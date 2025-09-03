Chris Godwin And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 1
Championship-caliber teams aren’t built solely on draft day. If you’re committed to winning your fantasy football league, making strategic trades is essential. The key is to ensure you're receiving fair value in every deal. To do this effectively, it’s important to stay informed about players whose stock is rising or falling. A "buy-low" target is someone currently undervalued, but who has the potential to increase in value later on.
We made a list of the top four buy-low targets ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season to help you upgrade your team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin has been one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL since joining the league in 2017. He has four 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a total of 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns in his eight-year NFL career. Still only 29, he is working his way back from a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season, but is expected to be back early in the season. Reports indicate that he is targeting a Week 2 return to practice, which could set him up for a potential season debut in Week 4 or Week 5. Get him now while his price tag is low, as he has WR 1 upside when healthy.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice, when healthy, is the Chiefs' WR 1 and highest upside weapon. He received a six-game suspension that he will serve to open the NFL season. Since Week 12 of the 2023 season, Rice is averaging 19.5 PPR fantasy points a game (excluding week 4 of 2024 when he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter). This is the lowest price tag he will ever have, and he could be a league winner if you can stay afloat in his absence.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris
Najee Harris is back and fully healthy. After missing much of the offseason due to an eye injury, he’s reportedly ready to suit up for Week 1 against the Chiefs. While some may undervalue Harris in the Chargers’ offense following the first-round selection of Omarion Hampton (22nd overall), Harris brings proven production to the table. Coming off four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with an average of seven touchdowns per year and a one-year, $5.25 million contract, he’s poised to carve out a significant role at a bargain fantasy price.
Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins
When the Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, many assumed he would be taking over as their lead back right away. So far, that hasn’t been the case. He has yet to sign his rookie contract and may face a suspension once the NFL concludes its investigation into his July 7th, 2025, arrest, where he was accused of domestic violence. Although Judkins has many obstacles he still needs to get around, his talent is undeniable on the football field. If you can acquire him for the right price, his RB1 upside could be worth it.