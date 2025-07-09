Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Emerges As 2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper
Courtland Sutton quietly put together a career-best season in 2024, finishing as the WR11 in PPR formats with 81 catches, 1,200+ yards, and nine touchdowns. With another year of chemistry alongside Bo Nix, Sutton could easily surpass his WR25 ADP and become one of the best fantasy football values of 2025.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Sutton was a buzz guy in 2022, with Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback. His season started with five competitive outcomes (4/72, 7/122, 8/97, 5/52/1, and 5/74) before hitting a three-week slump (2/14, 3/23, and 1/13). After three steady games (6/66, 5/80, and 6/75), he was shut out in Week 13, followed by two missed starts due to a hamstring issue. Sutton drove the bus home with below-par results over three matchups (5/64, 4/44, and 3/33/1), leading to a 43rd-place finish in wide receiver scoring (159.40) in PPR formats.
Over his first 14 games in 2023, Sutton caught 58 of his 85 targets for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. He failed to gain more than 95 yards in any contest, resulting in only one outcome (21.10) with more than 20.00 fantasy points. Sutton had a 10.90 fantasy floor in 13 of 15 starts. The Broncos only had him on the field for 35 snaps over the final three weeks due to a concussion and an ankle issue.
Sutton struggled to get on the same page with Bo Nix over his first six games, highlighted by his low catch rate (44.7) and dull results (21/277/2 on 47 targets). Denver failed to get him a chance in Week 7.
Over his next six games, Sutton delivered winning fantasy stats (8/100, 7/122, 6/70/1, 7/78, 8/97/2, and 6/102) while averaging 9.5 targets and a fantastic turnaround in his catch rate (73.7). His year ended with backend WR1 production (23/310/3 on 40 targets – 14.40 PPG in PPR formats). His season ended with a career high in catches (81) and targets (135), ranking him 11th in wide receiver scoring (241.60 fantasy points).
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Outlook
A second year with Bo Nix bodes well, just by filling in his empty gaps from last season. Despite his progression, the fantasy market doesn’t respect his chance of repeating based on his Summer wide receiver ranking (25th). His next step should be 90 catches for 1,200 yards with a run at double-digit scores.