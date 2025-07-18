Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Storylines: Dak Prescott's Health, George Pickens' Role
Dallas Cowboys training camp starts next week with the rookies reporting on Monday, July 21, and the veterans coming in just a day later on Tuesday, July 22. There is plenty to watch for at this camp, and the Cowboys are never lacking in the drama department. We will be keeping a close eye on things in Dallas, and so should you. These are the top storylines to watch for at Cowboys training camp this summer.
1 The Running Backs: Javonte Williams Vs. Jaydon Blue Vs. Miles Sanders
This running back room has gone from one of the most valuable in fantasy football to almost completely useless in just a few years. The reason for that is a combination of a declining offensive line, which isn't awful but is also no longer the best in the league, and poor running back play since Ezekiel Elliott was an elite every-down back. They will once again try to find an impactful starting running back in 2025.
Currently, the running backs room consists of rookie rusher Jaydon Blue and veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams. Deuce Vaughn is also in the mix but he's not a real threat for a heavy workload. For me, this is Blue's backfield to lose and the only fantasy option I have any interest in. Sanders and Williams are bad and have been consistently bad for years now. They were worse in what we would say were more ideal situations. If Blue doesn't come away with this job early in the season, it simply means he's even worse than these other already bad options, and this backfield will be little more than a couple of waiver wire fill-ins again this year.
2 What Is George Pickens' Role Next To CeeDee Lamb?
Speaking of drama, Pickens has become known as a very talented wide receiver with potential personality and locker room issues. Stories leaked out of Pittsburgh for most of his tenure with the Steelers, and they ultimately decided not to pay him and move on. Pickens would be a WR1 on a ton of teams around the league, but not in Dallas with Ceedee Lamb. We are going to watch how that plays out both on and off the field this summer.
While we are high on Pickens's talent, the Steelers have a long track record of knowing when to move on from extremely talented and productive receivers at the right time. Those wideouts tend to end up serving as little more than a terrible contract for their new teams. We expect Pickens to be very good with the Cowboys this season; still, that is worth noting.
It will be very important to see how the Cowboys are doling out targets between Lamb and Pickens. This could become an elite tandem who run roughshod over opposing secondaries this season. On the other hand, these two could clash in a major way if one feels they aren't seeing the targets they deserve.
3 Dak Prescott's Health
The injury bug continued to bite Prescott last season and caused him to miss the final 10 weeks of the 2024 season. These injuries are beginning to mount and become more and more concerning. Not only do we want to see how he utilizes his weapons this summer, but we want to see how he looks from a physical standpoint. When healthy, he is a high-volume thrower with major weekly fantasy upside who could finish the season as QB1. However, we want to see how he looks moving around and throwing in pads just to be sure he hasn't fallen off a cliff physically. He'll turn 32 next week, and injuries begin to take a long-term toll on players at this point in their careers.
His current ADP has him being drafted as the QB14. If he is 100% and looks like his old self, he'll far outplay his draft price on volume alone. Adding Pickens across from Lamb should also increase his efficiency and overall production.