
3. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 3, Pick 10 Overall: 34
Burrow has the potential to have one of the most prolific passing seasons of all time in 2025. All the pieces are in place for a historically productive season. The Bengals have invested the vast majority of their money into their passing attack, leaving their defense barren. It projects to potentially be one of the worst we've seen in years. That will force Burrow to be constantly throwing the ball to try to outscore his opponents. It's a good thing he has Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown to throw to. Usually, we'd like to target quarterbacks with more rushing upside this early, but this is a rare case.
4. WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Round 3, Pick 2 Overall: 26
McConkey is going to once again be a PPR machine in the Los Angeles Chargers offense. As a rookie in 2024, it took some time for him to get fully integrated into the offensive system, and he still caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven TDs. We would be shocked if he didn't top 100 receptions this season. All of his numbers should be up this season after getting a year of experience under his belt, and he has a clear path to high-end WR1 upside.