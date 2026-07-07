4 NFL Depth Chart Battles That Fantasy Football Managers Must Pay Attention To

To have more knowledge is to have more power. An NFL Depth Chart can really shine a light on what to expect from a player. He may have an opportunity to skip ahead of a teammate for a larger role. Differently, he may be stuck in a busy depth chart. As training camp approaches, depth charts will be of paramount importance when determining fantasy football draft strategy. Here are some of the top depth-chart battles heading into the late summer.

Emari Demercado vs Emmett Johnson (Chiefs)

Who will back up Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City? That player will have a prime handcuff spot this season. The Chiefs are expected to reel back into elite form offensively. Back in the era of Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator, which he has now returned, the Chiefs have always been very run heavy.

The Chiefs signed Demercado to a 1-year $1.25 million deal. They also drafted Johnson in the 5th round of the NFL Draft. Either player is a great stash if you draft Walker to your team, depending on who becomes the RB2.

Tre Harris vs Brenen Thompson (Chargers)

Harris is assumed to be the Chargers' WR3, but that may be a rash assumption. The Chargers drafted Thompson in the 4th round of the NFL Draft. He is a small speedster who will surely be used in the offense's dynamic speedster role, RPO-style, in an arsenal run by Mike McDaniel.

While Thompson plays differently than Harris, he may cut into the work with Harris's still-high snap count. Will McDaniel favor more sets for Thompson's skill set, or send it out wide more often to Quentin Johnston and Harris? Time will tell, and either option could be a great handcuff to Johnston and Ladd McConkey, who are the undisputed top-2 wide receivers on this promising Chargers team.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots)

Even after an entire 2025 season to sort out this battle, an answer has yet to be found. Stevenson often played the Patriots' RB1, but not with the Patriots' dominant play. Henderson got his work and is widely deemed much better than Henderson. Yet, Josh McDaniels would rather they work in a split.

The question may not ask who will be a full-time starter, but rather who can be a trustworthy RB2 in fantasy football? The hope is that training camp shines a light on what the Patriots' backfield may become. If Henderson can find a majority role, his explosive ability makes him a high-upside draft pick.

Cam Skattebo vs Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Giants)

Giants fans will expect Skattebo to be their RB1 come Week 1. However, fans must also tread lightly in that expectation. The Giants have a new coaching staff, and they very well may not love Skattebo as much as Brian Daboll did. Tracy Jr. has performed very well when asked. Could he cut into Skattebo, who comes off of injury? It is worth paying attention to, as the Giants hope to become a top-10 offense in 2026, with Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers paving the way.

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