Denver Broncos Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections

Everyone is excited about Sean Peyton comparing rookie WR Pat Bryant to Michael Thomas.



But I’m excited to see how Marvin Mims Jr continues to progress in 2025‼️



52.3 fantasy points in his final two games of 2024. Scored 4 TDs. Had 5 or more receptions in both games.



