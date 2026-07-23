Conflicting Tyreek Hill Injury Updates Bring Into Question His Future In The NFL And Fantasy Football

The last few days have been a bit of a rollercoaster when it comes to Tyreek Hill injury updates. Yesterday, a video of his recovery was released, which started building hype for the superstar wide receiver. I guarantee there are fantasy owners who selected him in bestball drafts last night. It looked like there was hope that he could be back sooner than expected.

Unfortunately, we got much more negative news today, with Hill admitting that he still has "no power" in his left leg. He made it seem like while he is still working and taking things one day at a time, he is nowhere close to a return. The earliest we were expecting him back was mid-season, and that even seemed like a long shot. There is a real chance he doesn't play again this season, and it's not out of the realm of possibilities that his career is over.

Tyreek Hill says he still has no power in his left leg:



"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries ... I have no power in my left leg, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time." pic.twitter.com/8ykOZco8BI — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Tyreek Hill, FA

Hill is currently a free agent and turned 32 years old this offseason. For a wide receiver whose success has been so predicated on his elite speed, it will be difficult for him to return from a catastrophic injury at this age. We are hoping for the best but are prepared for the worst.

We would advise fantasy owners to completely avoid Hill this season. Even if he does manage to get back on the field, he won't be anywhere close to 100%. He already looked like he was slightly declining when healthy, and a knee dislocation along with multiple ligament tears isn't something you bounce back from in a year. The much younger Tank Dell suffered a similar injury in 2024 and missed all of 2025.

However, there is still some hope for Hill's career, and there is one reason why. His speed has overshadowed what an excellent wide receiver he is. He is a strong player who can run excellent routes and win contested catches.

He will likely never be the same player he once was; that could be said even if he hadn't been injured, but he has the skill set to evolve his game and remain a productive NFL wide receiver. Even if it's in more of a supporting role, similar to what we've seen many veterans transition into late in their careers. Time will tell if he's able to get back on the field and back in fantasy lineups.



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