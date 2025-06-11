Cleveland Browns Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
The Cleveland Browns will give Kevin Stefanski another ride this year after a disappointing season (3-14). He enters his sixth year as their head coach, leading to a 40-44 record with two playoff appearances (1-2). His best success came in 2020 (11-5) and 2023 (11-6). Stefanski began his NFL career in the Vikings’ coaching system in 2006, holding various roles over 14 seasons, highlighted by offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2019.
At age 33, Tommy Rees takes over as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator after coaching in the NFL for two years (pass game specialist and quarterback coach for the Browns in 2024). He led the offense of the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide from 2020 to 2023. Rees played quarterback for four seasons for Notre Dame. His offense comes off the 32nd ranking in points scored (258 – 138 fewer than 2023).
The Browns’ defense remains in the hands of Jim Schwartz. He has over 20 years of experience in the NFL, ranging from head coach (Detroit Lions – 29-51 over five seasons) and defensive coordinator (Tennessee, Buffalo, and Philadelphia). Schwartz has 15 years of experience running defenses. After allowing the fewest yards in the NFL in 2023, Cleveland slipped to 19th while giving up 435 points (27th).
Cleveland Browns Offense
The loss of Nick Chubb led to Cleveland falling to 29th in rushing yards (1,608) while averaging 23.0 carries and 4.1 yards per rush. They scored eight times on the ground with eight runs of 20 yards or more.
Cleveland finished 20th in passing yards (3,879) with 19 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. They had the second-lowest completion rate (59.8) and a league-low in yards per pass attempt (5.9). Their offensive line allowed 66 sacks.
Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson, CLE
Over his final three seasons with the Texans, Watson went 25-22 with two winning years (11-5 and 10-5). His completion rate (68.7) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) were exceptional, but he ranked below the league average in pass attempts per game (32.9).
Watson had his best fantasy season in 2020 (he led the NFL in passing yards – 4,823) while delivering 36 combined touchdowns. He was active in the run game from 2018 to 2020 (99/551/5, 82/413/7, and 90/44/3). His most significant obstacle to success came from sacks (62, 44, and 49) during this span.
In 2022, Watson wasn’t worth Cleveland's investment. He had 31 or fewer passes in five of his six starts, leading to fewer than 170 yards passing in four games and only two matchups with more than one score. Watson maintained his form in the run game (36/175/1) but showed weaknesses in his completion rate (58.2% – 67.8% over his previous 1,748 pass attempts) and yards per pass attempt (6.5 – 8.3 before 2022).
The following year, Watson only had one game (305/2) of value. He struggled to pass the ball over his first two starts (154/1 and 235/1) while gaining only 5.6 yards per pass attempt. A right shoulder injury led to him missing almost all of his next four games, followed by surgery in late November. Watson failed to impress in his other two starts (219/2 and 213/1).
The fading Watson added another losing chapter in 2024. Over seven starts, he went 1-6 while failing to pass for over 200 yards in any matchup. Defenses sacked him 33 times, leading to more regression in his yards per pass attempt (5.3). Watson has about the same player running the ball (31/148/1). His season ended in Week 7 due to a torn Achilles, which required two surgeries.
Fantasy Outlook: Cleveland can’t escape the contract of Watson without a massive cap hit. They’ve already paid him over $44 million this year for a restructuring bonus. The Browns don’t expect him to be ready for Week 1, putting him in lame duck status in 2025 unless he somehow revives his career.
Dillon Gabriel, CLE
Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season (2024) coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).
Gabriel turned 24 last December. He won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons and had his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).
The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more. His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.
NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle). He must avoid deflected or batted passes at the line of scrimmage to increase his chances of success in the NFL.
Fantasy Outlook: Cleveland drafted Dillon in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting he has the inside track to start. Unfortunately, projecting his fantasy value is impossible in late spring until the Browns release more information on how they will structure their quarterbacks in 2025.
Shedeur Sanders, CLE
Sanders began his college career at Jackson State, where he compiled a 23-3 record over two seasons, accumulating 6,963 passing yards with 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He ran the ball 188 times with nine scores on the ground, but his rushing yards (156) ranked lower than expected due to college football treating a sack as a loss for a quarterback's rushing attempt.
The transition to Colorado and Division I football in 2023 presented a learning curve, as evidenced by a 4-7 record, 3,230 passing yards, and 27 touchdowns while minimizing the damage in interceptions (3).
Last year, Sanders went 9-4 with an exceptional completion rate (74.0). He passed for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns (school record) and 10 interceptions. Over his two seasons with the Buffaloes, he was sacked 94 times (42 in 2024) while scoring eight rushing touchdowns. Sanders ran the ball 211 times in 2023 and 2024, but he lost 127 yards (sacks yards lost included).
There’s no dismissing the success and stats of Sanders, but he had many highlight plays where he threw the ball in tight coverage, and his receiver made a winning play to secure the catch. WR Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season, accounting for 32.2% of his completions, 30.4% of his passing yards, and 40.5% of his passing touchdowns.
Sanders is another pocket passer who can extend plays with his legs and make first downs on the ground. His arm strength trails that of the best NFL quarterbacks. When dropping back to throw, he isn’t always ready to fire, creating some lag time in his release and potentially leading to mistakes under duress.
At the next level, Sanders won’t have the liberty to air the ball out deep downfield due to tighter coverage and a shorter passing window. He must learn to take what the defense gives him and wait for favorable one-on-one matchups on the outside.
Fantasy Outlook: The Browns need an upgrade at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson has proven that the luster in his game was left in Houston. Cleveland added Sanders in the fifth round of this year’s draft, which was well below his expected value. His first obstacle is outplaying Dillon Gabriel in training camp.
Other Options: Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco
Cleveland Browns Running Backs
The Browns' running opportunity declined sharply last season, resulting in a league-low 312 carries for their backs, 137 fewer than in 2023. They gained 4.0 yards per rush with only seven scores on the ground. Cleveland continues to produce below-par stats for their running backs in the passing game. They’ve gained fewer than 7.0 yards per catch in three consecutive years.
Quinshon Judkins, CLE
Judkins has almost the identical build (6’0” and 220 lbs.) as Omarion Hampson, with a tick lower rating in the 40-yard dash (4.48). His career began at Ole Miss in 2022, resulting in two high-volume touch seasons (289 and 293). His best output over this span came in his freshman campaign (274/1,567/16 with 15 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown). His running lanes were much smaller the following year (4.3 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch), but Judkins still scored 17 times.
His decision to transfer to Ohio State in 2024 led to a national title while settling for a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. He finished with 1,221 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 22 catches on 216 touches. The Buckeyes gave him over 15 carries in one game (17/85). Judkins rushed for 100 yards in three matchups (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2). He’s scored two touchdowns or more in 16 games in his career.
In the heat of his runs, Judkins is willing to bounce outside with an attitude when making contact, and he uses a stiff arm to shove oncoming tacklers to the ground. His game plays well on the interior when there is daylight for a big play, but Judkins is comfortable taking a parallel cut-back lane to a better opportunity. His pass protection grades well while picking up 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns in college.
Fantasy Outlook: Judkins falls into a very good running back opportunity in his rookie season. The Browns should treat him as a younger version of Nick Chubb with more value on passing downs. Cleveland will rotate in Jerome Ford, but their team structure and expected quarterback play suggest a rebound in running back chances.
My starting point for him is 275 touches, leading to 1,300 yards with double-digit scores and about 25 catches. Judkins is the 27th running back drafted in late May, making him an excellent value based on my outlook. Over the past two seasons, a Browns running back ranked 6th (282.40) and 16th (212.40) in running back scoring in PPR formats.
Jerome Ford, CLE
Cleveland added Ford in the fifth round in 2022 after having his best season (215/1,319 with 21 catches for 220 yards and one score) in college. He had a limited opportunity over his first three years (696 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 catches).
After receiving only eight rushes for 12 yards in his rookie year, Ford took advantage of Nick Chubb’s injury in 2023 to post a mid-tier RB2 season (204/813/4 with 44 catches for 319 yards and five touchdowns). He gained 20 yards or more on seven of his 248 touches, with three plays reaching the 40-yard mark.
Ford posted RB1 stats in two matchups (24.10 and 26.10 fantasy points). After scoring four times from Week 2 to Week 7 (five games), he reached paydirt five more times over his final 12 contests (including the postseason).
The Browns only gave Ford 77 rushing attempts (9.6 per start) over his last eight games (267 yards and one touchdown – 3.5 yards per carry). His value in the passing game (25/185/3) increased over the final two months.
Last year, Ford ran the ball well (104/565/3) based on his yards per rush (5.4), but Cleveland didn’t give him more than 12 rushing attempts in any matchups. He had starting snaps in 11 of his 14 games. Ford had four playable fantasy outcomes (18.90, 15.50, 18.40, and 24.10) in PPR formats. On the downside, his off days led to fewer than 8.00 fantasy points in his other nine contests.
Fantasy Outlook: The gap between Ford and Quinshon Judkins is pretty wide. His value in the passing game should rank him higher than Dylan Sampson in the early draft season. Cleveland should use him as a change-of-pace back with a split role catching the ball.
Dylan Sampson, CLE
The Volunteers gave Sampson a part-time opportunity over the first two seasons (58/397/6 with three catches for 24 yards and 106/604/7 with 17 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown). In 2024, Tennessee handed him the keys to their running back opportunity, leading to 1,634 combined yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 catches on 278 touches. He gained over 100 combined yards in 11 of his first 12 starts before suffering a hamstring injury in his final game against Ohio State.
His 40-yard dash speed (4.42 – Volunteer Pro Day) aligns with the top two running back prospects in this year’s draft class. Sampson comes in at 5’8” and 200 lbs., with a low floor in pass-catching expectations and questionable value in picking pass rushers.
Sampson did most of his dirty work at the goal line between the tackles. He runs with patience and a feel for spacing on the inside while following his blocks to the second level of the defense. I didn’t see enough wiggle in space or foundation of moves to make defenders miss in the open field, forcing Sampson to create his win with his legs on most plays.
Fantasy Outlook: Cleveland drafted him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He provides early down insurance with the speed to test a defense when the Browns play from the lead. Sampson should open the year as an RB3 until his overall play shows a higher ceiling than Jerome Ford.
Other Options: Pierre Strong, Ahmani Marshall
Cleveland Browns Wide Receivers
The Browns’ wide receivers had an uptick in catches (221) and targets (381) last season due to game score. Despite having more opportunities, they experienced a sharp decline in yards per catch (11.3) and similar results in scoring (10 touchdowns). Their wideouts accounted for 64% of Cleveland’s passing yards.
Jerry Jeudy, CLE
Jeudy looked the part of the Broncos’ future WR1 over his final six games (37/523/3 on 45 targets) in 2022, highlighted by his success in three matchups (8/73/3, 6/117, and 5/154). His season started with four catches for 102 yards and one score, but he fell short of expectations over the next five games (1/11, 2/17, 4/53/1, 3/53, and 3/54). After two uptick showings (7/96 and 6/63/1), Jeudy only played one snap over the next three weeks due to an ankle injury.
The addition of Russell Wilson didn’t translate well for Jeudy in 2023. He missed Week 1 with a hamstring issue while battling only minor injuries (knee, hip, groin, and illness) for the remainder of the year. Denver never gave him more than seven targets in any matchup, and Jeudy failed to gain more than 81 yards in any game. He had three catches or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts, with seven coming over the final seven weeks. For the year, Jeudy had 13 fewer catches (54) and targets (87) than in 2022 (67/972/6 on 100 targets) while playing one more game.
The move to Cleveland led to career highs for Jeudy in catches (90), receiving yards (1,229), and targets (145) while scoring only four times. His season began with only 21 catches on 42 targets over his first seven starts, leading to 266 yards and one touchdown (7.66 FPPG in PPR formats).
The Browns looked his way 103 times over his final 10 matchups, giving Jeudy a WR1 opportunity and production (69/963/3 – 18.33 FPPG). His best outcome (9/235/1) came vs. his former team (Denver) while also scoring over 20.0 fantasy points in three other games (6/142/1, 11/108, and 12/94).
Fantasy Outlook: The success of Jeudy starts with who wins Cleveland’s starting quarterback job. He benefited from Jameis Winston starting (43.2 passes per game from Week 6 to Week 11), compared to 31 passes per game by Deshaun Watson. On the positive side, the Browns’ coaching staff is willing to change gears to an air attack if the game flow dictates.
Despite his growth last year (13th best wide receiver in PPR formats), Jeudy ranks 28th at wideout in late May. To achieve this downgrade in his outlook, he must score about 200.00 fantasy points (about a 70/900/6 season). His success last year commands the ball, but Cleveland’s offensive line has to create a longer passing window to take advantage of their developing wide receiver.
Cedric Tillman, CLE
Cleveland gave Deshaun Watson a big wideout (6’3” and 213 lbs.) in the 2022 draft class (third round), hoping that Tillman could develop into some form of DeAndre Hopkins. He checks the physical and hands boxes while needing to clean up his route running and release. His draft stock fell due to an early-season ankle injury.
Tillman piqued the interest of NFL teams after his 2021 season in college (64/1,081/12 on 90 targets), highlighted by an impressive seven-game stretch (7/84/1, 7/152/1, 6/79/1, 10/200/1, 5/100/1, 6/106/2, and 7/150/3). The following year, he played in only six games (37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns) due to his battle with an ankle issue. His best showing in 2022 came in his second game (9/162/1).
In his rookie season with the Browns, Tillman caught only 21 of his 44 targets for 224 yards. He missed three games in October with a hip issue.
Cleveland gave Tillman a starting job in Week 7 in 2024 after trading Amari Cooper. He responded with an impactful three-game run (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1), followed by two empty showings (3/47 and 2/28) and a season-ending concussion.
Fantasy Outlook: Tillman falls into the coin toss category due to his short NFL resume. Cleveland looked his way 32 times in his best three showings, and he is the clear WR2 option in this offense in 2025. The Browns will look for Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku on many plays, which could lead to some quiet days. His early ADP puts him in the WR6 range for fantasy teams. I expect him to outperform his price point if Tillman plays a full season of games. Possible 60 catches for 700 yards and five scores.
Diontae Johnson, CLE
Other than touchdowns (0), Johnson posted almost the same season in 2022 (86/882/0) as in 2020 (88/923/7) with a similar opportunity in targets (147 and 144). However, his catch rate (58.5) regressed, even with fewer drops (6). He gained 60 yards or fewer in 12 of his 17 starts, with his best production coming in Week 15 (10/98). The Steelers gave him a career-high seven rushes, but they ended with only 25 yards of offense.
In 2023, Johnson left Week 1 (3/48) with a hamstring injury that cost him four games. His play picked up over his following three matchups (5/79, 8/85, and 7/90/1). The lack of quarterback play and pass attempts in Pittsburgh led to him catching four or fewer passes in all of his final 10 games, including the playoffs. Over this span, he caught 32 of his 59 passes (54.2%) for 463 yards and five touchdowns (10.83 FPPG).
From 2020 to 2022, Johnson averaged 5.9 catches for 62 yards and 0.31 touchdowns per game (13.96 FPPG).
The excitement of Johnson left the building after falling to play at a high level with three teams (33/375/3 on 67 targets) last season. He teased in three matchups (8/122/1, 7/83/1, and 6/78/1) over a four-game stretch for the Panthers, but a rib injury led to a missed week and a trade to the Ravens. Johnson’s desire for more chances with Baltimore led to him whining his way off their roster.
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past two seasons, Elijah Moore (59/640/2 and 61/538/1) had 205 combined targets for Cleveland. Johnson should slide into a significant part of that role this year while also needing to reinvent his game. His direction suggests that he will start his 2025 fantasy season in the free agent pool.
David Bell, CLE
Over three seasons at Purdue, Bell caught 232 of his 343 targets (67.6% catch rate) for 2,946 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged eight catches for 102 yards and 0.76 touchdowns per game. His calling card should be his route running, but Bell offers below-par speed and short-area quickness. He gains momentum off his release and breaks with an excellent feel on how to get defenders on their heels. His next step is to win against tighter coverage in the NFL.
In his rookie season, Bell caught 24 passes for 214 yards and no touchdowns on 35 targets. He had a peak of six targets in one matchup while failing to score more than 7.00 fantasy points in any game.
Cleveland looked his way on 23 times in 2023, leading to 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. His best play came in Week 18 (4/68/2) and the wild-card game (8/54). A hip injury ended last season after one game (3/27 on three targets).
Fantasy Outlook: Bell’s college resume suggests a better NFL player, and he has been in the Browns’ system for three years. He should open up 2025 as Cleveland’s WR4, making him a follow this summer.
Other Options: Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods, DeAndre Carter
Cleveland Browns Tight Ends
Even with David Njoku missing six games, the Browns’ tight ends had two more catches than in 2023 (109) with the same number of targets (166). They gained 25% of Cleveland’s receiving yards despite having a regression in their yards per catch (8.6 – 10.1 in 2023).
David Njoku, CLE
After a sluggish start to 2022 over his first two games (1/7 and 3/32), Njoku gave fantasy teams starting stats in seven of his next eight contests (9/89/1, 5/73, 6/88, 3/58, 7/71, 2/17, 5/29/1, and 7/59/1) while missing two games midseason with an ankle injury. He also sat out Week 13 with a knee issue.
Over his five starts with Deshaun Watson behind center, Njoku had 17 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets. His catch rate (72.5) for the season graded well. He finished 10th in fantasy scoring (143.80) in PPR formats, about four slots lower than he would have if Njoku had played an entire year.
In 2023, Njoku finished second on the Browns in targets (123), leading to career-highs in catches (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6). His season was quiet over the first six games (24/216 on 31 targets). Over the next 10 matchups, Njoku averaged 15.96 fantasy points in PPR formats, with his best value coming in four contests (4/77/1, 6/91/2, 10/104/1, and 6/134). Cleveland rested him in Week 18. His season ended with a productive showing in the postseason (7/93).
He was one of six tight ends to score more than 200.00 fantasy points. His opportunity (7.7 targets per game) was on the rise, and he caught 65.8% of his chances in 2023, which was well over the team’s completion rate (56.9).
Health was an issue for Njoku last season. He started the year with three quiet outcomes (4/44, 1/14, and 5/31 with 15 combined targets) while also missing Weeks 2, 3, and 4. His stats were much improved over his next eight starts (54/416/5 on 82 targets – 15.70 FPPG), highlighted by four games (10/76, 9/81, 9/52/2, and 7/42/1). Njoku also missed Week 15 (hamstring) and the Browns’ final two games with a knee issue. His glaring fade came in his yards per catch (7.9 – 10.9 in 2023).
Fantasy Outlook: Cleveland added Harold Fannin in this year’s draft, creating another wheel for targets if his game is NFL-ready. Njoku should be an active player in the Browns’ offense again this year, even with a pullback in chances. He ranks 10th at tight end in the early draft season, which would only require similar results as last season (64/505/5) to reach par stats.
Harold Fannin, CLE
In his third season at Bowling Green, Fannin turned in a beast tight end season (117/1,555/10 on 156 targets). He posted eight impact games (11/137/1, 8/145/1, 12/193/2, 9/135, 10/171, 10/137/2, 9/125/1, and 17/213/1). Fannin profiles as an undersized tight end (6’3” and 240 lbs.), with NFL average tight end speed (4.70 40-yard dash).
His best two assets are his hands and ability to accelerate early in his release. Fannin must improve his release and overall route running. He’s a factor after the catch, and the goal line should be his friend once he gains more experience in the NFL.
Fantasy Outlook: Fannin won’t be drafted in many 12-team redraft leagues, but he is a player the fantasy market should follow. His straight-line speed is much better than his rhythm in and out of cuts, which will make him easier to defend early in his career. Fannin brings a unique tight end skill set, one that should improve over time. At the very least, he should be a waiver wire handcuff for David Njoku.
Other Options: Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, Tre’ McKitty
Cleveland Browns Kicker
Dustin Hopkins, CLE
Despite making 88.6% of his 44 field goal tries in 2021 and 2022, Hopkins had to fight for a starting job with Cleveland the following year. He missed the final two games of 2023 with a hamstring issue.
Hopkins finished the year with his best success from 50 yards or more (8-for-8) while making 33 of his 36 field goal chances (91.7%). All three of his misses came from 40 to 49 yards.
His field goal regression in 2024 (18-for-28), combined with three missed extra points over 20 attempts, invites job loss risk this season. Hopkins went 4-for-8 from 50 yards or more.
He’s made 84.0% of his field goals for his career while missing 18 of his 280 extra points.
Cleveland brought in Andre Szmyt to compete for their kicking job. Over five seasons in college, he made 85 of his 105 field goal chances (81.0%) while going 6-for-10 from 50 yards or more.
Fantasy Outlook: Hopkins has a lot to prove this year, and the Browns may even bring another kicker if he’s struggling in training camp and Andre Szmyt falters over the summer. The cloudiness of this situation puts all options in the free agent pool.
Cleveland Browns Defense
Cleveland slipped to 21st in rushing yards allowed (2,205), with backs scoring 22 times on the ground and gaining 4.5 yards per carry. They averaged 28.7 rushes per game while gaining 20 yards or more on 22 plays (league high).
The Browns ranked 12th in passing yards allowed (3,878) with quarterbacks tossing 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. Their defense had 41 sacks. Offenses completed 61.8% of their passes (third lowest in the league).