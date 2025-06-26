Dalton Schultz Predictions And Projections For 2025 Fantasy Football
Dalton Schultz enters the 2025 season coming off his least productive year since becoming a starting NFL tight end, finishing outside the top 15 in most formats. Despite seeing the field often in Houston, Schultz posted just one game over five catches and will need to show signs of life early to warrant any fantasy consideration.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
In 2022, Schultz opened up the year with seven catches for 62 yards on nine targets, but he was worthless in the fantasy market over the next five games (two catches for 18 yards on eight targets) while posting two zeros and missing two starts with a knee injury. Over his final 13 matchups (including the postseason), Schultz regained his form, leading to 60 catches for 619 yards and eight touchdowns on 90 targets. His top fantasy value came in three games (4/31/2, 7/56/2, and 7/95/2).
He was a challenging fantasy ride in his first season with the Texans. Schultz had one impact game (10/130/1) while scoring double-digit fantasy points in six other matchups (3/42/1, 7/65/1, 4/61/1, 4/71, 8/61, and 1/37/1). On his down days (2/4, 4/34, 1/9, 2/5, 1/2, and 2/19), Schultz left a void in fantasy starting lineups. He finished 10th in fantasy points (151.50) in PPR formats.
Houston had Schultz on the field for 77.8% of their plays last season, up from 66.4% in 2023. He finished with his lowest output in all categories over the past five seasons. Over his 19 starts, including the postseason, Schultz scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in 17 matchups, with his only playable stats coming in Week 13 (5/61/1) and Week 16 (5/45/1).
Dalton Schultz Fantasy Football Outlook
Even with the 20th tight end ranking last year, Schultz doesn’t look worthy of being on a fantasy team in any format. He had no games with more than five catches. This year, the waiver wire will be his home until Schultz shows a spark in the field.