Dak Prescott and 3 More DFS PrizePicks Plays for NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles marks the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. Two divisional rivals meet in Philadelphia, looking to start their season on a strong note. Let’s dive into the data to find four DFS PrizePicks plays for the first primetime game of the year.
Dak Prescott: Over 248.5 Passing Yards
Dak Prescott returns to the field for the first time since his season-ending hamstring injury in 2024. The Cowboys QB has played well against the Eagles in his career, with a 9-4 record and an average of 261.7 passing yards per game. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leads the way for Dallas, and he is joined by newly acquired WR George Pickens, WR Jalen Tolbert and TE Jake Ferguson. Lamb and Pickens project to be one of the most elite wide receiver duos in the league, and they should give Dak plenty of opportunities to reach his passing yards prop.
Jalen Hurts: Over 0.5 Rushing Touchdowns
Between the tush push and other goal line plays, it is no secret that Jalen Hurts knows how to get in the end zone with his legs. In 2024, the Philadelphia QB rushed for 14 touchdowns in the regular season and 5 more in the playoffs. In seven career games against the Cowboys, Hurts has rushed for 9 touchdowns. Look for Jalen Hurts to continue these trends and find the endzone on Thursday night.
AJ Brown: Under 14 Fantasy Score
Between their offensive line, run-heavy offense, and favorable spread, the Eagles project to keep the ball on the ground in this matchup. Most likely, the Eagles will get ahead in this game and stick to their identity. Expect Saquon Barkley to be the primary offensive contributor, with the passing game as a secondary option. This is not a favorable matchup for AJ Brown, and his fantasy output could be limited in the first week of the season.
George Pickens: Over 11.5 Fantasy Score
George Pickens will make his debut with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. His connection with Dak Prescott should allow the young wideout to be even more dynamic than he was during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Oddsmakers project the Cowboys as underdogs, meaning they will likely have to lean on the passing game. The wide receiver’s ability to make big plays and find the end zone is another factor that could boost his fantasy output.