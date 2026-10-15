Concerning Josh Jacobs' Update Could Cost Him The Rest Of The Fantasy Football Season

We finally have a new update on Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, and it's not a good one. The last we heard, a judge refused a request to have the evidence from the case, including the video of the incident between Jacobs and his now-ex-girlfriend that led to him pleading no contest to two misdemeanors.

Currently, Jacobs remains on the commissioner's exempt list, waiting for the league to hand down a suspension. The NFL is waiting to see the video, which is holding everything up. We learned this week that they might not be getting that video anytime soon. This could span weeks or even months, which means that he could miss the remainder of the fantasy football season.

In short, according to reporting from WBAY, the attorney for either Jacobs or his ex-girlfriend plans to return to court to fight the release of the evidence from the case, including the video. There is no timeline for this, but we are getting late into the season quickly, and the hope was that Jacobs would be back on the field around this point.

The Hobart Police Department stated that all the records from this case are on a temporary hold, but could eventually be released with appropriate redactions. This means the NFL will probably get the video eventually, but we now have no idea when.

An update from the Hobart/Lawrence police department in response to an FOIA request by ESPN for the records in the Josh Jacobs case.



To summarize, they determined that “certain records could be released with appropriate redactions” but that one or more parties (presumably Jacobs… pic.twitter.com/eMFmLrJOpq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 13, 2026

All hope is not yet lost, though. If Jacobs still has a copy of the video from the security footage from his home, it's possible he could turn it over to the league and potentially speed this process up. However, what's on that video may not speed up anything.

The courts could also have this done in a few weeks. Still, at this point, we are left with uncertainty and more bad news than good.

Fantasy Impact

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

The last thing we needed was more uncertainty, but this is even worse. This is ominous news that also adds even more uncertainty. All we can do now is wait. While this isn't promising, there is still a chance he's back on the field by Week 8 or 9.

If you have held onto Jacobs this long, we would suggest that you just keep holding onto him until we get some sort of clarity. You would feel pretty terrible if you cut him now, and someone else scoops him up just to find out his return is imminent.

However, if you can get anything of value for him in a trade, we would take it. We also would not advise trying to acquire him for anything of value. He is far too risky at this point.

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