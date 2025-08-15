Chig Okonkwo, Taysom Hill and 2 Other Deep Sleeper Tight Ends for 2025
Tight end can be a tricky position to navigate in fantasy football. While the elite options at the position offer upside like a wide receiver or running back, there aren't as many elite choices.
After that top tier, there's a muffled middle at tight end where a lot of the players offer similar value. The position is also more touchdown dependent than any other in fantasy football.
The good thing about tight ends is there are usually plenty of sleepers because it doesn't receive the same offseason attention as the other skilled positions. Some managers also feel contend drafting just one tight end, so the pool of players at tight end available in the late rounds is often larger than the other positions.
Let's take a look at four potential deep sleeper tight ends for the 2025 season.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Depending on one's definition of "deep" sleeper, Pitts may not qualify for this list according to some experts. But Thursday night, I had a 10-team fantasy draft with 17 rounds. Pitts was available for me to select in the final round.
I can't stress this enough -- don't overdraft Pitts. If there's a manager in your league that selects Pitts as a TE1, let him do it. After three disappointing seasons, no manager should feel good about the Falcons tight end in their starting lineup to begin 2025.
But the upside with Pitts still exists. He's only 24 years old, and if he builds chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. this fall, then the tight end could have his best season since his 1,000-yard rookie campaign.
Target him in the TE17-20 range.
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
I've been writing and reading about Okonkwo all summer. To me, one could argue he isn't a deep sleeper either.
He's risen to be TE21 on the Fantasy Pros preseason rankings. On those rankings, he's ahead of other tight ends such as Mike Geskicki, Pat Freiermuth, and Cade Otton.
But based on the Fantasy Pros ADP, Okonkwo is the 25th tight end off the board. He should be available to managers in the late rounds in 10-team and maybe even 12-team leagues.
With rookie Cam Ward behind center, Okonkwo could have his best NFL season yet. He had 52 catches, 479 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year.
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
There's little doubt that these last two tight ends are deep sleepers. Hill barely cracked the top 35 on the Fantasy Pros rankings, and Fant sits at No. 37.
Hill experienced a down 2024 season, posting 465 yards from scrimmage. However, Hill only played in eight games and still scored six touchdowns.
Unfortunately, the 34-year-old suffered a torn ACL in December. That's likely to sideline him for the beginning of the 2025 season. But Hill is progressing well in his recovery and could return by mid-season.
If fantasy managers have an available IR spot, it doesn't hurt to stash Hill in the hopes he could be an asset in the second half of 2025.
Noah Fant, Cincinnati Bengals
As a former first-round pick, Fant has somewhat always left something to be desired from a production standpoint. His best statistical season was in 2020 when he posted 673 receiving yards.
But Fant has never had more than 68 receptions or four touchdowns. It's difficult to be a reliable TE1 with four touchdowns as a ceiling.
With the Bengals, though, Fant could have the opportunity to score more. Geskicki should be quarterback Joe Burrow's preferred tight end target, but if Cincinnati scores at the same rate as last season, then there could be red zone opportunities for Fant.
That possibility makes him an intriguing target very late in fantasy drafts or even the preseason waiver wire.