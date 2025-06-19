Denver Broncos Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
The Denver Broncos ended their eight-year playoff drought in 2024 by winning a wild-card berth with a 10-7 record. Denver improved on both sides of the ball, resulting in a +114 point differential, compared to a -56 point differential in 2023. Sean Payton has an 18-16 record in the regular season with the Broncos. Over 17 years as an NFL head coach, he compiled a 170-105 record, including a Super Bowl title in 2009. His teams haven’t done as well in the postseason (9-9).
Joseph Lombardi has served as an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the last four seasons, with the previous two seasons spent in Denver. He began his professional coaching career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. Lombardi worked under Sean Payton from 2007 to 2020, except for 2014 and 2015 (offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions). The Broncos climbed to 10th in points scored (425), 68 more than in 2023, but they ranked 19th in offensive yards.
Denver’s defense will be in the hands of Vance Joseph again this year. He took over that role in 2023 after holding the same position with the Arizona Cardinals over four seasons. His success as the defensive coordinator with the Dolphins in 2016 prompted a head coaching job for the Broncos over the following two seasons (11-21). He’s been an NFL coach since 2005. Denver’s defense gave up the third-lowest points (311) last season while ranking seventh in yards allowed.
Denver Broncos Offense
The Broncos were about league average in rushing attempts (461 – 13th) and rushing yards (1,908 – 16th) while gaining only 4.1 yards per carry. Their ball carrier had only one impact run (over 40 yards) while scoring 12 times.
Despite ranking 11th in passing attempts (570), Denver gained only 6.7 yards per pass attempt, leading to a below-par finish in passing yards (3,808 – 22nd). On the positive side, they finished with 30 touchdowns while tossing 12 interceptions. The Broncos’ offensive line gave up 24 sacks (third-lowest total in the league).
Denver Broncos Quarterbacks
Bo Nix, DEN
Nix is another five-year starter in college, with his first three seasons coming at Auburn (7,251 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, plus 262 rushes for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns).
The switch to Oregon led to him taking his game to the next level. Over his 27 games for the Ducks, Nix went 22-5 with an elite completion rate (74.9), leading to 8,845 combined yards with 94 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His rushing value was more relevant in 2022 (89/510/14) than in 2023 (54/234/6). He passed for 4,508 yards in his final year in college with 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Over the final two seasons with Oregon, their quarterbacks were only sacked 10 times in 946 pass attempts. Running backs caught 88 of their 397 completions (22.2%). The Ducks' offensive attack featured many short passes, helping Nix complete a higher percentage of his passes. Some of his highlight completions came via a quick release with almost a rainbow changeup path to his receivers.
He checks the winning box in experience, success, arm strength, and pocket presence, with the legs to do the dirty work in the run game. Nix had time on his hands to read defenses and an elite passing window at Oregon. His challenge at the next level will be handling increased pressure and tighter coverage downfield. Denver drafted Nix 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Broncos’ offensive line protected him well in his rookie campaign (24 sacks), while dumping off to his running backs on 96 plays. On the downside, they gained only 5.5 yards per catch, highlighting the need for a more explosive pass-catching back (something Sean Payton had for many years in New Orleans).
Four games into last season, Nix gave Broncos’ fans concern about his long-term viability as an NFL quarterback. He passed for only 660 yards (165 per game) despite averaging 34.5 pass attempts. His ability to run (23/110/2) offset some of his passing weakness, but Nix only had one passing score with four interceptions over this span and weakness in his completion rate (60.1).
From Week 8 on, Denver’s offense was at a much higher level, highlighted by Nix’s success (2,891 combined yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions) over 11 games (including the postseason). He completed 69.0% of his passes (365) while delivering two games with over 300 yards (307/4 and 321/4 – both at home). Nix had a floor of two scores in eight games while having five outcomes with at least three touchdowns.
Nix gained only 5.9 yards per pass attempt on the road with 11 touchdowns (7.6 at home with 19 passing TDs).
Fantasy Outlook: In fantasy sports, drafters tend to gravitate toward good outcomes with an eye toward improvement the following season. Nix averaged 17.97 FPPG in four-point passing touchdowns leagues over his first seven starts. His success over his final 10 games in the regular season led to 25.35 FPPG, which would have been a top-three quarterback outcome if repeated for 17 games.
This fantasy draft season, Nix is the eighth-ranked quarterback in mid-June, just behind Patrick Mahomes. In the offseason, Denver upgraded their tight end (Evan Engram), and their secondary young wideouts should be better in 2025. Sean Payton wants to throw the ball and score points, which is a win for Nix in the future. His natural progression should be 4,500 combined yards with at least 35 touchdowns. Now, do you trust those predictions?
Other Options: Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger
Denver Broncos Running Backs
In back-to-back seasons, the Broncos received subpar running play in the run game. They gained 4.0 yards per carry with under 10 rushing touchdowns for the third consecutive season. Additionally, their value in catching the ball is uninspiring, given their yards per catch (5.5). The change to Bo Nix led to a decline in running back catches (96) and targets (119) while still ranking highly in this area over the past three seasons.
RJ Harvey, DEN
Many football touts had the Broncos adding a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, they targeted Harvey in round 2. Over the past two seasons, he shined in the run game (226/1,416/16 and 232/1,577/22) while chipping with a combined 19 catches for 505 yards and five scores.
At the NFL Combine, Harvey ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, showcasing his explosiveness. His career with Denver starts at age 24, which is a red flag to me in the Broncos’ team build at running back. He missed 2021 with a torn ACL in his left knee. Despite being undersized (5’8” and 205 lbs.), Harvey relies more on power than elusiveness to earn his early yards.
He trails in pass protection skills with a questionable ceiling catching the ball. His movements with the ball have a tempo feel as Harvey looks for a seam to take advantage of his acceleration and speed. He brings patience with value on stretch plays, where daylight can lead to some long runs.
Fantasy Outlook: Before Denver signed J.K. Dobbins, Harvey looked poised to have a higher role in this offense. Now, he falls into the competitive hot hand category while expecting some chances in catches.
In early June, Harvey ranked 19th at running back, requiring him to score about 210.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. With 25 catches and six scores, he would need over 1,500 combined yards. I’ll bet the under and wait to see his corrected ADP before adjusting my new outlook on him.
J.K. Dobbins, DEN
Over the first six games in 2020, Dobbins only averaged six touches per game, leading to 228 combined yards with two touchdowns and 11 catches. His opportunity became fantasy-relevant over the Ravens’ final 11 matchups (827 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 11 catches), resulting in 12.88 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. His highlight game came in Week 17 (13/160/2).
In 2021, Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee before the start of the year, leading to a lost season. He didn’t look healthy the following year, resulting in eight more missed starts (a clean-up knee surgery midseason) over the first 12 games (35/123/1 with six catches for 39 yards and one score). Dobbins ran the ball much better over his final five contests (70/459/1 – 6.6 yards per rush) while picking up five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
One game (37 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches on 10 touches) into last season, Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles and another lost year. The Chargers signed him to a minimal deal ($1.6 million) in 2024.
In his first year in Los Angeles, Dobbins surprised in his first two games (10/135/1 with three catches for four yards and 17/131/1 with one catch). He had less running room over his next eight games (125/460/6 – 3.7 yards per catch), with 21 catches for 111 yards (5.3 YPC).
An early exit in Week 12 with a left knee sprain (MCL) led to four missed games. Dobbins rebounded in Week 17 (19/76/1 with one catch for seven yards) with a volume role the following week (75 combined yards with three catches on 21 touches). His season ended in the postseason with an ankle issue.
Fantasy Outlook: The high number of injuries to Dobbins makes him a challenging player to trust unless his draft value is free. When on the field, he’ll make plays while getting in the way at the goal line and grabbing a piece of the Broncos’ third-down action. Five years into his NFL career, Dobbins missed 56 games, putting in the field for only 40.4% of his possible starts.
Audric Estime, DEN
After a progression year in 2023 with Notre Dame (210/1,341.18 with 17 catches for 142 yards), Denver drafted Estine in the fifth round in the 2024 NFL Draft. He brought a big-back profile (5’11” and 225 lbs.).
The Broncos had him on the field for nine plays in Week 1 in his rookie season due to an ankle injury, costing him four games. In a limited role over 12 games, he gained 323 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches. His only game with more than 10.00 fantasy points came in Week 16 (9/48/1).
Fantasy Outlook: In a way, Estime could be the handcuff to J.K. Dobbins this year on early downs. He won’t see many chances on passing downs, and goal-line and short-yardage chances may emerge during the year.
Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN
Over his three seasons in college, McLaughlin gained 3,918 combined yards with 32 touchdowns and 44 catches on 579 touches. His best year came in 2022 (227/1,588/13 with 19 catches for 160 yards and two scores).
As an undrafted free agent in 2023, with an undersized stature (5’7” and 185 lbs.), McLaughlin gave the Broncos a spark off the bench when Javonte Williams was out of the lineup. In Week 4 and Week 5, he gained 193 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches (19.40 and 17.90 fantasy points). McLaughlin scored fewer than 7.00 fantasy points in 13 other matchups. He gained an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. Denver also gave him a reasonable rotational role in the passing game (31/160/2).
Denver upped McLaughlin’s touches to 137 last season, leading to 572 combined yards with three touchdowns and 24 catches. The Broncos had him on the field for 26.6% of their plays (second-most). His best opportunity came over his final four games (47/213 with eight catches for 29 yards), sandwiched around a missed game with a quad issue.
Fantasy Outlook: McLaughlin had his opportunity last year, but he failed to move the needle to get more snaps or touches. Denver will give him some chances on passing downs with a change of pace value. McLaughlin will be found in the free agent pool in 2025.
Other Options: Tyler Badie, Blake Watson
Denver Broncos Wide Receivers
The Broncos’ wide receiver corps became fantasy-relevant in 2024. They had a sharp increase in catches in all categories, highlighted by gaining 73% of Denver’s receiving yards while reaching a higher level in catches (232), targets (358), and touchdowns (21).
Courtland Sutton, DEN
Sutton was a buzz guy in 2022, with Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback. His season started with five competitive outcomes (4/72, 7/122, 8/97, 5/52/1, and 5/74) before hitting a three-week slump (2/14, 3/23, and 1/13). After three steady games (6/66, 5/80, and 6/75), he was shut out in Week 13, followed by two missed starts due to a hamstring issue. Sutton drove the bus home with below-par results over three matchups (5/64, 4/44, and 3/33/1), leading to a 43rd-place finish in wide receiver scoring (159.40) in PPR formats.
Over his first 14 games in 2023, Sutton caught 58 of his 85 targets for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. He failed to gain more than 95 yards in any contest, resulting in only one outcome (21.10) with more than 20.00 fantasy points. Sutton had a 10.90 fantasy floor in 13 of 15 starts. The Broncos only had him on the field for 35 snaps over the final three weeks due to a concussion and an ankle issue.
Sutton struggled to get on the same page with Bo Nix over his first six games, highlighted by his low catch rate (44.7) and dull results (21/277/2 on 47 targets). Denver failed to get him a chance in Week 7.
Over his next six games, Sutton delivered winning fantasy stats (8/100, 7/122, 6/70/1, 7/78, 8/97/2, and 6/102) while averaging 9.5 targets and a fantastic turnaround in his catch rate (73.7). His year ended with backend WR1 production (23/310/3 on 40 targets – 14.40 PPG in PPR formats). His season ended with a career high in catches (81) and targets (135), ranking him 11th in wide receiver scoring (241.60 fantasy points).
Fantasy Outlook: A second year with Bo Nix bodes well, just by filling in his empty gaps from last season. Despite his progression, the fantasy market doesn’t respect his chance of repeating based on his mid-June wide receiver ranking (25th). His next step should be 90 catches for 1,200 yards with a run at double-digit scores.
Marvin Mims, DEN
Mims brings elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash) and quickness to the Broncos’ passing game. He must fine-tune his route running while proving he can win off the line of scrimmage in press coverage. Denver will use him all over the field to take advantage of his open-field running and big-play ability. He does need to add some bulk (5’11” and 185 lbs.) to help his catch rate in jump ball situations.
Over three seasons at Oklahoma, Mims caught 123 of his 183 targets for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 19.5 yards per catch. His best season (54/1,083/6) came in 2022, highlighted by two matchups (7/163/2 and 5/162/2). He only had one other game (9/106) with more than five catches.
From Week 2 to Week 4 in 2023, Mims caught seven passes for 233 yards and one touchdown on nine targets, painting upside over the final 13 contests. Unfortunately, Denver rarely got him the ball over this span (13/135 on 22 targets). He finished his rookie season with WR4 snaps (39.9%).
The Broncos failed to get Mims involved over their first 10 games (11/69 on 19 targets with four rushes for 34 yards). Despite averaging less than five targets over his following seven matchups, he averaged 15.46 fantasy points in PPR formats, thanks to three exciting outcomes (3/109/1, 8/103/2, and 5/51/2).
Despite his progression, Denver gave him short snaps (16, 23, 16, 30, 28, and 23), ranking him fifth on their depth chart over this snap.
Fantasy Outlook: Mims has splash upside, but Denver must increase his snaps and targets to be more trusted in the fantasy market. Based on his WR ranking (54th) in the early draft season, he’s the second Broncos’ wideout off the board. His next step should be 50 catches for 750 yards and some value in scoring. Mims will be an easier player to time in BestBall formats, but I can’t dismiss further growth in 2025.
Troy Franklin, DEN
Over his three seasons at Oregon, Franklin caught 160 passes for 2,483 yards and 25 touchdowns, with his best success (61/891/9 and 81/1,383/14) coming with Bo Nix behind center. His yards per catch improved each season (11.6, 14.6, and 17.1). In 2023, Franklin gained more than 100 yards in eight games (7/106/2, 6/103/1, 8/126/2, 7/117/2, 8/154/1, 2/147/1, 8/128/2, and 9/128/1).
The Broncos drafted him with the second pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Franklin brings height (6’2’) and speed (4.4 40-yard dash), but he remains undersized (175 lbs.). His foundation skill set and intangibles paint him as a high-ceiling player once Franklin fills out.
He gets off the line with a plan and motivation to beat his man at every level of the defense. Physical defenders can slow down his release, but they won’t beat him up on every play. In the open field, Franklin has the feel to set up defenders and making them miss in space. His hands grade well.
Franklin had two catches or fewer in 16 of his 17 games, with his best opportunity coming in Week 7 (5/50). His catch rate (52.8) ranked poorly while gaining only 9.4 yards per catch. Despite his low-profile appearance, he did have many chances in the deep passing game, where Franklin didn’t connect with Bo Nix.
Fantasy Outlook: His college profile, previous success with Bo Nix, and future ceiling could lead to a much better season in his second year with Denver. He out-snapped Marvin Mims (403 to 326) while sitting out Week 1. Franklin will be undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but his stock could rise by the coach-speak from the Broncos in August. I can’t dismiss a 65/1,000/5 season in 2025, so keep an open mind about his outlook this year.
Devaughn Vele, DEN
With the three dull seasons on his college resume (23/389/1, 55/695/5, and 43/93/3) over 37 games, Vele was an easy player to dismiss in his rookie year at age 26. The Broncos drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Vele surprisingly caught all eight of his targets in Week 1 last season for 39 yards, but he missed the following four matchups due to a rib issue and three healthy inactives. Over his final 12 games, Vele delivered flex value in six contests (4/78, 4/39/1, 4/66, 6/80, 2/21/1, and 4/50/1). Denver gave him WR2 snaps in 10 games.
Fantasy Outlook: The Broncos like what they saw in Vele in the draft, and they trusted him enough to give him meaningful playing time in his rookie season. His size advantage (6’4” and 210 lbs.) helps his scoring in the red zone, and he should be better equipped to assist in blocking.
Vele doesn’t light up the fantasy candle, but he may surprise again in 2025. Possible 50+ catches for 600 yards and a handful of touchdowns while being his fantasy season in the free agent pool.
Pat Bryant, DEN
I saw in some early high-stakes drafts that Bryant was selected as the third wideout in some leagues, so I had to take a look at his college profile. Denver added him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after improving his college resume in back-to-back seasons (34/453/2, 43/560/7, and 54/984/10. His yards per catch peaked in 2024 (18.2 – 13.2 over his previous two years.
Bryant offers size (6’2” and 205 lbs.), potentially making him the future replacement of Courtland Sutton. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his game is built on hands, release, and route running. His skill set continues to improve while needing to prove his worth against NFL-caliber cornerbacks. Similar to Devaughn Vele, Bryant should improve the Broncos' scoring at the goal line.
Fantasy Outlook: With four returning wideouts on Denver’s roster, Bryant will need to play his way up the Broncos’ depth chart. He’s more of a follow than a deep sleeper at this point in his career.
Other Options: A.T. Perry, Trent Sherfield, Michael Bandy, Joaquin Davis
Denver Broncos Tight Ends
The tight end position in the Broncos’ offense has been a black hole in the two seasons with Sean Payton as head coach. They accounted for 13.2% of Denver’s catches in 2024 and 13.0% of their receiving yards. Evan Engram beat their tight end stats over the past two seasons by himself in 2023 (114/963/4 on 143 targets), except for touchdowns.
Evan Engram, DEN
Engram started his 2022 season with below-par stats over his four games (4/28, 7/46, 1/9, and 1/16), pointing to another disappointing year. Engram made a push over his next four starts (19/231/1 on 29 targets). After another three dull showings (1/8, 3/14, and 1/4), he helped fantasy teams over his following four games (5/30/1, 11/162/2, 8/62, and 7/133), finished fifth in tight end scoring (176.90) in PPR formats.
The injury to Christian Kirk led to Engram having four high-volume games (9/92/1, 11/95/2, 10/95, and 10/79/1) after Week 12 in 2023. Over his first 11 matchups, he had 64 catches for 524 yards and no touchdowns on 82 targets. His lack of scoring and short pass patterns (8.4 yards per catch) made him a dull fantasy option over this span. Engram’s increased opportunity led to his ranking second in tight end scoring (232.30).
The high-speed Engram tight end train derailed last season after Week 1 (1/5 on four targets) due to a hamstring issue, resulting in four missed starts. He flashed in Week 5 (10/102 on 10 targets), but Engram never regained his 2023 form over his next seven games (36/258/1 on 50 targets). His season ended with a shoulder injury (torn labrum) that required surgery in mid-December.
Fantasy Outlook: Even with an elite tight end season on his resume, Engram doesn’t have the NFL resume to command lead targets in Denver’s offense. He’ll be active, with a chance to catch 65 to 75 balls, at the expense of the Broncos’ wide receivers. Engram is the eighth-ranked tight end in mid-June, which fits in his price point. Think steady, with a chance at some impact tight end games.
Other Options: Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, Caleb Lohner
Denver Broncos Kicker
From 2017 to 2020, Lutz made 87.7% of his 130 field goals while going 204-for-210 in extra-point tries. He missed all of 2021 with an abdominal injury. His leg lost value in 2022 (23-for-30 – 74.2%), but Lutz didn’t miss any of his 33 extra points.
Wil Lutz, DEN
He found a new home with the Broncos over the past two seasons, leading to a rebound in his field goal success (61-for-68 – 89.7%). He’s made 25 of his 41 kicks from 50 yards or more in his career, with five missed extra points over his previous six years. Denver scored 47 touchdowns in 2024 with 34 field goal chances.
Fantasy Outlook: Lutz is the 7th-ranked kicker in mid-June. The Broncos’ offense will create scoring chances, giving Lutz an opportunity to improve on his sixth-place ranking in fantasy points (171.60) last season.
Denver Broncos Defense
Denver’s defense climbed to third in rushing yards allowed (1,639), with rusher gaining 3.9 yards per carry. They allowed 10 scores on the ground and 11 runs of 20 yards or more.
Their pass defense (4,112 – 24th) needs improvement, but the Broncos led the NFL in sacks (63) while facing 606 pass attempts. Quarterbacks had 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.