Cleveland Browns Cedric Tillman Emerges As 2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper
Cedric Tillman showed flashes of breakout potential late in 2024, stepping into a starting role after the Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper. With a full offseason to build chemistry with Deshaun Watson and minimal target competition behind Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku, Tillman could be one of 2025’s most overlooked fantasy wideouts.
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland gave Deshaun Watson a big wideout (6’3” and 213 lbs.) in the 2022 draft class (third round), hoping that Tillman could develop into some form of DeAndre Hopkins. He checks the physical and hands boxes while needing to clean up his route running and release. His draft stock fell due to an early-season ankle injury.
Tillman piqued the interest of NFL teams after his 2021 season in college (64/1,081/12 on 90 targets), highlighted by an impressive seven-game stretch (7/84/1, 7/152/1, 6/79/1, 10/200/1, 5/100/1, 6/106/2, and 7/150/3). The following year, he played in only six games (37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns) due to his battle with an ankle issue. His best showing in 2022 came in his second game (9/162/1).
In his rookie season with the Browns, Tillman caught only 21 of his 44 targets for 224 yards. He missed three games in October with a hip issue.
Cleveland gave Tillman a starting job in Week 7 in 2024 after trading Amari Cooper. He responded with an impactful three-game run (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1), followed by two empty showings (3/47 and 2/28) and a season-ending concussion.
Cedric Tillman Fantasy Football Outlook
Tillman falls into the coin toss category due to his short NFL resume. Cleveland looked his way 32 times in his best three showings, and he is the clear WR2 option in this offense in 2025. The Browns will look for Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku on many plays, which could lead to some quiet days. His early ADP puts him in the WR6 range for fantasy teams. I expect him to outperform his price point if Tillman plays a full season of games. Possible 60 catches for 700 yards and five scores.