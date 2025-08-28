Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles Emerge As 2025 Top Fantasy Football DEF/ST Units
The old saying in the NFL is “ Defense Wins Championships.” Although this may sound like a joke if you are using this phrase in the fantasy football space, it can't go unnoticed how much a solid defense can actually swing your points total each week.
For example, last season, the difference between the top-scoring defense in 2024, the Denver Broncos with 179 total points, and the 12th-ranked defense, the Baltimore Ravens with 120 total points, was a whopping 59 points. This is a massive points swing when most standard leagues hold 12 teams, and many fantasy matchups are decided by less than 5 points each week.
If you want one of the top defensive units, you can't be afraid to pay up for one. We formulated a list of the top 5 defenses to help you prepare for your fantasy draft this season.
#1 Denver Broncos ADP 146th Overall:
The Broncos' defense has become one of the most feared units in the NFL. Led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, this unit includes studs Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss, and Pat Surtain II. They led the league in sacks last season with 63 and had a +6 turnover differential. This unit should continue to dominate in fantasy football in the 2025-2026 season.
#2 Philadelphia Eagles ADP 150th Overall
The defending Super Bowl champions' defense was on full display vs the Chiefs in the big game last season en route to the Eagles' 2nd Super Bowl title. Led by Vic Fangio, this unit includes notable players Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Reed Blankenship, Nolan Smith Jr, Zack Baun, and Cooper Dejean. They were 6th in the NFL total takeaways with 26, and gave up the fewest yards per game with 278.4 last season.
#3 Pittsburgh Steelers 159th Overall
Every season, it seems like the Steelers are one of the most feared units in the league. Led by defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, this season is no different. Last season, Pittsburgh was second in the league with 32 total takeaways. Some Notable players on this unit are: Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter, Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay.
#4 Minnesota Vikings 173rd Overall
The Minnesota Vikings are here to stay. Last season, they were the second overall fantasy football defense with 162 points, only behind the Broncos at 179 points. The only reason there could be a slight regression this season is if their offense holds them back. They still have notable players: Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel, Harrison Smith, and Byron Murphy. And after being first in the NFL in 2024 with 33 total takeaways, they will look to build on this success in 2025, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
#5 Baltimore Ravens ADP 184th Overall
The Baltimore Ravens are scary. Led by defensive coordinator Zachary Orr, this unit has notable names that will keep the QB up at night. These names include: Odafe Oweh, Roquan Smith, Kyle Van Noy, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humprey, and Kyle Hamilton. Last season, they were 2nd in sacks with 54 total and were + 6 in turnover differential.