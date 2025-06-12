Derrick Henry Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Derrick Henry revitalized his career with the Baltimore Ravens, delivering a monster 2024 season with over 2,100 total yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 5.9 yards per carry. At 30 years old, he’s showing no signs of slowing down and remains one of the most reliable and explosive workhorse backs in fantasy football.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
The Titans tapered back Henry’s snaps (53.1%) in 2023 to get Tyjae Spears on the field more often. They finished the same number of plays (558). Henry still touched the ball 308 times, leading to 1,381 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 28 catches.
Over the previous four seasons, he gained 40 yards or more on 16 plays. Henry finished ninth in running back fantasy points (247.20) in PPR formats, scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in five matchups (24.40, 20.60, 25.00, 21.50, and 21.30).
At age 30, Henry continues his ride to the NFL Hall of Fame. Baltimore gave him 344 touches (20.2 per game), leading to 2,114 combined yards with 18 touchdowns and 19 catches. He finished fourth in running back scoring (305.80) in PPR formats. Henry scored two touchdowns in six of his 19 starts while scoring over 30.00 fantasy points in four matchups (35.90, 30.40, 30.10, and 30.60). He had a floor of 20.00 fantasy points in five other matchups. His only poor game came in Week 15 (14/67).
Baltimore gave Henry 20 touches or more in 10 contests, six of which came over the Ravens’ final eight games. After three down seasons in yards per rush (4.3, 4.4, and 4.2), he set a career-high (5.9) in 2024, highlighted by 19 runs of 20 yards or more (five carries gained at least 40 yards).
Henry is tied with Jim Brown in rushing touchdowns (106 – 6th), with his next step being Walter Payton (110 touchdowns). He trails LaDainian Tomlinson (145) by 39 touchdowns for second place behind Emmitt Smith (164).
Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Outlook
The Ravens gave Henry a two-year extension for $30 million in May, showing their confidence in his game. He brings a workhorse profile, with five seasons of more than 300 touches over the past six years. With a healthy season, 2,000+ yards is well within reach, and Henry could turn in a special touchdown season (25+). He ranks sixth at running back in the early draft season.