Dallas Cowboys Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
After three successful 12-5 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys lost their offensive and defensive momentum in 2024, resulting in a -118 point differential, following success in this area in 2021 (+172), 2022 (+125), and 2023 (+194). As a result, Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. He’s been coaching in the NFL since 2021. He has 12 other seasons of experience running an offense.
Klayton Adams takes over as offensive coordinator, a step up from his previous coaching role (offensive line) with the Arizona Cardinals over the past two seasons. He started his professional coaching career in 2019 with the Colts. Dallas ranked 21st in points scored (350) last year after leading the NFL in 2024 (509). They finished 17th in yards allowed.
The Cowboys brought back Mike Zimmer to run their defense for a second season. He held the same position from 2007 to 2023 for the Falcons and Bengals, which led to a head coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings. He went 72-56-1 over eight seasons with three playoff appearances. Their defense gave up 468 points (31st) in 2024, with a slightly better ranking (28th) in yards allowed.
Dallas Cowboys Offense
Dallas fell to 27th in rushing yards (1,705), with a league-low six rushing touchdowns and only three runs of 20 yards or more. Ball carriers gained 4.0 yards per rush.
The Cowboys threw the ball 637 times (3rd) last season but ranked 11th in passing yards (4,092). They finished with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 38 sacks.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterbacks
Dak Prescott, DAL
After an off game in Week 1 (134/0 with one interception) in 2022, Prescott missed five starts with a broken right thumb. His year ended with the most interceptions (15) of his career over 12 matchups, with further regression in his yards per pass attempt (7.3). Prescott only had a slight fall off in his completion rate (66.2 – 68.6 over his previous 21 contests) while repeating his value in the run game (45/182/1).
Over his final 13 games (including the postseason), he had a completion rate of 70% or higher in eight matchups, but Prescott only passed for more than 300 yards in two starts (347/3 and 305/4). He averaged 33.1 passes over his 14 games, compared to 37.3 in 2021.
The development of CeeDee Lamb (135/1,862/14) as an elite WR1 helped Prescott post his second-best season in passing yards (4,516) while matching his previous high in completions (410) and combined touchdowns (38). His completion rate (69.5) was the highest of his career, and he was more active running the ball (55/242/2).
Prescott had a losing feel over his first six starts (253 combined yards per game with seven overall scores). After the Cowboys' bye week, He had a monster six-game run (323/4, 388/3, 421/5, 195/2, 341/4, and 322/3), pushing fantasy teams up the standings.
His season ended with 10 more touchdowns over five starts, averaging 270 combined yards. Prescott shined in the postseason (448/3) but tossed a pair of interceptions. He finished 2023 as the third-highest-scoring quarterback (399.10) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
The magic in the Cowboys’ offense was lost early last season. Prescott had a sharp decline in his completion rate (64.7) and yards per pass attempt. He opened the season with weakness at home over three starts (870 combined yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions), highlighted by an embarrassing outcome (179/0 with two interceptions) against the Lions. Prescott averaged 226 passing yards over five matchups with only eight touchdowns. His year ended after Week 9 due to a hamstring injury that required surgery.
Fantasy Outlook: Dallas added George Pickens to improve their wide receiver depth and structure in the offseason. Their run game is in flux with three new options sitting at the top of the depth chart. The Cowboys want to throw the ball, and they look four deep in receiving options, suggesting a rebound year for Prescott. He ranks 11th at quarterback in late June, creating a buying opportunity. I expect a rebound to 4,500 combined yards with at least 30 touchdowns.
Other Options: Joe Milton, Will Grier
Dallas Cowboys Running Backs
The Cowboys’ running backs have regressed in rushing attempts over the past seasons, along with their yards per carry. They set three-year lows in almost all categories, necessitating a reset in their running back options for 2025.
Javonte Williams, DAL
Williams left Week 4 in 2022 after 23 snaps due to a torn ACL in his right knee. He gained 280 yards with 16 catches on 63 touches over his four starts.
In 2023, Williams returned to action in Week 1, but he failed to make an impact over his first three contests (36/138 with eight catches for 42 yards). A quad issue led to an early exit in Week 4, followed by a missed start.
Over his final 12 matchups, Williams averaged 12.28 FPPG, with his best fantasy value coming in Week 8 (18.80), Week 10 (21.00), and Week 18 (20.50). He failed to rush for more than 85 yards in any game while gaining short yards per rush (3.6) and yards per catch (4.9).
After another disappointing year (139/513/4 with 52 catches for 346 yards), Williams will try to reinvent his career with the Cowboys. His inability to make big plays (3.7 yards per carry and 6.7 yards per catch) remains at the forefront of his running back profile.
Denver gave Williams 131 touches (14.6 per game) over his nine games, leading to 11.26 FPPG. His best showing came in Week 7 (14/88/2 with three catches for 23 yards). Over the back half of 2024, the Broncos gave him only 69 touches over nine matchups (including the playoffs), deeming him worthless to the fantasy market. Despite an unimpressive year, Williams ranked 30th at running back in PPR formats (160.10 fantasy points).
Fantasy Outlook: The magic and excitement of Williams ended after his rookie season. In the early draft season, he ranks 35th at running back. I can’t trust his ceiling or floor in any area of the game, giving him job loss risk, even with an early-season starting job. I’ve donated enough to his cause over the past two years, so I’ll let Williams beat me this season.
Miles Sanders, DAL
In 2022, Sanders played at a similar level in the run game (259/1,269/11), but his stats looked much better due to him playing an entire year. The Eagles scored 32 rushing touchdowns, helping him set a career-best in scores (11). His biggest strike was the decline in his chances in the passing game (20/78 on 26 targets).
Sanders rushed for over 100 yards in three matchups (27/134/2, 21/143/2, and 17/144/2). Philadelphia gave him more than 20 carries in only two contests. His production lost value over the final four games (55/201 with two catches for minus seven yards).
After signing a four-year, $25.4 million contract in March of 2023, Sanders turned in a bust season for Carolina. He posted two reasonable outcomes in Week 1 (96 combined yards and four catches on 22 touches) and Week 3 (62 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches on 14 chances).
Unfortunately, over his other 14 games, Sanders gained only 428 yards with no other touchdowns and only 18 catches (4.34 FPPG). He scored fewer than 9.20 fantasy points in each of his final 13 matchups. His only missed game came in Week 6 (shoulder) while picking up a late-season toe issue.
The demise and the lost investment in Sanders continued last season. He gained 353 combined yards with three touchdowns and 24 catches over 79 touches in 11 games. Carolina gave him starting snaps in Week 18, and Sanders responded with a winning day (17/66/1 with three catches for 50 yards and another score). He missed the previous six games with an ankle issue.
Fantasy Outlook: In his career, Sanders has shown big-play ability and value catching the ball. He will go undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but his stock could rise in August when the Cowboys reveal their running back rotation. Keep an open mind, with a hand on the eject button if Sanders falters early with a better-than-expected opportunity.
Jaydon Blue, DAL
Dallas added Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after an uptick year at Texas (1,098 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 42 catches on 176 touches). His best value came in two games (25/127/2 with one catch and 14/177/2 with two catches). He saw action over 23 games in 2022 and 2023, but gained only 566 combined yards with four touchdowns and 14 catches.
At 5’9” and 195 lbs., Blue lacks size while offering elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash). His lack of opportunities in college has hindered his development, resulting in hesitation and a thinking mentality rather than relying on his instincts to find daylight. He projects well on third downs if not asked to pick up blitzes. Blue must hang on to the fumble to avoid a benching if given an uptick in chances.
Fantasy Outlook: I could see the fantasy market gravitating toward Blue at some point in the season if one of the Cowboys’ top backs gets injured or offers dull results. More of a player to follow than a drafting option.
Deuce Vaughn, DAL
Vaughn is an undersized running back (5’5” and 180 lbs.), but he’s willing to dance through the big bodies on inside runs. His vision and feel for daylight point to more success at the next level than most believe. His pass-catching will be an edge, along with his open-field running, but holding up in pass protection will be an issue.
Over three seasons at Kansas State, Vaughn gained 4,371 combined yards with 47 touchdowns and 116 catches over 37 games. He had a high-volume opportunity in 2021 (284 touches) and 2022 (335 touches), showcasing his durability for a smaller back. His career highlights were 22 touchdowns in 2021 and 1,936 combined yards in 2022. Vaughn rushed for over 100 yards in 15 of his final 20 games in college.
Vaughn only had 30 touches in his rookie season, leading to 80 combined yards and seven catches. He missed Week 18 with an ankle injury.
In 2024, the Cowboys had him on the field for 52 plays, resulting in 88 combined yards and three catches on 20 touches. Vaughn missed 10 games due to being inactive.
Fantasy Outlook: Vaughn’s lack of size and empty NFL resume will make him easy to write off, but defenders will struggle to get a hard hit on him in space. When given daylight, Vaughn seizes the opportunity while having the uncanny ability to make defenders miss in tight quarters due to his shifty footwork and vision for openings.
I expected much more from him, but Rico Dowdle outplayed him over the past two seasons. I may be the only one following his progress and opportunity in 2025.
Other Options: Phil Mafah (Big Back)
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receivers
The glowing check mark for the Cowboys’ wide receivers this year is the high number of targets received last year (395). CeeDee Lamb wasn’t healthy, and Dallas lacked talented WR depth behind Jalen Tolbert. The loss of Dak Prescott, paired with a poor run game, led to regression in catches (235), receiving yards (2,782), and touchdowns (18).
CeeDee Lamb, DAL
Despite a quiet Week 1 (2/29) and the loss of Dak Prescott for five games in 2022, Lamb developed into an elite WR1 in his third season with the Cowboys. From Week 2 to Week 6, he had 31 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets with Cooper Rush behind center.
Lamb hit his stride over his final 11 games (including the playoffs), leading to 79 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets when he gained more than 100 yards in six matchups (11/150/2, 6/106, 7/126, 10/120/2, 11/100, and 10/117). Lamb scored 74.7 fantasy points in PPR formats from Week 15 to Week 17 when fantasy championships were on the line.
For the third consecutive season in 2023, Lamb set career highs in catches (135), receiving yards (1,749), receiving touchdowns (12), and targets (181). Dallas gave him 14 rushes, leading to another 113 yards and two scores.
He was at his best at home (82/1,065/8 – 27.81 FPPG) in PPR formats, highlighted by four impact showings (12/170/2, 11/165/2, 12/146/1, and 13/232/1). Lamb was the highest-scoring wideout (405.20 fantasy points), with a high level of success from Week 15 to Week 17 (26/420/3). Dallas gave him 13 targets per game over his final 12 starts.
Lamb underperformed expectations over the first six games last season, resulting in no games with over 100 yards receiving (32 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets). After an impact showing (13/146/2), he played through back and shoulder injuries, along with a backup quarterback. Lamb started to pick up the pace from Week 14 to Week 16 (6/93/1, 9/116/1, and 7/105), but his season ended on the sidelines over the final two weeks due to his shoulder issue that required surgery.
He finished eighth in wide receiver scoring (264.40) in PPR formats while being on a pace to score just under 300.00 fantasy points if Lamb played 17 games. His floor has been 152 targets over the past three seasons (about 10.0 per game).
Fantasy Outlook: Lamb is a beast with an excellent opportunity in most games. He lost some of his big-play mojo last season due to injuries and regression in the Cowboys’ offense. In late June, Lamb ranks third at wide receiver. The fantasy market should treat him as a 120-catch floor wide receiver with 1,500+ yards and double-digit touchdowns.
George Pickens, DAL
In his rookie season, Pickens caught 52 of his 84 targets for 825 yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers barely got him the ball over his first three games (1/3, 1/23, and 3/39). His stock started to soar in three of his next four matchups (6/102, 6/83, and 6/61/1), but the Eagles shut him out the following week on three targets. Pittsburgh gave Pickens six or fewer targets in his final nine starts, leading to only three games of value (4/83/1, 5/57/1, and 3/72/1) despite gaining 17.8 yards per catch.
Pickens set new tops in catches (63), receiving yards (1,140), touchdowns (5), and targets (106) in 2023. Twenty-two of his passes gained 20 yards or more, with six plays reaching the 40-yard mark. Pickens shined in five matchups (4/127/1, 6/130/1, 5/107, 4/195/2, and 7/131). On the downside, he scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in PPR format in 11 of his 18 starts (including the postseason). Pickens finished 30th in fantasy points (209.00).
Last season, the Steelers attempted to upgrade their quarterback options, which in turn should have allowed Pickens to reach a new ceiling. He had six reasonable outcomes (6/85, 7/113, 5/111/1, 5/91/1, 8/89, and 3/74/1) over his first 12 games while averaging 7.5 targets. A hamstring issue cost him three games. Pickens played well in the postseason (5/87/5 on five targets).
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past three seasons, Pittsburgh had 571, 506, and 499 pass attempts, compared to 556, 614, and 637 by the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb will command attention and targets, giving Pickens one-on-one coverage on more plays. I have to believe he finds a way to catch 70 passes for 1,100 yards with about seven touchdowns, painting him as a mid-tier WR2 in PPR formats. Pickens (34th-ranked wideout) is mispriced in the early draft season.
Jalen Tolbert, DAL
Dallas added Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played well over his final two seasons (64/1,085/8 and 82/1,474/8) at South Alabama. Tolbert gained 17.6 yards per catch in college with a low catch rate (55.5). His release and route running project well, pointing to success in his NFL career.
The Cowboys only had Tolbert on the field for 89 plays in his rookie season over eight games. He caught two of his three targets for 12 yards. In 2023, Dallas gave him WR4 snaps, leading to 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets. Tolbert had five targets or fewer in all his games while gaining more than 45 yards in four matchups (4/53, 3/49/1, 2/49, and 2/51).
In his third season with Dallas, Tolbert led the team in wide receiver snaps (on the field for 76.1% of the time). He set career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (610), touchdowns (7), and targets (79). Unfortunately, Tolbert had three catches or fewer in 13 matchups, giving him double-digit fantasy points in eight games. His best outcome came in Week 5 (7/87/1).
Fantasy Outlook: There’s no doubt Tolbert improved last season, but the addition of George Pickens and a healthy Jake Ferguson will eat away at his targets. As a result, he will go undrafted in 12-team formats. Twice over the past four seasons, Dak Prescott completed over 400 passes, which leaves plenty of chances for receivers not named CeeDee Lamb.
Jonathan Mingo, DAL
Mingo was expected to give Carolina’s passing game a physical presence while offering excellent speed (4.46 40-yard dash) for his size (6’2” and 220 lbs.). His route running was projected to be NFL-ready, but he needed to improve his burst out of his cuts. Mingo had the tools to be a mismatch in coverage, with the strength to win off the line and the ability to make contested catches. He should do much of his damage inside the harsh marks while working out of the slot.
Over four seasons at Mississippi, Mingo caught 112 passes for 1,751 yards and 13 touchdowns, with his best value coming in 2022 (51/861/5). In 2022, he posted one monster game (9/247/2) while gaining more than 100 yards in three other matchups (8/128/2, 6/136/1, and 3/103) in his career.
In his rookie season, Mingo had WR2 snaps (86.7%) for the Panthers, but he caught only 43 passes for 418 yards and no touchdowns on 85 targets (50.6% catch rate). He gained a disappointing 9.7 yards per catch. Mingo scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in only two games (4/62 and 6/69). His two missed weeks were due to a concussion and a foot injury.
Mingo played his way into a midseason trade to the Cowboys in 2024. For the year, he caught only 17 of his 42 passes for 167 yards.
Fantasy Outlook: A full offseason of prep with Dallas should help Mingo’s chances this week, but he’ll still rank fourth on their wide receiver depth chart unless his game makes a huge improvement. Mingo has a lot to prove this year.
Other Options: KaVontae Turbin, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Cowboys Tight Ends
Even with an injury to Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys' tight end finished with a three-year high in catches (95) and targets (136). Dallas struggled to find open tight ends in the end zone, resulting in only one touchdown. Their receiving yards have been in a tight range over the past three seasons (865, 864, and 823).
Jake Ferguson, DAL
Over four seasons at Wisconsin, Ferguson caught 145 of his 207 targets for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best opportunity came in 2021 (46/450/3). The Cowboys added him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his rookie season, Dallas gave him TE2 snaps, leading to 19 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Ferguson only had one game of value (4/40/1).
With Dalton Schultz no longer on the roster in 2023, Ferguson emerged as the Cowboys’ lead tight end. He caught 71 of his 102 targets (69.6%) for 761 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys gave him six catches or more in six contests (7/77, 7/91/1, 6/77/1, 6/44, 6/69, and 10/93/3), with the latter coming in the postseason. Ferguson scored seven of his eight touchdowns at home. His success led to him finishing ninth in tight end scoring (151.50) in PPR formats.
Ferguson sat out three games last season with a knee injury and a concussion. He had three catches or fewer in seven of his 14 starts while gaining only 8.4 yards per catch (10.7 in 2023). His best fantasy value came in four games (6/95, 7/49, 6/70, and 7/71).
Fantasy Outlook: Ferguson is a better player than his 2024 final stats suggest. His lack of touchdowns cost him at least 10 spots in the tight end rankings (25th) last season, which seems to be priced in with his 2025 value (14th tight end). My starting point is a 65/650/5 season, making him a slight value based on his early price point.
Luke Schoonmaker, DAL
The Cowboys selected Schoonmaker in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His foundation skill set grades well in blocking and has a higher ceiling when he gets stronger. Schoonmaker has pass-catching talent, thanks to his speed and feel for pass routes. He must take advantage of his mismatches in coverage while showing more aggression in jump ball situations.
Schoonmaker is another tight end option for Dallas, who comes to the NFL with a limited college resume. Over his 28 games at Michigan, he had 54 catches for 637 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 targets. Schoonmaker set career highs in catches (35) and receiving yards (418) in 2022.
Dallas had him on the field for 30.3% of their plays in 2023. Schoonmaker caught eight of his 15 targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.
The injury to Jake Ferguson helped Schoonmaker set career highs in catches (27), receiving yards (241), and targets (36). He scored double-digit fantasy points in three matchups (6/43, 5/56, and 3/55/1), which were all weeks with starting snaps.
Fantasy Outlook: His path to snaps is helped by his ability to block. Schoonmaker will turn 27 in late September, suggesting his time to develop into a starting player is closing.
Other Options: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, John Stephens
Dallas Cowboys Kicker
Brandon Aubrey, DAL
For sharp fantasy managers, Aubrey was a difference-maker off the waiver wire in 2023. He made 36 of his 38 field goals, highlighted by his success from 50 yards or more (10-for-10). From Week 2 to Week 4, Aubrey made all 11 of his field goals (5, 3, and 3) while delivering two more impact games in fantasy points in Week 13 (16.10) and Week 4 (24.40). He led the NFL in kicker scoring (190.90), with a floor of 10.00 fantasy points in nine games. Aubrey missed three of his 52 extra points.
The Cowboys gave Aubrey 47 field goal chances last season. He made 14 of his 17 tries from 50 yards or longer, with a step back in his overall success rate (85.1). All 30 of his extra points went through the uprights.
Fantasy Outlook: Dallas created 90 scoring chances last season (33 touchdowns and 47 field goals), down from 2023 (57 touchdowns and 38 field goal attempts). Aubrey is a unique kicking breed, showcased by his ability to kick touchdowns (earning more fantasy points for his long-distance kicks). He’ll get drafted first overall at kicker this year, and fantasy drafters will fight for his services.
Dallas Cowboys Defense
The Cowboys’ defense fell to 29th in rushing yards allowed (2,331). They gave up 4.8 yards per carry with 25 touchdowns and 12 runs of 20 yards or more.
Dallas finished 21st in pass coverage (4,045 yards). Quarterbacks gained 7.9 yards per pass attempt (12 completions of 40 yards or more) with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Their defense picked up 52 sacks.