Chiefs vs. Commanders and Other Week 8 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 8.

Michael Rovetto

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Week 8 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Chicago Bears @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U: 49.5)

This matchup between Chicago and Baltimore has sneaky shootout potential, as the Bears enter with a four game win streak and the Ravens will likely return Lamar Jackson under center. He should return to his old self, making Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews three players who should also be in lineups. On the other side, Caleb Williams is a strong start against a Ravens defense that gives up the third-most fantasy points per game to signal callers. D’Andre Swift is another automatic start, as the Ravens give up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Expect Odunze and DJ Moore to pace Chicago in targets as it tries to keep pace. Secondary pieces like Rashod Bateman and Luther Burden III are better left on the bench until their roles stabilize.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will return from injury in Week 8.
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Lamar Jackson - Must Start 

Caleb Williams - Start

Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - Start 

D’Andre Swift - Start 

Kyle Monangai - Bench 

Justice Hill - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Zay Flowers - Start 

Rome Odunze - Start 

DJ Moore - Flex 

Luther Burden III - Bench 

Rashod Bateman - Bench

DeAndre Hopkins - Bench

Tight Ends:

Mark Andrews - Start 

Isaiah Likely - Bench

Colston Loveland - Bench

Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 48.5)

This game has all the makings of a fantasy goldmine, with two explosive offenses and playmakers at every level. However, the Commanders have been hit with the injury bug, making things murky in the start/sit department. Patrick Mahomes remains a locked-in QB1, and this matchup sets up well for him to pick apart a Washington secondary that’s struggled all season. That bodes well for Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. Brashard Smith is even an intriguing flex play with his uptick in usage, especially if Kareem Hunt is sidelined. Jayden Daniels is a must-start as long as he suits up. He exited the Commanders’ Week 7 contest with a hamstring injury, but an MRI awaits. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel (if active) each offer strong WR2 value. Finally, Jacory Croskey-Merritt projects as a flex option. 

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin may return from injury in Week 8.
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs the ball during the second half as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Patrick Mahomes - Must Start 

Jayden Daniels (Q) - Must Start 

Running Backs:

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start 

Isiah Pacheco - Flex

Brashard Smith - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

Rashee Rice - Start 

Xavier Worthy - Start 

Deebo Samuel (Q) - Start 

Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start   

Hollywood Brown - Bench

Tight Ends:

Travis Kelce - Start 

Zach Ertz - Bench 

Dallas Cowboys @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 48.5)

This could quietly be one of the more balanced fantasy matchups of the week, as the Broncos are coming off a 33-point fourth quarter vs. the Giants, and the Cowboys boast one of the top offenses in the NFL. Dak Prescott has been steady and should continue to find success despite facing a strong Denver defense. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson are lineup locks and Javonte Williams’ success this year has also earned him the right to be a weekly starter. For Denver, Bo Nix matches up against a Cowboys defense that gives up the most fantasy points to QBs per game. He is a must start with Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram making for solid plays. Consider Marvin Mims Jr. a flex option over Troy Franklin, although both have big-play ability. J.K. Dobbins should also be in for a big week against a struggling Dallas run defense. 

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb returned from injury in Week 7.
Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) smiles during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Dak Prescott - Start 

Bo Nix - Start 

Running Backs:

Javonte Williams - Start 

J.K. Dobbins - Start  

RJ Harvey - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

George Pickens - Start 

Courtland Sutton - Start 

Marvin Mims Jr. - Flex

Troy Franklin - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Jake Ferguson - Must Start 

Evan Engram - Start 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (O/U: 47.5)

This NFC South clash may feature the 1-6 Saints but there’s still fantasy value to be found on both sides. Baker Mayfield is a must start and with Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka in the lineups, they’re also near-must starts. With Bucky Irving likely sidelined another week, Rachaad White is another lineup lock, as he faces a weak Saints run defense. For New Orleans, Spencer Rattler’s inconsistency keeps him on the bench, but Alvin Kamara’s usage in both phases of the offense makes him a viable flex play despite tough sledding on the ground. Chris Olave is a solid  option through the air, as the Saints are likely to play catch-up. Rashid Shaheed is even an upside flex option with his big-play ability.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be back for their game vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Baker Mayfield - Start

Spencer Rattler - Bench

Running Backs:

Rachaad White - Start 

Alvin Kamara - Flex 

Kendre Miller (Q) - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Mike Evans - Start 

Chris Olave - Start 

Emeka Egbuka (Q) - Start

Rashid Shaheed - Flex 

Chris Godwin (Q) - Bench

Tight Ends:

Cade Otton - Bench 

Juwan Johnson - Bench 

Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers (O/U: 47.5)

Josh Allen and James Cooks are must-starts in this contest, while Dalton Kincaid is a top five play against a Panthers defense that gives up the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman project as flex options, although Shakir is the safer play. Rico Dowdle and Chubba Hubbard profile as flex plays with them splitting carries. Andy Dalton will likely start in place of Bryce Young, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. The change will benefit Tetairoa McMillan, who has emerged as a legitimate weapon in the passing game and should be in starting lineups. Outside of him though, Carolina’s pass catchers should be benched. 

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is a rookie sensation.
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) stiff arms New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start 

Andy Dalton - Bench 

Running Back

James Cook - Start 

Chubba Hubbard - Flex

Rico Dowdle - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

Khalil Shakir - Flex 

Keon Coleman - Flex

Tetairoa McMillan - Start

Joshua Palmer - Bench 

Xavier Legette - Bench

Jalen Coker - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid - Start 

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Bench

Tommy Tremble - Bench 

Michael Rovetto
MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

