Is Derrick Henry A First-Round Pick In 12-Team PPR Leagues?
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant players at his position in the NFL for nearly the last decade.
The 6-foot-2, 252-pound freight train is entering his second season in Baltimore. He’s coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 TDs while averaging a career-best yards per carry (5.9). He also added 19 receptions for 193 yards and two TDs through the air. Henry was awarded the third Second-Team All-Pro selection of his career and placed fourth in offensive player of the year voting.
The 31-year-old finished second in the NFL in both rushing and total TDs. While many expected his age and usage to play a factor in his decline, Henry instead reverted to his 2020 form, where he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Pro.
There’s reasonable optimism that Henry can replicate his strong 2024 campaign in 2025. However, is it realistic to expect the same production?
Henry was the fifth-highest scoring non-quarterback in PPR leagues last season, as he tallied 336.4 points and cemented himself as RB4. His per-game average of 19.8 points also ranked fifth-most among non-QBs and fourth-most among RBs.
He currently has an average draft position (ADP) of 11th overall and is going off the board as RB5 in PPR leagues across all platforms, according to FantasyPros.
Read more to determine if Henry is worthy of that draft slot.
A Deeper Dive Into 2024
Henry recorded the most efficient year of his career in 2024, for a variety of reasons. The underlying cause is that he and the Ravens were a match made in heaven. His bruising running style is perfect for the Ravens' offensive scheme that utilizes zone and gap runs. The presence of Lamar Jackson also played a factor. His dual-threat ability forced defenses to account for both the run and pass, creating more space for Henry to operate. Those three factors, paired with Baltimore’s offensive line being one of the best units in the league, allowed Henry to lead the NFL in missed tackles forced (80).
What To Expect In 2025
The Ravens' offense will embody a physical, downhill running philosophy for as long as Jackson is under center. As long as Henry is the one leading the backfield, he will be the beneficiary and a threat to rush for over 1,000 yards and double-digit scores. Being a RB who relies on his size and strength is much more sustainable long-term than a RB who relies on speed and agility. John Riggins rushed for 1239 yards and 14 TDs at age 35. I firmly believe Henry can replicate similar production as he gets closer to his mid-30s.
The Bottom Line
The bottom line is that Henry is absolutely worth a first-round pick in 12-team PPR leagues. In fact, if managers draft him at his current ADP or later, he has a good chance to return value. His age and previous usage have shown no signs of slowing him down. Playing in one of the NFL’s top offenses alongside a running QB has done wonders for Henry’s career. He will be a great pick in the mid to late first round of 12-Team PPR leagues.