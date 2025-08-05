Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: Shedeur Sanders To Surpass Dillon Gabriel & Joe Flacco
The distance from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Huntington Bank Field is 4,205 feet, but there hasn’t been a consistent beat in Cleveland Browns fans' hearts since the early days of football when Otto Graham and Jim Brown were driving the excitement in the city.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Joe Flacco is the QB1 and Shedeur Sanders is the QB4 on the current Cleveland Browns depth chart.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Carrousel
Over the winter, Cleveland tried to address their massive mistake of signing Deshaun Watson by adding Kenny Pickett for quarterback depth. A couple of months later, the Browns surprised the NFL market by selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round, in front of the sliding Shedeur Sanders. They became fantasy drafters in the fifth round by taking the value at quarterback and throwing a dart at Sanders, which seemed like a steal based on pre-draft perceived value.
I thought it was fitting that Sanders landed in Cleveland, as I’m sure their franchise was well down on his list of choices to start his NFL career. On the positive side, he gets a chance to save a team that made the playoffs only twice since 2022, giving Sanders a chance to be a legend in a city that needs a shining star, which he has already represented along his college career path.
The punch taken by Sanders watching the NFL draft unfold has only been motivation for him to climb the Browns’ depth chart this summer. He may sit fourth on their depth chart in appearance, but his extra snaps this summer and the struggles of Dillon Gabriel have him on the doorstep of Cleveland’s starting job.
Kenny Pickett has been battling a hamstring injury over the past week or so. The Browns gave him QB1 snaps earlier in July, but he hasn’t outplayed Joe Flacco this summer.
Cleveland also lost Dillon Gabriel for a few days due to a hamstring issue earlier this week, most likely putting him out of action for the Browns’ first preseason game this week against the Panthers. His training camp reports have been mixed, suggesting a slide down Cleveland’s depth chart rather than a Week 1 starter.
Joe Flacco has plenty of NFL experience, with the ability to make big plays. He came off the bench over the past two seasons for the Browns and Colts, leading to better-than-expected results (3,377 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over 13 games). At age 40, Flacco isn’t the same player he once was. Cleveland wants to win, and he should give them the best chance for success in Week 1. Unfortunately, his shelf life will only last until the Browns' losses surpass their wins.
Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Prediction
In the end, I expect Sanders to emerge as their next young quarterback. Will he hold off Gabriel all season? I’m not sure, but when opportunity knocks, the cream rises to the top. In other words, it’s up to Sanders to prove himself to Browns fans while also representing the future face of a franchise that needs something to go their way for a change.
Cleveland also signed Tyler Huntley, which could be only a short-term situation until the quarterback’s minor injuries heal.