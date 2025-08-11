Fantasy Sports

Daniel Jones to Start Colts' Second Preseason Game

Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones will start for the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday against Green Bay, as he looks to try to win the starting job.

Dan Angell

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Friday, July 25, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Friday, July 25, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Daniel Jones will start the team's second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Steichen said Sunday that Jones will get the reps in the first quarter against the Packers, while Anthony Richardson will take over in the second quarter. The Colts initially planned to have Richardson play for the majority of the first half of game one, but Richardson injured his right pinkie in the Colts' 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

That forced Jones into action earlier than expected, and the former New York Giant offered an inconsistent performance. Jones played until the end of the first half, driving the Colts to three field goal attempts. He finished 10-for-21 with 144 passing yards, and he had one passing touchdown called back by offensive pass interference.

The Colts had always planned to have Jones start the second preseason game, but because Jones already got extensive reps against Baltimore, Steichen wants more of a look at Richardson. Richardson has returned to practice and is expected to fully participate in both the Colts' joint practices with Green Bay and the second quarter of Saturday's game.

Anthony Richardson Made Costly Misreads

Anthony Richardson
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) looks to pass during the first quarter pressured by Baltimore Ravens nose tackle John Jenkins (62) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Neither Richardson nor Jones has separated themselves enough to gain an inside track on the Colts' starting position. Per Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, Richardson might have damaged his chances by taking a sack and getting injured on a play that favored the offense.

According to Warner and others, Richardson was looking the wrong way on the play and missed that both D. J. Giddens and Ashton Dulin were open to his right. That wouldn't have saved him from getting crushed, but it would have meant a potential positive play for Indianapolis.

Has Daniel Jones Done Enough to Pull Ahead?

Daniel Jones
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) attempts a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones will get a chance to take the lead, but he's been far from outstanding in training camp. In the Colts' most recent practice, Jones looked to be the more effective passer, which doesn't necessarily say a lot.

The fact is that Richardson has been erratic with his throws in his career. Jones is safer, albeit uninspiring. But the Colts want Richardson to win the job. They brought Jones in as insurance, but they have to make a decision on Richardson this year. He's got an option for a fifth season, and the Colts have to either decide he's the guy and pick up that option, or cut bait and find a new quarterback to build around.

No Timetable On the Colts' Decision

Shane Steichen
Indianapolis Colts Shane Steichen stands on the field Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That quarterback could be Jones, as he's a sixth-year signal caller who comes cheap. Indianapolis could use Jones as a bridge, or even give him a chance to rebuild his career. But there's no urgency when it comes to Jones, at least not compared to Richardson.

If the Colts don't give Richardson the start after training camp and he's healthy, that means they think he's done. It also might make the Colts' targets a little more valuable on draft day in PPR leagues, as Jones will give them more consistent opportunities.

Either way, Richardson remains a precarious favorite, and Jones will be looking to take his job. How Saturday goes will determine a lot for how the Colts' offense looks in 2025.

