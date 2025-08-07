Denver Broncos Depth Chart Twist: RJ Harvey Opens As RB5, JK Dobbins Emerges As RB1
The Denver Broncos have released their first depth chart of the season, and the first thing that jumped out to everybody was that fantasy darling rookie running back RJ Harvey is listed as the co-RB5 along with Blake Watson.
This has raised significant concern for fantasy owners who have invested heavily in him. The question is, is this a bad omen for what's to come this season, or simply a rookie being forced to "earn it"?
Denver Broncos Depth Chart
RB1 JK Dobbins
RB2 Jaleel McLaughlin
RB3 Audric Estime
RB4 Tyler Badie
RB5 Blake Watson / RJ Harvey
The Good News
The fact that he's so low on the depth chart is actually a positive. It makes it feel like a rookie hazing situation. We know that their 2025 second-round pick is fighting to make the roster behind Blake Watson. So, if we aren't taking that seriously, why are we taking any of this seriously? If he were listed as the RB3, it would be a bit more concerning because that could be a legitimate landing spot for him to start the season.
We have heard positive reports about how he looks on the ground this summer, which is important. While he certainly has some shortcomings, it sounds like he will be closer to the top of the depth chart than the bottom of the depth chart by the time we get to the regular season.
The Bad News
However, there is definitely a lot to be worried about when it comes to an unproven rookie running back who is currently being drafted as an RB2 with an ADP that has him going as the RB24. That's not a cheap price when you consider he next three running backs off the board are Aaron Jones, Isiah Pacheco, and Kaleb Johnson.
It sounds like JK Dobbins is locked in as the RB1 in Denver to start the season. At the very least, this will be a committee when they take the field in Week 1. Harvey was also one of the worst pass protectors at his position in this rookie class, and we've heard reports that those issues have been evident in training camp.
Pass protection is one of the main issues that costs young running backs playing time. It sounds like this is the path that Harvey could be going down. His placement on the depth chart is probably to send a message that he needs to work hard and improve as a blocker if he wants to get on the field this season.
What To Expect
By the end of the season, Harvey will probably be the guy in Denver unless he struggles mightily. However, he may not explode out of the gates like fantasy owners are hoping. It sounds like they are going to lean on Dobbins early in the season.
The fact that it's Dobbins who they are leaning on is encouraging, though, because he has never been able to stay healthy. At some point, Harvey will take over this backfield, whether it be due to injury or performance, but you may need to be patient before he sees the volume you're hoping for.