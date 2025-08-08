Why Jahmyr Gibbs Could Break Fantasy & Sam LaPorta Is A Value Pick
The Detroit Lions are loaded with fantasy firepower heading into 2025, boasting difference-makers at every major skill position. From Jahmyr Gibbs' league-winning upside to Sam LaPorta’s positional value, Detroit offers both safe floors and breakout potential for savvy drafters.
Value
Sam LaPorta, Tight End
Based on his tight end ranking (4th) in August, LaPorta is getting plenty of respect. He falls into the value category at his position due to his ADP from the top three tight ends this year. Over the last 29 drafts in one of the high-stakes formats (PPR), LaPorta had a minimum pick of 50 and a maximum of 81, pricing him as a seventh-round pick.
Over his first two years with the Lions, he has shown scoring ability (17 TDs over 33 games) while delivering an elite rookie season (86/889/10 on 120 targets – highest scoring tight end). LaPorta tends to come off the board two and a half rounds later than George Kittle in this format, allowing a fantasy manager to focus on developing their running backs and wide receivers depth.
Foundation Stud
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver
Over the past three seasons, St. Brown ranked seventh (267.60), third (331.90), and third (317.65) in fantasy points in PPR formats. He caught over 100 passes with more than 1,100 receiving yards in three consecutive years. Despite his floor and consistency factor, St. Brown has slipped to the second round in many 12-team leagues recently. The Lions have a high-scoring offense, and he is a key player moving the ball via the pass. His scoring value (22 touchdowns over 33 games) has also risen over the past two years.
Breakout
Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver
In 2023, Williams finished 82nd in wide receiver scoring (80.30) in PPR formats while coming off the board as the 46th wideout last draft season. He rewarded his supporters with a breakout year (58/1,062/8 – 21st-best wideout with two missed games). For him to push to another level in fantasy points, he must catch 80+ balls for 1,200 yards with double-digit touchdowns. Based on his August ranking (WR5), Williams brings a value starting point. His explosiveness shines brightly, but he’ll battle Sam LaPorta for WR2 targets in this offense.
Impact Player
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back
Over his first two seasons with the Lions, the fantasy market has been rewarded with two high-ranking running back seasons by Gibbs, highlighted by his 31 touchdowns over 32 games and 19.03 FPPG in PPR formats. With a higher volume workload (21.8 touches per game) over his final six games last season, he gained 657 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 30 catches (30.15 FPPG), painting an explosive picture if given over 20 touches per game.
The Lions will certainly rotate in David Montgomery again, but their ticket to paradise (Super Bowl Title) hinges on a healthy season by their star running back. Gibbs has the tools to post an all-time great season, in the realm of Marshall Faulk (2000), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Chris Johnson (2009), Todd Gurley (2017), and Christian McCaffrey (2019), so don’t miss his epic ride this year.