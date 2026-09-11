Christian McCaffrey Vs Kaelon Black: Should Fantasy Football Owners Panic About McCaffrey's Usage In Week 1?

There were a ton of takeaways from Thursday Night Football in Week 1, but if there was one thing that stood out above anything else, it was how the San Francisco 49ers divided their running back snaps and touches. We are used to Christian McCaffrey being out there on almost every play, and he handled 311 carries and 129 targets last season. That was far from the case in Week 1.



Rookie running back Kaelon Black stepped in and had a significant role in Week 1. It wasn't quite a 50/50 split, but it was far closer than anyone expected. Black even out-carried McCaffrey 14-10.



McCaffrey played in just 35 snaps on Thursday night, while Black played in 28. The routes were closer than expected as well, with CMC running 22 and Black running 13. It's also worth noting that while McCaffrey out-snapped Black 10 to two on third down, he only saw four snaps inside the 10-yard line to Black's two.



49ers RB split in Week 1, per @SumerSports:



Christian McCaffrey

35 snaps

22 routes

10 third-down snaps

5 short-yardage snaps

4 snaps inside 10-yard line



Kaelon Black

28 snaps

13 routes

2 third-down snaps

3 short-yardage snaps

2 snaps inside 10-yard line pic.twitter.com/CSNNKD7TcQ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 11, 2026

Fantasy Impact



RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers



This could potentially have a massive impact on McCaffrey's fantasy value. We saw his efficiency drop a bit last season, but he was still an elite option because he was a volume monster. We don't expect this trend to continue, and we hope it was just a combination of it being a product of it being Week 1 in Australia and McCaffrey missing time in training camp due to tightness.



However, if this is the norm, it destroys CMC's fantasy value, and he won't come anywhere close to being the RB3 overall you drafted him to be. He'll likely produce more like the fringe RB1 we ranked him as. There is a chance that the team saw him slowing down last season and, now that he's 30 years old, wants to preserve him. That's a smart move by the team, but disastrous for fantasy owners.



RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers



On the other hand, this is tremendous for Black's fantasy value. If he is getting this kind of usage, he immediately becomes a potential flex option. Maybe even more importantly, he established himself as the clear RB2, with Jordan James being ruled inactive for the game. If CMC misses any time, there is a chance that Black steps in and becomes a legitimate fantasy football RB1.

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