De'Von Achane Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
De’Von Achane flashed elite upside in his rookie season, combining explosive plays with steady pass-catching value when healthy. Now with a larger workload and Raheem Mostert fading, Achane looks primed to deliver top-five fantasy production in 2025.
De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Achane didn’t play in Week 1 in his rookie season, with empty stats in Week 2 (nine combined yards and one catch). Over his next three matchups, his production rose to elite status: 18/203/2 with four catches for 30 yards and two scores, 8/101/2 with three catches for 19 yards, and 11/151/1 with one catch for 14 yards, highlighted by four plays gaining 40 yards or more. Unfortunately, a knee injury cost almost all of the following six weeks.
Over his final six games, Achane gained 339 yards on 64 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught 17 catches for 126 yards and one score. Most of his production came in Week 13 (17/73/2 with three catches for 30 yards) and Week 17 (14/107 with four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown). Miami gave him RB1 snaps in four games.
With Raheem Mostert fading, Miami gave Achane 281 touches. He was active catching the ball (78/592/6 on 87 targets). The Dolphins gave him almost twice as many carries (203) compared to 2023 (103), leading to a career high in rushing yards (907) with six more scores.
He posted three impact games in fantasy points (29.50, 32.10, and 31.00) in PPR formats, two of which came against the Bills. Despite his success running the ball, Miami gave Achane more than 15 rushes in only two games (22/96 and 17/73/1).
De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Outlook:
High volume passing catching back offers consistency in PPR formats, and Achane also brings big ability. When adding double-digit scores, he looks poised to be a top-five running back again this season, matching his final 2024 fantasy points (300.0).