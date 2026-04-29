Deebo Samuel Top Landing Spots: Could Deebo End Up Back With His Old Team?

We are now deep into the offseason of the NFL. The new league season opened up back in early March, and the 2026 NFL Draft took place last week. Almost all of the top free agents have now found a home, but there are still a few key free agents on the market.

Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the biggest names still available in free agency. With the draft now over and training camp quickly approaching on the horizon, we'd expect that Samuel signs with a new team soon. He has proven to have massive fantasy upside and showed flashes last season that he could still be a star in the right landing spot. These are the top landing spots for Samuel in free agency.

San Francisco 49ers

After spending some time in Washington, it could be time for Samuel just to go back home to San Francisco. They clearly knew how to get the most out of him, and we know he'd be a great fit in the 49ers offense.

On an offense with an aging Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey coming off a massive workload, and George Kittle still recovering from a torn Achilles, Samuel could step in and fill at least part of the role for all three of those players if called upon. Both sides parted ways, and both sides were worse for it. The fences could be mended, and both sides would be better if they reunited.

New England Patriots

As of now, the Patriots still don't have AJ Brown on their roster. It's assumed that he'll be traded to New England at some point in about a month, but it's not safe to just assume a deal gets done. If they don't bring in Brown, Samuel could help solidify a shaky WR corps that, to this point, has possibly gotten even worse than last season by replacing Stefon Diggs with Romeo Doubs.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the league. Their projected starters are Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech. That is not a great set of outside weapons for their new franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, whom they just spent the first overall pick on in the NFL Draft. Adding a versatile veteran like Samuel could go a long way in helping a young quarterback.

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