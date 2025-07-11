Fantasy Sports

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco Undervalued, Poised For 2025 Fantasy Football Breakout

Isiah Pacheco is flying under the radar in early 2025 fantasy football drafts, but his volume and role in Kansas City’s offense make him a potential RB1 sleeper.

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the second half for the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the second half for the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
After flashing RB1 upside in 2023, Isiah Pacheco enters 2025 as one of the most intriguing mid-round targets in fantasy football. With positive offseason buzz and a clear path to touches in a high-powered Chiefs offense, Pacheco could easily outperform his current ADP.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Over the first half of 2022, the Chiefs gave Pacheco a limited opportunity, resulting in 210 combined yards, one touchdown, and 13 catches on 47 touches. His best outcome came in Week 1 (12/62/1). 

Kansas City featured him on early downs (163/830/5) over their final 12 matchups, with only 16 catches for 182 yards. He gained 5.1 yards per rush while averaging 12.27 fantasy points in PPR formats down the stretch. Pacheco failed to score more than 16.50 fantasy points in any game.

In 2023, he developed more value catching the ball (56/304/2), but Pacheco continued to gain short yards per reception (5.4). Over 18 games (including the postseason), he averaged 19.0 touches and 15.73 FPPG (PPR formats). 

Pacheco scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in four matchups (24.80, 25.90, 21.30, and 29.50) while missing three games with shoulder, quad, and concussion issues. In the postseason, Kansas City upped his touches (23.3 per game), leading to 373 combined yards, 12 catches, and three touchdowns.

Two games into last season, Pacheco gained 189 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches on 41 touches, leading to 31.9 fantasy points in PPR formats. A broken leg in Week 2 led to nine missed games. He struggled to find his rhythm over his final eight matchups (62/212 – 3.4 YPC with eight catches for 42 yards). As a result, Kansas City gave Pacheco fewer chances as the season moved on.

Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Outlook

The spring reports on Chiefs’ top running back have been positive. His success in fantasy points (265.80 – PPR on 19.8 touches per game) over his final 16 games in 2023 gives Pacheco a chance to be a top 10 running back this year, if Kansas City commits to him. 

In the early draft season, Pacheco projects as a mid-tier RB3 due to the fantasy market expecting more competition for touches. There’s something to be said for a starting running back for a top offense. His summer value should rise with more coach-speak from the Chiefs’ coaching staff. Even in a split role, Pacheco could finish about 18th in running back scoring this year, making him a fantasy value this Summer.

