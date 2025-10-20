Chiefs vs. Commanders and Other Week 8 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 8 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U: 49.5)
This matchup between Chicago and Baltimore has sneaky shootout potential, as the Bears enter with a four game win streak and the Ravens will likely return Lamar Jackson under center. He should return to his old self, making Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews three players who should also be in lineups. On the other side, Caleb Williams is a strong start against a Ravens defense that gives up the third-most fantasy points per game to signal callers. D’Andre Swift is another automatic start, as the Ravens give up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Expect Odunze and DJ Moore to pace Chicago in targets as it tries to keep pace. Secondary pieces like Rashod Bateman and Luther Burden III are better left on the bench until their roles stabilize.
Quarterbacks:
Lamar Jackson - Must Start
Caleb Williams - Start
Running Backs:
Derrick Henry - Start
D’Andre Swift - Start
Kyle Monangai - Bench
Justice Hill - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Zay Flowers - Start
Rome Odunze - Start
DJ Moore - Flex
Luther Burden III - Bench
Rashod Bateman - Bench
DeAndre Hopkins - Bench
Tight Ends:
Mark Andrews - Start
Isaiah Likely - Bench
Colston Loveland - Bench
Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 48.5)
This game has all the makings of a fantasy goldmine, with two explosive offenses and playmakers at every level. However, the Commanders have been hit with the injury bug, making things murky in the start/sit department. Patrick Mahomes remains a locked-in QB1, and this matchup sets up well for him to pick apart a Washington secondary that’s struggled all season. That bodes well for Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. Brashard Smith is even an intriguing flex play with his uptick in usage, especially if Kareem Hunt is sidelined. Jayden Daniels is a must-start as long as he suits up. He exited the Commanders’ Week 7 contest with a hamstring injury, but an MRI awaits. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel (if active) each offer strong WR2 value. Finally, Jacory Croskey-Merritt projects as a flex option.
Quarterbacks:
Patrick Mahomes - Must Start
Jayden Daniels (Q) - Must Start
Running Backs:
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start
Isiah Pacheco - Flex
Brashard Smith - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Rashee Rice - Start
Xavier Worthy - Start
Deebo Samuel (Q) - Start
Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start
Hollywood Brown - Bench
Tight Ends:
Travis Kelce - Start
Zach Ertz - Bench
Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 48.5)
This could quietly be one of the more balanced fantasy matchups of the week, as the Broncos are coming off a 33-point fourth quarter vs. the Giants, and the Cowboys boast one of the top offenses in the NFL. Dak Prescott has been steady and should continue to find success despite facing a strong Denver defense. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson are lineup locks and Javonte Williams’ success this year has also earned him the right to be a weekly starter. For Denver, Bo Nix matches up against a Cowboys defense that gives up the most fantasy points to QBs per game. He is a must start with Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram making for solid plays. Consider Marvin Mims Jr. a flex option over Troy Franklin, although both have big-play ability. J.K. Dobbins should also be in for a big week against a struggling Dallas run defense.
Quarterbacks:
Dak Prescott - Start
Bo Nix - Start
Running Backs:
Javonte Williams - Start
J.K. Dobbins - Start
RJ Harvey - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
George Pickens - Start
Courtland Sutton - Start
Marvin Mims Jr. - Flex
Troy Franklin - Bench
Tight Ends:
Jake Ferguson - Must Start
Evan Engram - Start
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (O/U: 47.5)
This NFC South clash may feature the 1-6 Saints but there’s still fantasy value to be found on both sides. Baker Mayfield is a must start and with Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka in the lineups, they’re also near-must starts. With Bucky Irving likely sidelined another week, Rachaad White is another lineup lock, as he faces a weak Saints run defense. For New Orleans, Spencer Rattler’s inconsistency keeps him on the bench, but Alvin Kamara’s usage in both phases of the offense makes him a viable flex play despite tough sledding on the ground. Chris Olave is a solid option through the air, as the Saints are likely to play catch-up. Rashid Shaheed is even an upside flex option with his big-play ability.
Quarterbacks:
Baker Mayfield - Start
Spencer Rattler - Bench
Running Backs:
Rachaad White - Start
Alvin Kamara - Flex
Kendre Miller (Q) - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Mike Evans - Start
Chris Olave - Start
Emeka Egbuka (Q) - Start
Rashid Shaheed - Flex
Chris Godwin (Q) - Bench
Tight Ends:
Cade Otton - Bench
Juwan Johnson - Bench
Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers (O/U: 47.5)
Josh Allen and James Cooks are must-starts in this contest, while Dalton Kincaid is a top five play against a Panthers defense that gives up the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman project as flex options, although Shakir is the safer play. Rico Dowdle and Chubba Hubbard profile as flex plays with them splitting carries. Andy Dalton will likely start in place of Bryce Young, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. The change will benefit Tetairoa McMillan, who has emerged as a legitimate weapon in the passing game and should be in starting lineups. Outside of him though, Carolina’s pass catchers should be benched.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Andy Dalton - Bench
Running Back
James Cook - Start
Chubba Hubbard - Flex
Rico Dowdle - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Khalil Shakir - Flex
Keon Coleman - Flex
Tetairoa McMillan - Start
Joshua Palmer - Bench
Xavier Legette - Bench
Jalen Coker - Bench
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid - Start
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Bench
Tommy Tremble - Bench