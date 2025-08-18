Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Lead Top Quarterback-Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Stacks
With the 2025 fantasy draft season heating up, it’s time to take a look at the top quarterback/wide receiver hookups. The goal is to identify the best combos to help potential playoff runs in league and overall championship playoffs.
It’ll break these categories down with the help of my latest projections, which will be updated again tomorrow after the final Week 2 preseason game has been played. In my next update, I will have to address the outlook of the Rams’ passing attack and downgrade Matt Stafford. In addition, I still have Terry McLaurin fully rated despite still holding out.
Remember, my projections are built on the outline of each NFL team's roster structure. Each position will have a range where a touchdown or two could move a player between five and 10 ranking spots. They focus on each team’s profile, and they aren’t geared to match anyone's rankings or ADPs, which results in some players being outliers in both positive and negative ways.
Scoring System Used (4-Point passing TDs and Full Point PPR)
The Cowboys’ stack of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb has a slight edge over Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, but there's plenty of value priced into Dallas’s quarterback based on his ranking eighth and favorable, but rising ADP. Last year, Burrow and Chase combined for 839.60 fantasy points compared to 804.30 fantasy points by the Cowboys’ tandem in 2023. From a floor and ceiling perspective, Burrow is the more exciting player.
The Washington combo at quarterback and wide receiver proved to be a great value buy last season (669.30 fantasy points), but their top hookup could quickly flip to Deebo Samuel if the Commanders don’t cross the finish line with a new deal for McLaurin.
To believe or not to believe is the question fantasy drafters have asked themselves this summer about J.J. McCarthy. He has a stud frontline wide receiver, with two excellent second and third receiving options. His ability to add value via the run helps his fantasy floor. He remains a mid-tier QB in fantasy drafts in August.
If the Eagles protect the pocket better this year, giving Jalen Hurts a longer passing window, Philadelphia could have a significant rebound in passing attempts (448 in 2024 and 563 in 2023), which would be a big win for the impact of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
I continue to have Puka Nacua rated as the top wide receiver this year based on his high-volume catch opportunity, and the Rams will get him some rushing attempts. The direction of Matthew Stafford’s back suggests missed games. So how does that effort Nacua in the wide receiver rankings? What is the gap down to Jimmy Garoppolo, or does Stetson Bennett have a chance to jump him on LA’s quarterback depth chart? I will adjust the Rams’ pass projections in some way this week.
The value of a top-tier wide receiver raises their QB/WR hookup value, highlighted by two more lower-tier quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert) riding Brian Thomas and Ladd McConkey to top 10 rankings.
Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith are WR2 on their teams that rank in the top 10 of quarterback/wide receiver hookups. It should also bring to light their much higher ceiling if Ja’Marr Chase or A.J. Brown has an injury.
Last year, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 701.60 fantasy points, which would rank third in my current QB/WR projections. So is this combo overlooked in the fantasy market, making one or both players mispriced in the 2025 draft season?
Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott also get their second wide receiving options into the top 15 of QB/WR hoop up rankings. George Pickens could become a beast WR2 in the Cowboys’ offense, helped tremendously by Dallas airing the ball out instead of the Steelers' run-and-hide offense.
The Ravens feature their run and tight ends in their offense, which lowers the pass-catching opportunity for their wide receivers. Will Zay Flowers outscore Mark Andrews this year? Will Lamar Jackson push to a higher passing height this year?
Baker Mayfield comes off his best season in the NFL. Unfortunately, Tampa has a wide array of receiving options at RB, WR, and TE, making it difficult for one player to score over 300.00 fantasy points. Last year, Mayfield and Mike Evans combined for 669.20 fantasy points, even with his top receiver missing three games. The Bucs have a fun offense, and Emeka Egbuka looks poised to hit the ground running. Does that hurt Evans?
Here's a look at the next 15 ranked quarterback/hookups?
This football season, there will be unknown breakout players, costly injuries, and some magical player outcomes. Surviving in fantasy football requires timing and good fortune, along with winning draft decisions. Ultimately, the combination of playing calling, field execution, and coaching decisions in each game will determine which team has the best fantasy lineup this year. So get your draft prep in, hold the steering wheel tight, and look in every corner for that magical fantasy crumb that puts your team over the top in 2025.