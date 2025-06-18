David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Reliable TE1 or Regression Candidate?
The Cleveland Browns have revamped their offense by adding rookie Quinshon Judkins, a second reliable tight end in Harold Fannin, and two quarterbacks via the 2025 NFL Draft. How will the changes to Cleveland's personnel affect David Njoku from a fantasy football standpoint?
After a sluggish start to 2022 over his first two games (1/7 and 3/32), Njoku gave fantasy teams starting stats in seven of his next eight contests (9/89/1, 5/73, 6/88, 3/58, 7/71, 2/17, 5/29/1, and 7/59/1) while missing two games midseason with an ankle injury. He also sat out Week 13 with a knee issue.
Over his five starts with Deshaun Watson behind center, Njoku had 17 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets. His catch rate (72.5) for the season graded well. He finished 10th in fantasy scoring (143.80) in PPR formats, about four slots lower than he would have if Njoku had played an entire year.
In 2023, Njoku finished second on the Browns in targets (123), leading to career-highs in catches (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6). His season was quiet over the first six games (24/216 on 31 targets). Over the next 10 matchups, Njoku averaged 15.96 fantasy points in PPR formats, with his best value coming in four contests (4/77/1, 6/91/2, 10/104/1, and 6/134). Cleveland rested him in Week 18. His season ended with a productive showing in the postseason (7/93).
He was one of six tight ends to score more than 200.00 fantasy points. His opportunity (7.7 targets per game) was on the rise, and he caught 65.8% of his chances in 2023, which was well over the team’s completion rate (56.9).
Health was an issue for Njoku last season. He started the year with three quiet outcomes (4/44, 1/14, and 5/31 with 15 combined targets) while also missing Weeks 2, 3, and 4. His stats were much improved over his next eight starts (54/416/5 on 82 targets – 15.70 FPPG), highlighted by four games (10/76, 9/81, 9/52/2, and 7/42/1). Njoku also missed Week 15 (hamstring) and the Browns’ final two games with a knee issue. His glaring fade came in his yards per catch (7.9 – 10.9 in 2023).
David Njoku Fantasy Football Outlook
Cleveland added Harold Fannin in this year’s draft, creating another wheel for targets if his game is NFL-ready. Njoku should be an active player in the Browns’ offense again this year, even with a pullback in chances. He ranks 10th at tight end in the early draft season, which would only require similar results as last season (64/505/5) to reach par stats.