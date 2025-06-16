Chase Brown Is A Top-10 Running Back In 2025 Fantasy Football
After a slow start to his rookie year, Chase Brown exploded down the stretch in 2024, showcasing his three-down versatility and scoring consistency. With the Cincinnati Bengals poised to give him a full workload in 2025, Brown enters the season as a high-upside RB1 with 1,500-yard potential.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
In the rookie season, the Bengals barely used Brown over their first 11 games (13 combined yards with three catches) while missing some time with a hamstring injury. He flashed in Week 13 (9/61) and Week 14 (105 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches), with a step back in play over the final three games (18/64 and five catches for 41 yards).
Over the first three games last season, Cincinnati gave Zack Moss their lead running back opportunity. As a result, Brown gained only 123 combined yards with five catches on 19 touches. He flashed in Week 4 (15/80/2 with two catches for 12 yards). From Week 9 to Week 17, over eight games, he averaged 23.6 touches, leading to 930 combined yards with six touchdowns and 38 catches (20.88 FPPG). Unfortunately, Brown missed Week 18 with an ankle injury.
His three-down ability sets a higher floor, and Cincinnati will give him more chances in 2025. Brown was a top 10 running back in PPR formats last season. He scored more than 11.00 fantasy points in 12 of his final 13 weeks.
Chase Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
A healthy second back could get in the way for Brown this year, but he showed the ability to handle 20+ touches (seven of his final eight starts). He ranks 12th at running back in the high-stakes market while playing in a potentially high-scoring offense. His consistency factor also grades well. Next Step: 1,500 combined yards with a floor of 12 scores and 60 catches.