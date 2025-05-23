Circa Announces Epic $100K Entry Survivor Pool
Las Vegas’ boldest sportsbook is raising the bar once again. Circa Sports is making waves with its latest high-stakes offering: The Circa Grandissimo. This ultra-premium NFL survivor contest isn’t just another football pool—it’s a $100,000 buy-in, no-rake, luxury-laced showdown featuring a guaranteed $1.5 million prize pool and a 20-week gauntlet that includes strategic holiday twists on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas. After shelling out over $20.2 million in prizes last season, Circa is proving it’s not just playing the game—it’s rewriting the rules.
Ian Ritchie Is The First Entrant Of The Circa Grandissimo
The first name on the entry list? None other than Ian Ritchie, legendary fantasy football guru and founder of the Fantasy Football World Championships and Icon Racing. Ritchie entered the contest on behalf of a four-man team that includes former MLB player, Jayson Werth. With a resume that includes being the former No. 1-ranked fantasy football player in the world, Ritchie brings instant credibility—and serious firepower—to a contest already dripping with intrigue.
“I am honored to be the first ever,” Ritchie said. “Circa is first class in everything they do, so to support their contest and be the first sign up feels amazing.”
Ritchie’s FFWC brand is a fantasy football powerhouse, offering formats like Dynasty, SuperFlex, and redraft across a wide range of buy-ins, from $35 up to $10,000. Its flagship event, the $1,925 Main Event, crowns a $150,000 champion. So it’s no surprise he’s diving headfirst into Circa’s most ambitious contest yet.
More About The Circa Grandissimo
The Grandissimo isn’t just about football—it’s a full-throttle Vegas experience. Each $100K entry comes with round-trip JSX flights, a lavish three-night stay in a Circa Founder’s Suite, limo transfers, exclusive dining experiences at Barry’s Downtown Prime and Andiamo, a private whiskey tasting at Legacy Club, a VIP cabana at Stadium Swim’s Owner’s Suite, and a limited-edition GFore Grandissimo jacket. Add in a year-long subscription to VSiN for top-tier betting insights, and you’ve got the ultimate blend of luxury and competition.
Entries are open now through September 6 at 2 p.m. PT and can be secured in-person or by proxy at any Circa Sports location across Nevada or via the Circa Sports Nevada app. Participating locations include Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, Silverton, Tuscany, The Pass at Water Street in Henderson, and Legends Bay in Sparks. The action officially begins September 4 and runs through January 4, 2026.
High risk. High reward. The Circa Grandissimo isn’t just a contest—it’s a lifestyle for bettors who dream big and bet bigger.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.