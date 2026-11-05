Chris Rodriguez, Malik Willis, And More Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers To Start

Every week, fantasy football owners look at players on their benches and consider starting them. However, it's not always easy to pull the trigger and bench a weekly starter for them.

We are going to let you know which of those players you should get in your lineup. These are the top fantasy football bench players you should consider starting in Week 9.

Sleepers: Week 9

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis has improved significantly since the team's bye in Week 6. He has thrown for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in both games, while rushing for a touchdown. In those two games, he has racked up five touchdowns and just one interception.

In Week 9, he has the best possible matchup against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Willis is a great option this week and could be sitting at the end of your bench.

He has league-winning upside if he can figure out how to combine his passing with his rushing ability in one game. We haven't seen that yet this season, but we know he's capable of it.

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

With the news that Bhayshul Tuten is nursing a foot/ankle injury and will be a game-time decision for tonight's game, Rodriguez becomes a very intriguing option. Even if Tuten does give it a go, Rodriguez should see plenty of volume in what is almost guaranteed to be a blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens. This game is not going to be close.

Jacksonville should be running the ball for most of the second half and all of the fourth quarter. We would expect the vast majority of those carries to go to Rodriguez with Tuten banged up.

WR Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders

Burks has been targeted at least five times in three straight games. We expect that trend to continue with Terry McLaurin now out for the season. In Week 8, he caught three passes for 81 yards in the first game after McLaurin's knee injury.

Last week, he played the second-most wide receiver snaps behind only Antonio Williams. Williams has a tough matchup this week, as he doesn't match up well with the Los Angeles Rams. Burks should take advantage and potentially even be their top weapon in the passing attack.

TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

The Pats are hurting for pass-catchers. AJ Brown and Hunter Henry are trending in the wrong direction for Week 9, and Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins are already on IR. That will leave Raridon as a key weapon in the passing game. We expect him to be utilized heavily in the passing attack and be Drake Maye's second option behind only DeMario Douglas.



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