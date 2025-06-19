Fantasy Sports

Cleveland Browns Cedric Tillman Emerges As 2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper

Cedric Tillman enters 2025 as Cleveland's WR2 with sleeper potential and a path to strong fantasy value.

Shawn Childs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) catches a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) catches a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cedric Tillman showed flashes of breakout potential late in 2024, stepping into a starting role after the Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper. With a full offseason to build chemistry with Deshaun Watson and minimal target competition behind Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku, Tillman could be one of 2025’s most overlooked fantasy wideouts.

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland gave Deshaun Watson a big wideout (6’3” and 213 lbs.) in the 2022 draft class (third round), hoping that Tillman could develop into some form of DeAndre Hopkins. He checks the physical and hands boxes while needing to clean up his route running and release. His draft stock fell due to an early-season ankle injury.

Tillman piqued the interest of NFL teams after his 2021 season in college (64/1,081/12 on 90 targets), highlighted by an impressive seven-game stretch (7/84/1, 7/152/1, 6/79/1, 10/200/1, 5/100/1, 6/106/2, and 7/150/3). The following year, he played in only six games (37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns) due to his battle with an ankle issue. His best showing in 2022 came in his second game (9/162/1).

In his rookie season with the Browns, Tillman caught only 21 of his 44 targets for 224 yards. He missed three games in October with a hip issue.

Cleveland gave Tillman a starting job in Week 7 in 2024 after trading Amari Cooper. He responded with an impactful three-game run (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1), followed by two empty showings (3/47 and 2/28) and a season-ending concussion. 

Cedric Tillman Fantasy Football Outlook

Tillman falls into the coin toss category due to his short NFL resume. Cleveland looked his way 32 times in his best three showings, and he is the clear WR2 option in this offense in 2025. The Browns will look for Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku on many plays, which could lead to some quiet days. His early ADP puts him in the WR6 range for fantasy teams. I expect him to outperform his price point if Tillman plays a full season of games. Possible 60 catches for 700 yards and five scores. 

More Fantasy Football News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL