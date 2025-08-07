Denver Broncos Fantasy Preview: RJ Harvey Hype, Sleepers Marvin Mims & Pat Bryant
The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 fantasy season with a handful of intriguing but volatile offensive weapons. Rookie RJ Harvey is generating RB1 buzz in early drafts, while the presence of J.K. Dobbins clouds the backfield clarity. Meanwhile, Marvin Mims and rookie Pat Bryant offer exciting upside at wide receiver—if the usage finally matches the talent. As training camp heats up, so does the competition for touches in this evolving offense.
No So Fast
RJ Harvey, Running Back
Harvey went from an unknown fantasy asset after the NFL draft to a sexy RB1 option for Denver in early fantasy leagues. Unfortunately, the signing of J.K. Dobbins and his questionable pass-protecting skills paints a split role situation. He ranks 21st at running back in early August, 14 slots higher than Dobbins. Harvey brings speed to the Broncos’ offense, but he is 24 with an ACL injury on his college resume. He fits the part of an upside running back by being the new sheriff in town, but Harvey is far from a lock to be an edge to fantasy rosters.
Sleeper
Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver
The direction of Mims is up. The Broncos understand his explosiveness, and they are motivated to find creative ways to get the ball. Denver failed to get him involved over their first 10 games (11/69 on 19 targets with four rushes for 34 yards). Despite averaging less than five targets over his following seven matchups, he averaged 15.46 fantasy points in PPR formats, thanks to three exciting outcomes (3/109/1, 8/103/2, and 5/51/2).
Last year, the Broncos rated the wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton, leading to a spread-the-wealth opportunity for their back-end receiving options. Mims must secure more snaps (only 28.5% last year) to become a more trusted fantasy asset. He has breakout upside, while falling more into the sleeper category due to the range of his ceiling this year. In August, Mims is priced as a backend WR5, an area in which he should outperform in some fashion this year.
Deep Sleeper
Pat Bryant, Wide Receiver
I saw in some early high-stakes drafts where Bryant was selected as the third Broncos’ wideout in some leagues, so I had to take a look at his college profile. Denver added him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after improving his college resume in back-to-back seasons (34/453/2, 43/560/7, and 54/984/10. His yards per catch peaked in 2024 (18.2 – 13.2 over his previous two years.
Bryant offers size (6’2” and 205 lbs.), potentially making him the future replacement of Courtland Sutton. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his game is built on hands, release, and route running. His skill set continues to improve, but he needs time to prove his worth against NFL-caliber cornerbacks. Bryant should improve the Broncos' scoring at the goal line.
Bridge Player
J.K. Dobbins, Running Back
The high number of injuries to Dobbins makes him a challenging player to trust unless his draft value is free. When on the field, he’ll make plays while getting in the way at the goal line and grabbing a piece of the Broncos’ third-down action. Five years into his NFL career, Dobbins missed 56 games, putting in the field for only 40.4% of his possible starts.
When reading between the Denver coach-speak lines, Dobbins looks poised to see most of their third-down pass-catching chances early in the year due to a better profile in pass protection. He’s trending toward starting in Week 1, giving fantasy teams a running back option that may help for a few games out of the gate in 2025. His injury history tilts the long-term Broncos’ running back profile toward RJ Harvey, but this backfield could be fluid all year.