Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers and More NFL Quarterbacks Entering Contract Years
It's rather obvious why NFL players prefer not to enter a season with only one year left on a contract.
In summary, there's no long-term security entering a contract year. The risk of injury is so high in football that one bad hit could cost a player millions of dollars if they don't have a deal beyond the current season.
But fantasy football managers should have no issue with players entering contract years. In fact, it could be greatly beneficial to have them on one's roster.
That's because players in contract years tend to be highly motivated to play their very best.
Of all the positions, it's most rare for a fantasy relevant players to enter a contract year at quarterback. Franchise quarterbacks and even average starters typically receive expensive extensions long before free agency.
But entering 2025, there are four Week 1 projected starting quarterbacks who will be free agents next spring. Here are the four listed in order based on their Fantasy Pros standard leagues ranking:
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
At 41 years old, Rodgers doesn't find himself at the top of many rankings anymore. But here he is as possibly the best option among the quarterbacks entering 2025 in a contract year.
Rodgers, though, has already indicated that he plans to retire after this season. So while he's in a contract season, he isn't really playing for his next contract.
That doesn't mean he won't be motivated. He is aiming to end his career on a high note after a very disappointing 2024 campaign with the New York Jets.
Rodgers' fantasy upside will be limited because the Steelers want to win with defense and a running game. But if Rodgers shows efficiency and a deep-ball connection with DK Metcalf, then he could be fantasy relevant in deeper leagues.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Jones beat out former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the starting job in Indianapolis. That could mean the end of Richardson's career with the Colts.
But for 2025, Jones will be the Colts quarterback to roster. He is aiming to bounce back after a 2-8 record with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games with the Giants last season.
Of all the quarterbacks on this list, Jones holds arguably the most upside because of his age and running ability. Jones turned 28 in May. The other quarterbacks on this list are at least 36.
Even as he struggled in 2024, Jones rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns. During 2022, he gained a career-high 708 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground.
Russell Wilson, New York Giants
Wilson signed a one-year contract for the second consecutive offseason in 2025. He is also on his fourth team in the last five years, including third in three campaigns.
Wilson is the biggest risk on this list because he has first-round rookie Jaxson Dart breathing down his neck. Wilson will have to play well, and the Giants need to win to justify keeping Dart out of the lineup.
With the Steelers last season, Wilson began 6-1 as a starter. But he lost his last four regular season starts and the team's playoff game.
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
An argument could be made that Flacco belongs at the top of these rankings.
Maybe he doesn't finish the 2025 regular season as the Browns starter. Cleveland has two rookies that the team would like to see in game action this fall.
But two years ago with the Browns, Flacco averaged 323.2 passing yards per game. He also threw 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Flacco is going to turn the ball over with regularity. But at 40 years old, he's not going to hold anything back. His "risk it" mentality is going to sometimes result in big passing totals even if a lot of them could come in garbage time.
He's obviously not a QB1 and not even a QB2 in 10-team leagues. But he's a boom-or-bust QB3.
Fantasy managers who stash a QB3 might as well have one who has the potential to boom every once in a while.