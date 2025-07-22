Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Storylines: WR3 Watch And Trey Hendrickson Holdout
The Cincinnati Bengals may end up being the most fantasy-relevant offense in the league this season. However, that isn't necessarily a great thing for the actual team on the field that is trying to win a Super Bowl. This team is going to be fun to watch this year, whether they are winning or losing, though. These are the storylines to watch in Cincy during training camp.
1. Backup Running Back: Zack Moss Vs. Samaje Perine Vs. Tahj Brooks
Chase Brown had a breakout 2024 campaign and is locked in as the starting running back this season. However, the backup job could be very much up in the air. Zack Moss is back from injury, Samaje Perine was brought back to the team, and they drafted rookie Tahj Brooks in April. These three will be in a tough battle for snaps this season. Fantasy owners need to know who is the handcuff for Brown and if any of these guys can carve out a role that could take snaps away from the starter.
Our prediction is that with Brown healthy, Perine will serve as the change-of-pace back who will come in on some passing downs to spell Brown. However, Brooks may end up being the true handcuff should something happen to Brown. Zack Moss may not make their 53-man roster if this does turn out to be the case. This isn't a team that, as of now, we would advise drafting a handcuff from. With that said, that could all change during training camp, and that's why you need to pay attention this summer.
2. Who Will Emerge As Joe Burrow's Third Option Behind Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins?
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the star wideouts on this team. The third option is not so definitive, though. This offense is going to throw enough that they may be able to sustain a lot of fantasy relevancy, especially if one of their top guys ends up missing time. The three names to watch in camp are tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receivers Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton. One of these guys could become a major fantasy factor for at least a stretch of the season.
Higgins hasn't been able to complete a full season since his rookie year and often deals with chronic hamstring injuries. He's missed 10 games over the past two seasons, maxing out at 12 games per season. If one of these guys is a standout in camp, they may end up being a sneaky good late-round sleeper this season.
3. Big Defensive Red Flags: Trey Hendrickson Holdout Continues
This may end up being the worst defense in football. We aren't sure if anyone of note is even going to show up. The Bengals' defense was already bad last season and struggled to get to the quarterback despite having the league's sack leader, Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson is holding out for a new contract that has made no progress; first-round pick Shemar Stewart hasn't signed and is talking about going back to college for an NIL deal, and Sam Hubbard abruptly retired. Hendrickson and Hubbard were the team's two best pass rushers, and Stewart was drafted to fill the void. The Bengals' defense may be bad enough that the top-scoring defense can't keep up with other teams and, once again, miss the playoffs. This is great for fantasy and bad for the Bengals.