Derrick Henry Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Best RB seasons by FPOE** over the past four years:



1. Derrick Henry, 2024 (+3.92)

2. De'Von Achane, 2023 (+3.87)

3. Derrick Henry, 2021 (+3.83)

4. Austin Ekeler, 2021 (+3.76)

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, 2024 (+3.73)

6. Saquon Barkley, 2024 (+3.67)

7. TONY POLLARD, 2022 (+3.64) pic.twitter.com/Ysg9RWxnlb