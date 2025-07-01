Chicago Bears Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Over the past three years, with Matt Eberflus as head coach, Chicago went 15-for-36, extending their streak with no postseason games to four seasons. The Bears hired the Detroit Lions' former offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson). He led the Lions’ offense to three consecutive top-five finishes in scoring and offensive yards, while being blessed with top-tier options at QB, RB, WR, and TE. Johnson began his NFL coaching career in 2012 at the age of 26.
Declan Doyle has six years of experience in the NFL at age 29. He worked as the Saints’ offensive assistant from 2019 to 2022, followed by two years with Denver (tight ends coach). Chicago has young, developing offensive talent, but it gained the least amount of yards last season, ranking 28th in points scored (370).
The Chicago Bears brought in Dennis Allen to run their defense. He worked in New Orleans’ coaching system for 14 seasons, highlighted by three as their head coach (18-25). The Raiders (8-28) fired him after 36 games in 2014. Allen has eight years of experience running a defense. Chicago held offenses to 370 points (13th) last season, but ranked much lower in yards allowed (27th).
Chicago Bears Offense
Chicago ranked 25th in rushing yards (1,734) with 13 touchdowns and seven runs of 20 yards or more. They gained 4.0 yards per rush, with 25.4 carries per game.
A young franchise and talent at wide receiver was enough for the Bears’ offense to progress in the passing game. Chicago finished 28th in passing yards (3,552) while taking a league-high 68 sacks. They gained 6.3 yards per pass attempt with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Chicago Bears Quarterbacks
Caleb Williams, CHI
Over his three seasons in college, Williams passed for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His highlight season (4,537/42 with 382 rushing yards and 10 more scores) came in 2022 for USC, leading to a Heisman Trophy and multiple offensive awards.
In his 37 career games, he ran the ball 289 times for 966 yards and 27 touchdowns. His running lanes were smaller as he moved through college (5.6 YPC in 2021, 3.4 in 2022, and 1.5 in 2023). Williams went 23-10 in his time at Oklahoma and Southern California.
He brings a gambler’s mentality to the quarterback position with the goal of beating a defense over the top in the deep passing game. His receiving talent in college was superior in deep speed, resulting in numerous wide-open chances downfield. Williams handled himself well under pressure in the pocket, with the ability to slide to open areas and extend his passing window. He has the foot speed and awareness to avoid the pass rush and make back-breaking runs when under pressure. Williams wants to pass the ball when on the move, but he does force throws into tight coverage at times.
His challenge at the next level is finding a balance between being a rhythm pocket passer and a player who looks to see what the defense gives him on many plays. Defenses will take away his top receiving options, forcing Williams to take longer to get the ball out and find his second and third options in the passing game.
I saw moments of Peyton Manning sliding in the pocket, with an underlying Patrick Mahomes when needing to avoid the pass rush. Once Williams transitioned to a runner, he had the mobility, fluidness, and acceleration to threaten the second level of a defense in space.
Williams does run the risk of making big negative plays when his retreat to create a passing window leads to sacks and possibly a bad fumble. However, his arm strength, accuracy, and reads grade well when given a free look downfield.
In his rookie season, Williams struggled in many games due to sacks (68) and an off-time right arm on too many throws. He fired with velocity on some open looks when loft and touches would have delivered a winning play. On the positive side, Williams minimized the damage in interceptions (6), with two coming over his final 14 starts.
His best four games (338/2, 282/4, 373/2, and 368/2) came at home. Williams passed for fewer than 200 yards in nine games (six came over his final 11 starts). When given rushing lanes, he ran the ball well (81/489).
Fantasy Outlook: The Bears have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, giving Williams plenty of room for growth. Chicago must pass protect better. He ranked 11th at quarterback in late June, five spots higher than his finish in 2024 (300.95 fantasy points). Possible 4,500 combined yards with a run at 30 touchdowns.
Other Options: Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Austin Reed
Chicago Bears Running Backs
The running back position for the Bears set a three-year low in carries (348), running yards (1,291), and yards per rush (3.7). Their backs caught 17.8% of Chicago’s completions, down from 23.4% in 2023. Despite the regression receiving chances, they finished with an uptick in receiving yards (505), thanks to bigger plays (8.0 yards per catch).
D'Andre Swift, CHI
Swift appeared to kick down the fantasy door in Week 1 (15/144/1 with three catches for 31 yards) of 2022. Unfortunately, Detroit only gave him 17 touches over the following two games, resulting in 133 combined yards, one score, and five catches. Another shoulder issue cost him three weeks plus a smaller role over the next five matchups (23/61/2 with 16 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown). Swift gained 453 yards with three touchdowns and 24 catches on 73 touches over his final six games. He finished the year ranked 21st in running back scoring (191.10) in PPR formats.
The move to the Eagles’ offense in 2023 led to Swift setting career highs in rushing attempts (229), rushing yards (1,049), and games played (16). Philadelphia rested him in Week 18. After receiving only two touches in Week 1, he strung together five competitive games (564 combined yards with three touchdowns and 22 catches – 19.28 FPPG in PPR formats).
Swift gained over 100 combined yards in four matchups, highlighted by one impact game (28/175/1 with three catches for six yards). From Week 8 to Week 17, the Eagles downgraded his receiving chances (19 – 2.1 per game), leading to six outcomes with fewer than 10.00 fantasy points. He ranked 19th in running back fantasy scoring (200.30).
In his first year with the Bears, Swift had a career-high 295 touches and combined yards (1,345) while setting a career-low in yards per rush (3.8). He rushed over 100 yards in one matchup (18/129/1). Chicago gave him 20 touches or more in six games.
His best fantasy value came from Week 4 to Week 6 (29.50, 20.00, and 21.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats. On his down days, Swift scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in nine contests. He repeated his 19th rating in fantasy points (214.50).
Fantasy Outlook: Swift played with one season under the guidance of Ben Johnson, putting him in a prime position to be the “Jahmyr Gibbs” in the Bears’ offense. Over the past two seasons, he missed only one game, compared to 10 weeks on the sidelines over his first three years in Detroit.
Swift must improve his scoring to reach a higher fantasy ceiling. He gained 20 yards or more on 10 plays in 2024, showcasing his big-play ability. In late June, Swift ranks 24th at running back in PPR formats. I sense about 275 touches, leading to 1,300 combined yards with six to eight touchdowns and about 50 catches.
Roschon Johnson, CHI
Johnson brings plenty of bulk (6’0” and 220 lbs.) to the NFL while offering below-par running back speed (4.58 40-yard dash). His smash-mouth style plays well with open holes at the line of scrimmage, while also excelling against defensive backs at the second level of the defense. Johnson does have some wiggle in his moves, with a willingness to use a stiff arm or jump cut to add yards after the catch. He does grade well in pass protection while having a limited ceiling and role in the passing game.
Over four seasons at Texas, Johnson rushed for 2,190 yards on 392 carries with 23 touchdowns. He caught 56 of his 77 targets for 420 yards and three more scores. Four (21/121, 23/105/3, 14/139/3, and 3/112/1) of his five games with more than 100 yards rushing came over his first 26 contests in college. He failed to deliver an impact game in his senior season.
In his rookie campaign, Chicago gave Johnson 115 touches over 15 games, leading to 561 combined yards with two touchdowns and 34 catches. His best play came in Week 1 (55 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches) and Week 17 (59 combined yards with a score and three catches). He missed two weeks with a concussion.
The Bears never got Johnson rolling last season. He finished with 254 combined yards with six touchdowns and 16 catches on 71 touches. His best fantasy stats came in Week 5 (10/25/2) and Week 11 (10/41/1). Johnson gained only 2.7 yards per rush and 6.5 yards per catch. He missed three games with a toe injury and a concussion.
Fantasy Outlook: At this point in his career, Johnson will be a thorn at the goal line, with a chance to be more active. His expected RB5 ADP makes him easier to pair with D’Andre Swift, but he isn’t a lock to keep the role.
Kyle Monangai, CHI
Over his last two seasons at Rutgers, Monangai had a high-volume role in the run game (242/1,262/8 and 256/1,279/13). The Scarlet Knights barely used him in the passing game over his 52 games (38/252/1). He rushed for over 100 yards in 12 matchups, highlighted by his second game (27/208/3) in 2024.
Monangai brings below-par running back speed (4.60 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine), but he excels in tight quarters, thanks to winning quickness and a feel for making defenders miss. Unfortunately, his early run decisions lead him to dead ends on too many plays. Monangai runs with fight and finish, while needing more experience in pass protection and catching the ball.
Fantasy Outlook: Monangai can’t match the size of Roschon Johnson, but he has enough tools in his run package to jump in on the Bears’ running back depth chart. For now, the waiver wire will be his home in most 12-team leagues.
Other Options: Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler, Deion Hankins
Chicago Bears Wide Receivers
The change to Caleb Williams at quarterback led to a significant increase in wide receiver opportunities in 2024, resulting in three-year highs in catches (233), receiving yards (2,531), touchdowns (16), and targets (380). They account for 66.0% of Chicago’s completions and 71% of their receiving yards. Their only negative was a decline in their yards per catch (10.9 – 13.5 in 2023).
DJ Moore, CHI
Moore stumbled out of the gate in 2022 due to his lack of rhythm with Baker Mayfield. Six weeks into the season, he only had 20 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown on 44 targets. A switch at quarterback led to two productive games (7/69/1 and 6/152/1), followed by three more empty showings (2/24, 4/29, and 3/24). Moore played well in four (4/103/1, 5/73/1, 5/83/1, and 6/117/1) of his final six contests, helping fantasy teams when league championships were on the line. He failed to catch a pass in Week 14 while ending the year on a down note (1/10).
In his first season with Chicago, Moore posted an excellent run from Week 2 to Week 5 (6/104, 3/41/1, 8/131/1, and 8/230/3). The Bears struggled to get rolling over the following five games (25/262/0 on 37 targets – 10.26 FPPG in PPR formats). His star rose again in four (7/96/1, 11/114, 6/88/2, and 9/159/1) of his final seven contests while playing through an ankle issue in December. He had double-digit targets in four games and six chances or fewer in six other matchups.
In the end, Moore set career highs in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364), and touchdowns (9) with the second-most targets (136) in his six years in the NFL. He finished sixth in fantasy points (287.50) for wide receivers in PPR formats.
Chicago looked for Moore 140 times last season, but he lost his explosiveness (9.9 yards per catch – 14.1 in 2022 and 14.2 in 2023). On the positive side, Moore had the most catches (98) of his career. He gained more than 100 yards in two matchups (5/102/2 and 7/106/1).
Over his final eight games, the Bears’ top wideout had seven catches or more in seven contests, resulting in him averaging 17.32 fantasy points per game. Moore ranked 16th in wide receiver scoring (239.70 fantasy points) in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: On the surface, Moore feels like a player to fade, but a new offense and a second year of development for Caleb Williams invite more exciting games and overall production. He ranks 21st at wide receiver in late June. Moore is on a path to catch over 100 balls with 1,300 yards and a reasonable floor in scoring, suggesting a top 10 wideout in 2025.
Rome Odunze, CHI
After drafting their franchise quarterback first overall in 2024, the Bears snatched up WR Rome Odunze with the ninth selection in the first round. He brings size (6’3” and 210 lbs.) to the Bears’ offense, and his speed (4.45 40-yard dash) grades well. His route running has a high floor but will improve with more NFL experience. Odunze has excellent hands and a wide catch radius. He’ll upgrade Chicago’s scoring value at the goal line and enhance their explosiveness in the deep passing game.
Over his final two seasons at Washington, he caught 167 of his 244 targets (68.4%) for 2,828 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. His highlight year came in 2023 (92/1,677/14). Odunze gained more than 100 yards in 10 matchups (7/132/1, 7/121/1, 8/180, 5/125/2, 8/128/2, 3/111/2, 7/106/2, 7/120/2, 8/102, and 6/125).
Chemistry was an issue between Caleb Williams and Odunze in his rookie season, highlighted by his low catch rate (53.7). Chicago had him on the field for 84.0% of their plays as their WR2. He finished 49th in wide receiver scoring (54/749/3 – 145.90 fantasy points). Odunze gained over 100 yards in two matchups (6/114/1 and 5/104) with starting value in one other game (4/42/2). On his off days, he scored 9.00 fantasy points or fewer in 12 of his 17 contests.
Fantasy Outlook: His path and pedigree point to a breakout season. He should be a slam-dunk value at WR3 this draft season. Odunze ranks 35th at wide receiver in late June, but his price point is expected to rise over the summer. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him catch 80 passes for 1,100 yards with double-digit scores.
Luther Burden, CHI
After shining in his second season at Missouri (86/1,243/10), Burden experienced a regression in his statistics last year (61/676/6, with nine rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns). He gained over 100 yards once (6/117/1) in 2024 while having a beast run over five matchups (8/117, 7/114/2, 10/177, 11/140/2, and 11/149) the previous season. Burden gained 14.1 yards per catch in 2023, compared to 11.1 yards per catch last year while playing with the same quarterback, Brady Cook.
The Missouri Tigers featured him as a chain mover close to the line of scrimmage to increase his involvement in their offense and allow Burden to utilize his open-field running to make plays. He has a selfish side to his game, where his play isn’t as motivating when the ball isn’t going his way. Burden brings excellent hands with exceptional timing and finishing power in the deep passing game. He posted a 4.41 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine.
At the next level, Burden should excel at crossing patterns with deep speed to take the top off a defense. His change of direction speed is excellent when running parallel to the line of scrimmage and turning up the field when he sees daylight. He runs with wiggle and vision, making him a dangerous player after the catch. The next step in his development is improving his overall route running and focus.
The Bears drafted Burden in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a young, exciting element to their offense. He suffered a minor injury in early June, giving him plenty of time to recover.
Fantasy Outlook: I expect some development time needed in his game, pushing Burden into a fight with the Bears’ tight end for the third option in the passing game. He is the future replacement of DJ Moore in this offense. The early fantasy market ranks him 54th at wide receiver, requiring about 135.00 fantasy points or about 50 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns.
Other Options: Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott
Chicago Bears Tight Ends
The tight end position lost value last season after the quarterback change. They caught only 15.9% of the Bears’ completions, with a slide to 14% of their receiving yards. Their catch rate (81.1) finished in a winning area while setting three-year lows in receiving yards (512), targets (69), and touchdowns (4).
Colston Loveland, CHI
Over three seasons at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over 39 games. He set career highs in catches (56) and touchdowns (5) in 2024, but his yards per catch (10.4) was significantly lower than the previous year's average (14.4). His best showing came against Oregon, where he recorded seven receptions for 112 yards. Loveland missed the final three games due to a shoulder injury. He finished with six catches or more in six of his 10 games.
Loveland plays with a physical style and wins with strong hands. He has a knack for finding openings in the short areas of the field while possessing the agility to get behind a defense if it is left unaccounted for in coverage. His route running is above average, but he needs to get off the ball more effectively at the next level to create early wins.
His blocking does have risk in pass possession when asked to match up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage. The next step in his development is tempo in route running.
Over the past two seasons, Michigan averaged 23.9 pass attempts and 16 completions, resulting in a lower ceiling for his overall receiving opportunities. In the NFL, Loveland should have more chances in the passing games.
Fantasy Outlook: Last January, Loveland had right shoulder surgery to repair an AC joint issue. He remains limited in training camp, which puts him behind in his 2025 preparation. In late June, the fantasy market ranks him 14th at tight end. Cole Kmet has enough experience in the Bears’ offense to get in the way of Loveland in his rookie season.
He is another intriguing piece to the Bears’ future passing attack. Any investment in him is on his talent rather than his expected rookie opportunity.
Cole Kmet, CHI
After a quiet rookie season (28/243/2), Kmet more than doubled his production in catches (60) and receiving yards (612) in 2021 while failing to find paydirt. His year started with eight quiet weeks (22/197 on 36 targets). He posted three playable games (6/87, 8/65, and 6/71) over his final nine starts. The Bears gave him only 5.5 targets per game. His catch rate (64.5) commanded more looks.
In 2022, Chicago gave Kmet only 20 targets over the first eight weeks, leading to 14 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown. He delivered two impact games in Week 9 (5/41/2) and Week 10 (4/74/2). Over his final seven starts, Kmet caught 27 of his 36 targets for 270 yards and two scores.
Despite multiple down games (4/38, 2/22, 2/9, 0/0, 3/20, 0/0, and 3/41) and some late-season injuries (quad, hamstring, and broken forearm), Kmet set career highs in catches (73) and receiving yards (719) in 2023. He finished eighth in tight end fantasy scoring (181.10) in PPR formats, with two impact games (7/86/2 and 6/55/2). Chicago looked his way 90 times (5.3 per game). Kmet posted the best catch rate (81.1) in his time with the Bears.
Other than Week 3 (10/97/1) and Week 5 (5/70/2), Kmet was an unplayable tight end option last season in the rest of his matchups, except Week 12 (7/64). He has 25 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown over his other 14 games, leading to only 3.95 FPPG in PPR leagues.
Fantasy Outlook: Over five seasons with the Bears, Kmet has never missed a game. Chicago had him on the field for 87.5% of their snaps last year. He could be a bridge tight end in the fantasy market until Colston Loveland gets up to speed.
Other Options: Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson, Joel Wilson
Chicago Bears Kicker
Cairo Santos, CHI
Over his five seasons with the Bears, Santos made 133 of his 148 field goals (89.9%). He missed eight of his 91 extra-point tries over the past three years. His leg gained value from long range (15-for-17) in 2023 and 2024. Santos finished 24th in kicker scoring (115.20).
Fantasy Outlook: Chicago scored 36 touchdowns last season while creating only 25 field goal chances. Santos has the leg to offer matchup value early in 2025 while waiting to see if the Bears’ offense is much better this year.
Chicago Bears Defense
Chicago’s defense ranks 28th in rushing yards (2,317) while allowing 4.8 yards per rush and 20 rushing scores. Offenses averaged 28.5 carries per game.
The Bears controlled the damage in passing touchdowns (17). They finished 14th in rushing yards allowed (3,959), with quarterbacks gaining 7.9 yards per pass attempt. Their defense had 11 interceptions and 40 sacks.