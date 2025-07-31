Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Seahawks TE Noah Fant: Mike Gesicki Stock Takes A Hit
It didn’t take long for Noah Fant to find a new home after being released by the Seahawks. Just days after Seattle showed him the door, the veteran tight end inked a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Fant’s release came just one year into a two-year, $21 million extension, thanks to Seattle’s second-round investment in tight end Elijah Arroyo—an exciting prospect who now enters the rookie fantasy conversation with as much upside as Tyler Warren in Indy, perhaps even more with Sam Darnold under center.
Noah Fant 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
Fant, now 27, arrives in Cincinnati with a decent NFL resume but fading fantasy relevance. Early in his career, he flirted with TE1 value, finishing 8th and 12th in fantasy scoring during back-to-back seasons in Denver. Over his first 47 starts, he averaged 5.3 targets per game and showed flashes of big-play potential. Unfortunately, the splashy outings have been few and far between since.
His Seattle stint? Let’s just say it left fantasy managers wanting more. After a solid 50/486/4 line in 2022, Fant vanished from the game plan in 2023—posting a scoreless 32/414/0 season and never seeing more than six targets in a game. Even in 2024, his 48/500/1 line was padded by just four games of double-digit production. He was unplayable in nearly 70% of his matchups. That’s not what you want from a starting fantasy tight end.
Now he joins a Bengals offense already flush with talent. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dominate targets, and Joe Burrow—when healthy—is among the league’s elite passers. The hurdle for Fant? Mike Gesicki.
Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Room: Noah Fant Vs. Mike Gesicki
Gesicki quietly had a strong 2024, finishing as TE13 in PPR formats with 65 receptions for 665 yards and two scores. He was Burrow’s go-to tight end, especially when trailing, though it’s worth noting he wasn’t a consistent red-zone option. Fant will have a shot to compete, but Gesicki remains the clear favorite for snaps and targets.
While Fant should easily leapfrog Erick All and Tanner Hudson for the TE2 role, barring an injury to Gesicki, there’s little fantasy juice here. He’s more insurance policy than breakout candidate. His signing does, however, slightly dent Gesicki’s ceiling, especially if the Bengals opt for more two-TE sets or look Fant’s way in the red zone.
Noah Fant’s move to Cincinnati isn’t enough to warrant a draft pick in 2025 fantasy leagues—unless you’re playing in deep best-ball formats or tight end premium leagues. He’s a name to remember if Gesicki goes down, but for now, consider him a waiver wire watchlist stash—not a draft-day target.