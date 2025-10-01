David Montgomery And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 4 Performances
Week 4 of the NFL season has come and gone, bringing with it shaky performances from some of the NFL’s top players. From a fantasy football perspective, some of the most highly touted players struggled to meet expectations during the fourth week of action. Here are 10 of fantasy football’s studs that fantasy owners shouldn’t be worried about despite disappointing Week 4 performances.
Jameson Williams - Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams was limited to just two catches in the Detroit Lions’ 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Williams posted 40 yards, but only managed to haul in two of his eight targets on the day. His fantasy production has sputtered at times to start the season, but his volume remained consistent and could be on the rise after a season-high eight targets.
Williams’ production will remain volatile given his role as the deep threat in Detroit’s offense, but the 2024 breakout star is still finding his stride to start the season. His target share provides a floor to build on, giving fantasy owners a reason to remain optimistic.
David Montgomery - Detroit Lions
During Detroit’s matchup with Cleveland, another Lion was held in check during the win: David Montgomery. Montgomery entered Sunday’s game coming off a 12-carry, 151-yard performance in Week 3 that saw him find the end zone two times on the ground. In Week 4, Montgomery was limited to just 12 yards on nine carries, posting a season-low 1.2 fantasy points.
Despite a tough showing, Montgomery’s matchup versus Cleveland can be chalked up to a negative outlier performance versus a stubborn defense. He’ll bounce back in a big way versus a lowly Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 5.
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Rams
During the Los Angeles Chargers’ first loss of the season, star wideout Ladd McConkey was limited to just one catch on the day versus the New York Giants. McConkey racked up 11 yards on his lone catch of the day, but saw six targets from quarterback Justin Herbert. His 2.1 fantasy points among PPR leagues marked a season-low for the second-year receiver.
McConkey has taken something of a backseat to the likes of Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston. Los Angeles leaned heavily on the run game during the loss, reducing McConkey’s role even further. His consistent volume and historical production gives reason to believe he’ll bounce back in the coming weeks.
DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
In another inconsistent display from the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, the team mustered a bounce-back win despite finishing the game with just 200 yards of total offense. In the pass game, DeVonta Smith struggled, as did several others in the Eagles’ receiving corps. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers limited Smith to just two catches for 29 yards.
During Philadelphia’s rocky 4-0 start, Smith leads the team in receiving yards, as fellow star wideout A.J. Brown has struggled mightily to start the season. I’m less concerned with Smith, as his volume has eclipsed that of Brown in the passing attack.
Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard has quietly been one of the most consistent backs in the NFL to start the season. He’s eclipsed 50 yards from scrimmage in every game, a trend he continued on Sunday, and has seen immense volume out of the Tennessee Titans backfield. Matched up against a star-studded Texans defense, Pollard was held in check in regards to his fantasy production.
Pollard produced just over 10.0 points after a 14-point performance in Week 3 that featured his first rushing touchdown of the season. His vast volume provides startable upside in fantasy, despite a dip in production in Week 4. Still, Pollard’s upward trend of fantasy scoring should be an encouraging sign for owners.
Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
After throwing an interception on the game’s opening drive, Daniel Jones rebounded with a solid performance against one of the league’s toughest defenses, leading up to his second interception in the fourth quarter. Jones has been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy to start the season, but his production regressed in a difficult matchup.
Despite the loss, Jones has remained efficient and flashed his usual rushing upside through the first four games of the season. Indianapolis’ 3-0 start was no fluke. Jones and Indianapolis’ offensive weapons will rebound going forward.
Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten emerged as a solid RB2 in Weeks 2 and 3, filling the void left by Tank Bigsby in a trade to Philadelphia. After eclipsing 8.0 points in back-to-back games, Tuten was limited to just 22 yards from scrimmage on five touches during Sunday’s win versus the San Francisco 49ers.
Going forward, Tuten should re-emerge in the Jaguars’ backfield alongside RB1 Travis Etienne Jr. With solid pass-catching upside and encouraging touchdown production through the first four games of his career, Tuten should maintain a consistent role in Jacksonville’s offense.
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have struggled mightily to start the season and star running back Derrick Henry has been no exception. The league’s all-time leading rusher among active players broke a nasty three-game streak with a fumble on the ground, but was held in check for the third consecutive game after his 169-yard, two-touchdown performance to open the season.
Entering a matchup versus a lowly Texans squad, Henry should see immense volume with Lamar Jackson potentially sidelined with a hamstring injury. He should rebound in a big way in Week 5, re-instilling belief among his fantasy football owners.
Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the season over the New York Jets on Sunday, due in large part to an efficient performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Star wideout Jaylen Waddle struggled to string together production in the win, catching three of his six targets for 48 yards through the air.
Despite being held in check, an injury to Tyreek Hill expands Waddle’s volume immensely. As the new lead option in Miami’s receiving corps, Waddle’s fantasy owners have a lot to be optimistic about despite a struggling Dolphins offense.
Ricky Pearsall - San Francisco 49ers
In a tough loss to the Jaguars, star wideout Ricky Pearsall struggled in the pass game. Pearsall saw five targets, catching four of them for 46 yards. Pearsall has been one of the league’s top receivers to start the season. Prior to Sunday’s game, he eclipsed 100 yards in two of the first three games of the season. Owners should remain optimistic despite the tough day for Pearsall.
He’s been San Francisco’s No. 1 receiver so far this season and sees consistent volume on a week-to-week basis. If he can produce similar numbers to Weeks 1 through 3, Pearsall should return to form as one of the top WR2s in fantasy.