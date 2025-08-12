Depth Chart Debate: Tyrone Tracy Will Fend Off Cam Skattebo as the Giants RB1
Which player will be the greatest fantasy asset in the Giants backfield — Tyrone Tracy or Cam Skattebo? On one hand, Brian Daboll has shown a liking to Tracy, and he has produced. On the other hand, Skattebo is an electric, well-rounded draft investment that may provide higher upside. It is very worthwhile to compare the two today and this backfield appears unsolidified.
The Case for Tyrone Tracy
The Giants invested a 5th round pick in Tyrone Tracy back in the 2024 draft. Tracy was a 5th year transfer to Purdue and played a total of six seasons in college football. His interest peaked in his final season where he rushed 716 Yards and 8 Touchdowns (6.3 YPC). Daboll and Schoen liked what they saw from Tracy and so they added him as a nice depth piece as Saquon left for Philadelphia.
In his rookie season, Tracy saw work quite quickly, impressing many. Tyrone Tracy started 12 games, and played in all 17 for the Giants. He went on to carry the ball 192 times for 839 Yards and 5 Touchdowns. These are very good numbers for a rookie fifth round pick without a dominant workload. and behind a poor offensive line. His work cannot go without respect, and so he will be the RB1 come Week 1. The current depth chart is: Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo.
The Case for Cam Skattebo
To be quite honest, it is hard to shy away from Tyrone Tracy as the Giants RB1. He has done his job, and that is all you can really ask for. When it comes to Cam Skattebo, it will be up to him to prove that he can add another dimension on this offense, or just outproduce Tyrone Tracy.
Skattebo has unfortunately been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout camp. He appears to be gaining his health back right about now, but to miss any time in camp will always be detrimental to a players playing time. That being said, the Giants love what he has to offer. That Peach Bowl performance will never be forgotten.
Cam Skattebo will add a dimension to the pass game and in a best effort to leverage this offense, I would imagine that Daboll will make use of Skattebo without taking away from Tracy. I can expect many 2 RB sets, and a mixed package between the two in long drives. He is kind of like a swiss army knife. Skattebo can do it all. He has more to offer, especially compared to Devin Singletary, and so I would anticipate that Skattebo and Tracy will both have plenty of usage in this offense.
My Outlook on the Giants Depth Chart
To begin the season, I would expect a 80-20 split in favor of Tracy. As Skattebo gets more familiar with the offense, I could see this approach 60-40. Anything is possible as the season goes on. It is possible that Skattebo will break into the majority back, but that is something that would not happen until November, or if Tracy gets hurt.
Many of you are probably wondering — what about Devin Singletary?
Singletary is in year two of a three year deal. However, his dead cap hit is only $1.25M in 2026. I do not think the Giants see him as a long term investment to pay too much attention to. He struggled in 2024, and so the Giants will put a heavier focus on their future in Tracy and Skattebo. Expect Singletary to fall to RB3 on the depth chart and only touch the ball 4-6 times per game.