Detroit Lions Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Over the past three seasons under head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have improved each year on both sides of the ball, along with the record (3-13-1, 9-8, 12-5, and 15-2). They outscored their opponents by 222 points in 2024, while finishing with a top-five offense for the third consecutive season. Campbell has a 44-35-1 record over five years, with a 2-2 postseason record. His NFL coaching career started in 2010 with the Dolphins. He worked as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2020.
The Detroit Lions lost their offensive and defensive coordinators in the offseason. Detroit hired John Morton to lead their offense after spending two seasons as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator. He has a long resume coaching in the NFL, which started in 1998 with the Oakland Raiders. The Jets gave Morton one season (2017) to run their offense. He worked under Dan Campbell in 2022 as his senior offensive assistant. Detroit led the NFL in points scored (564) while ranking second in offensive yards.
Their defense will be in Kelvin Sheppard’s hands. He had a journeyman player profile over eight years in the NFL, highlighted by playing for seven different franchises. His pro coaching career started in 2021 (outside linebackers coach) for the Lions, followed by two promotions (linebackers coach and defensive coordinator) by Detroit. He takes over a defense that ranked much higher (7th) in points allowed (342) than yards allowed (20th).
Detroit Lions Offense
The Lions ran a balanced offense last season, showcasing dynamic play running and passing. They finished sixth in rushing yards (2,488) with 29 touchdowns and 14 runs of 20 yards or more. Ball carriers averaged 4.7 yards per run while averaging 31.4 attempts per game.
Despite league average passing attempts (551 – 16th), Detroit finished with the second-most passing yards (4,718). Their offensive line gave up 33 sacks. The Lions led the league in completion rate (72.4) while finishing second in yards per pass attempt (8.6). They had 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks
Jared Goff, DET
When at his best with the Rams from 2017 to 2020, Goff went 42-20 with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2018. In 2019, he led the NFL in pass attempts (626).
In his first season with the Lions, Goff went 3-10-1 with three missed games due to oblique and knee issues. He was on pace for 4,000 combined yards and 23 touchdowns while showing strength in his completion rate (67.2). His weakness was evident in his yards per pass attempt (6.6), which regressed for the third consecutive year. Goff passed for over 300 yards in only one matchup (338/3) in Week 1. Over his final 12 games, he had fewer than 225 passing yards in eight contests.
Goff almost matched my projection in 2022, leading to 4,511 combined yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a slight pullback in his completion rate (65.1) while having an uptick in big plays (57 catches of 20 yards or more, with 12 reaching the 40-yard mark). Goff averaged 34.5 passes (6th), working as a modified game manager.
Over his final nine starts, he didn’t throw an interception while delivering 15 touchdowns. Goff passed for over 300 yards in five matchups (378/4, 321/1, 340/2, 330/3, and 355/3) while being a much better player at home (2,472/23) than on the road (1,966/6).
He set a career-high in completions (407) and completion rate (67.3) in 2023. Goff delivered 24 of his 36 touchdowns (including the playoffs) at home, along with his best three fantasy days (323/3, 236/3, and 278/5) in touchdowns. He passed for more than 300 yards in four other matchups (353/2, 333/2, 332/2, and 320/2). His yards per pass attempt (7.6) matched his 2022 season, reaching 30 scores for the first time since 2018. Goff finished sixth in quarterback scoring (351.55) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
Last season, Detroit had some unique game flow games over their first 10 games, leading to Goff averaging only 27 passes per game. He still posted four competitive games (290/2, 320/5, 276/2, and 433/4) over this span. The Lions threw the ball more over their final eight matchups (38.6 passes per game), leading to Goff averaging 309 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished with a career-high 37 touchdowns and his best completion rate (72.4). Goff was the sixth-best quarterback in fantasy points (383.95) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. His best play continues to be at home, highlighted by his impact fantasy days (30.30, 38.70, and 46.00). He had a floor of two touchdowns in 13 of his 18 contests.
Fantasy Outlook: Goff can’t match the best quarterbacks in the game in rushing yards (35/56), forcing him to win with volume of chances and scoring. As a result, the fantasy market won’t fight for him in drafts. He comes off the board this year as the 14th quarterback despite finishing 9th, 6th, and 6th in scoring over the past three seasons. Detroit has the receiving weapons for Goff to pass for 5,000 yards with a new floor of 35 touchdowns. Great cheat quarterback with the ceiling to deliver difference-maker games.
Hendon Hooker, DET
Detroit took a flier on Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback depth. He came to the NFL at age 25 with an ACL tear in his right knee. Hooker had a pocket-passer presence while also having the legs to move the ball on the ground. He throws the ball with timing and accuracy over the short areas of the field, but his touch needs to improve in the deep passing game.
Hooker senses pressure in the pocket, with the wheels to escape when needed. His feel and sense around him in the pass rush don’t always translate to getting the ball out before taking a sack. He minimizes turnovers while giving away some completions when asked to throw on the move.
Over four seasons in college, Hooker completed 67.0% of his passes for 8,974 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also had value in the run game (514/2,026/24). His completion rate improved each year while delivering 68 touchdowns and five interceptions over his final two seasons. Hooker had his best overall output in 2021 (3,665 combined yards with 36 touchdowns.
He didn’t play in any game in 2023 due to his recovery from knee surgery. Last season, Hooker was on the field for only 33 plays (6-for-9 with 67 combined yards).
Fantasy Outlook: Hooker will compete for the Lions’ backup job again this season.
Other Options: Kyle Allen
Detroit Lions Running Backs
The running back opportunity continued to climb in Detroit. They finished last season with 3,375 combined yards with 33 touchdowns and 95 catches, which breaks down to 37.01 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. The Lions’ backs led the NFL in rushing attempts (494), rushing yards (2,430), and rushing touchdowns (29).
Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
Gibbs brought an explosive running style to Detroit’s offense that commanded value on all three downs. The Lions feature him on passing downs where his route running, hands, and open-field running paint a high floor, especially in PPR formats.
He has questions about his ability to handle pass protection, and his game takes a step back when running in tight quarters on the interior of an offensive line. Gibbs has plus speed (4.36 40-yard dash) and electric quickness. He runs with patience and vision, setting him up for an active role in Detroit’s offense in his rookie season.
Over three seasons at Alabama, covering 31 games, Gibbs gained 3,349 combined yards with 23 touchdowns and 104 catches on 483 touches. His best success came in 2022 (151/926/7 with 44 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns). Gibbs has a sensational three-game stretch midseason (63/463/5 plus 10 catches for 81 yards).
In his rookie year, he gained 1,261 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 52 catches on 234 touches (15.6 per week) over 15 games. Gibbs gave the fantasy market some trepidation about his 2023 value after a quiet first four games (39/179 with 14 catches for 70 yards – 9.73 FPPG), followed by two missed weeks with a hamstring issue.
An injury to David Montgomery led to two impressive games (37/220/2 with 14 catches for 95 yards – 57.50 fantasy points in PPR formats). Over his final 12 matchups (including the postseason), Gibbs scored 12 times while gaining 935 combined yards with 35 catches.
He scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in five of these games (26.20, 21.50, 24.80, 25.00, and 21.40). His only strike was yards per catch (6.1). Gibbs didn’t break any runs over 40 yards, an area that should improve in his career. He was the 10th-best running back (243.70 fantasy points) in 2024.
Last season, Gibbs averaged 16.64 fantasy points per game over his first five games (66/348/3 with 14 catches for 104 yards and one score). He gained over 100 rushing yards in his following two matchups (15/116/2 and 11/127/1), with helpful outcomes in most of his next seven contests (131.70 fantasy points).
David Montgomery left Week 15 after four plays with a right knee injury, setting up a high-volume opportunity for Gibbs over his final four games (24.3 touches per game). He gained more than 100 rushing yards in each matchup (23/109/1, 18/117/1, 23/139/3, and 14/105/2) while also being active over this span catching the ball (4/45, 4/46, 5/31/1, and 6/70).
Fantasy Outlook: Gibbs was the best running back last year, leading to 363.90 fantasy points, just ahead of Saquon Barkley, who sat out Week 18. He had a floor of 25.00 fantasy points in six games, five of which ended the year. Gibbs ranked third at running back in late June, while being a coin flip away from the top spot.
Detroit will rotate two backs again this year, with Gibbs on a path to grab more touches and shine later in the season. Let’s back him down to 275 touches with a floor of 1,800 yards and 16 touchdowns with an uptick in catches (60) while understanding he has an electric ceiling.
David Montgomery, DET
The Bears had Montgomery on the field for 64.6% of their plays in 2022 while leaving Week 3 (ankle issue) after 17 snaps, costing him the next game. He gained over 1,000 combined yards (1,117) for the fourth consecutive season. Chicago gave him 234 touches, leading to six scores and 34 catches. Montgomery rushed for 100 yards in only one game (15/122). His only outcome with more than 20.00 fantasy points came in Week 11 (21.10).
The move to Detroit treated Montgomery well the following season, especially over the first four games (88/371/6 with five catches for 47 yards – 20.70 FPPG). Unfortunately, he missed Week 3, Week 7, and Week 8 with an early exit in Week 6 (ribs). Montgomery scored 15 touchdowns over his 17 games for the year, ranking 17th in fantasy points (208.60) in PPR formats for running backs. His overall body of work was worthy of a top-12 running finish.
Over his final 12 matchups (including the postseason), Montgomery gained 909 combined yards with nine scores and 16 catches on 180 touches (15.0 per game). He gained more than 100 combined yards in two of those contests (12/116/1 and 113 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches). His only impact showing came in Week 4 (32/121/3 with two catches for 20 yards). Montgomery had two catches or fewer in 15 of his 17 matchups.
The Lions gave him RB1 snaps in four of his 15 games, with best stats coming over the first five games (75/351/6 with 10 catches for 94 yards). Montgomery averaged 13.71 fantasy points over his final 10 games (117/452/6 with 26 catches for 247 yards) while missing most of the final five games with a knee injury.
Fantasy Outlook: The Lions will continue to give Montgomery chances at the goal line. He needs many carries to gain more than 100 yards (only reached that threshold once in 2023 – 23/105/1). His running back ranking (21st) this year aligns with his results over the past two seasons, but I also see disaster downside due to his increasing injury risk.
With 14 touches a game, 1,000 combined yards with double-digit scores and about 25 catches is well within reach. I’m fading him this season.
Other Options: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Kye Robichaux, Anthony Tyus
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers
The step back in catches (228), receiving yards (2,909), and targets (309) is directly tied to the Lions' decline in passing attempts over the first half of last season. On the positive side, Detroit finished more drives with passing touchdowns to their wideouts (24).
Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
In 2022, his opportunity (12, 12, and 9 targets) to open the season reflected the end of the previous year, leading to 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. An ankle injury cost him Week 4 and a step-back play over the next three contests (1/4, 7/69, and 4/55). Over his final nine games, St. Brown caught 67 of his 87 passes for 762 yards and three touchdowns.
He had a floor of six catches in eight of these nine games while delivering three impact showings (10/119, 9/122/1, and 11/114/2). He set career highs in catches (106), receiving yards (1,161), touchdowns (6), and targets (146). Detroit gave him 16 rushes for 156 yards and one touchdown over his first two years in the league.
Heading into 2023, the goal for St. Brown was to add more length to his catches. He accomplished that feat by doubling his catches of 20 yards or more (24 – 11 in 2022 and 11 in 2021). As a result, his yards per catch (12.7) finished at a new top.
St. Brown finished with career highs in catches (119), receiving yards (1,515), touchdowns (10), and targets (163). He gained over 100 yards in nine contests (6/102, 9/102, 12/124/1, 13/102, 6/108, 8/156/1, 7/112/1, 12/106/1, and 7/144/1). St. Brown scored fewer than 15.00 fantasy points in two matchups (3/21 and 2/49/1) while missing Week 5 with an abdominal issue. The Lions rewarded his efforts with a four-year $120 million contract after the season.
The Lions featured St. Brown close to the line of scrimmage last season, resulting in a drop to 11.0 yards per catch, with 14 receptions of 20 yards or fewer. He set a new high in his touchdowns (12) while maintaining a high floor in catches (115) and receiving yards (1,263).
St. Brown gained more than 100 yards in five matchups (11/119, 8/112/1, 11/161/2, 14/193/1, and 8/137). From Week 3 to Week 11, he scored eight consecutive matchups (nine total), leading to a high consistency factor. St. Brown scored over 20.00 fantasy points in eight matchups, highlighted by two impact showings (11/157/2 and 14/193/1).
Fantasy Outlook: In the off-season, he had a minor left knee surgery that should be healed by opening day. St. Brown ranked third in wide receiving scoring (317.65) in PPR formats in back-to-back seasons, while coming off the board as the fourth wideout this year. More of the same – 120/1,300/10 but more underlying upside.
Jameson Williams, DET
Ohio State gave Williams only 15 catches for 266 yards and three scores in his freshman and sophomore seasons, leading to his transfer to Alabama. The change of scenery unlocked a beast of a season (79/1,572/15). Williams had four explosive showings (10/160/1, 6/158/3, 8/190/3, and 7/184/2) over a five-game stretch. From Week 10 to 13, he gained an impressive 25.0 yards per catch (23/575/8). Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in early January of 2022.
The excitement of Williams as a home run threat is real. He blows by deep coverage with the wheels to turn a short pass into a long-scoring play. His challenge is to improve his release and develop his usage over the short areas of the field. Williams brought excellent hands while needing to get stronger. Two of the top five receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft played in front of him at Ohio State.
In his rookie season, Detroit had Williams only on the field for 78 plays. He caught only one pass for 41 yards and one touchdown on nine targets.
A gambling issue led to a four-game suspension at the start of 2023. Over his 12 games, Williams caught only 24 of his 42 targets for 354 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 29 yards and a score. The Lions gave him only 28 chances (26 targets and two carries) over his first nine games. After a slight uptick in targets (7 and 6) in Week 15 (4/47) and Week 16 (5/43), Detroit only looked his way 12 more times over his final four matchups.
The explosiveness of Williams shined through last season. He gained 17.3 yards per catch, thanks to 17 catches of 20 yards or more (six reached the 40-yard mark). Williams set career highs in catches (58), receiving yards (1,001), and touchdowns (8). He missed two games due to a suspension (PEDs).
His best value came in four games (24.40, 22.60, 26.00, and 24.70), three of which he gained more than 100 yards (5/134/1, 4/126/1, and 5/150/1). After Week 10, Williams had a floor of 9.40 fantasy points over his final nine matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: The missing link to his ceiling is games with more than eight targets (once last year). Williams ranks 26th in late June, which invites a buying opportunity. Trending toward 70+ catches for 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Tim Patrick, DET
In 2020 (51/742/6) and 2021 (53/734/5), Patrick did an excellent job off the bench, filling in for injured Broncos’ wide receivers. In 2021, he delivered playable stats in seven matchups (4/39/1, 3/37/1, 5/98, 7/89, 3/42/1, 4/85/1, and 6/95). Patrick missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee, followed by another lost season with an Achilles injury.
The Lions signed Patrick to their squad last summer after Denver released him. Detroit gave him WR3 snaps (55.2%), leading to 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. His two playable games came in Week 14 (6/43/2) and Week 15 (4/30/1) on 15 combined targets. The Lions didn’t look more than four times in any other matchup.
Fantasy Outlook: Patrick was a good fit for Detroit, giving Jared Goff a reliable check-down option. At best, he is the Lions’ fifth option in the passing game who will be challenging to time.
Isaac TeSlaa, DET
Over the past two seasons at Arkansas, TeSlaa delivered low production in 2023 (34/351/2 on 67 targets) and 2024 (28/545/3 on 36 targets). He’s 6’4” and 216 lbs. with plus speed (4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). His route running is trailing while lacking the quickness to create early wins vs. tight press coverage.
Fantasy Outlook: TeSlaa has a slot profile with good hands and the ability to win with size. The lack of length on his resume will require a learning curve in the Lions’ system, suggesting minimal value in 2025.
Kalif Raymond, DET
Over the past four years with the Lions, Raymond has 147 catches for 2,035 yards and seven touchdowns on 2021 targets. His top catches (48) and touchdowns (4) came in 2021. He finished his highest output in receiving yards in 2022 (616). His season ended in 2023 due to a knee injury sustained in the postseason. Raymond missed another five games with a foot issue after a dull 11 games (16/204/2 on 21 targets).
Fantasy Outlook: His experience in the Lions’ offense gives Raymond another chance at a rotational role. He has a low ceiling, even if given more snaps after an injury to another wideout.
Other Options: Dominic Lovett, Tom Kennedy, Ronnie Bell, Malik Taylor
Detroit Lions Tight Ends
After an uptick in tight end usage in 2023 (101/1,008/11 over 136 targets), Detroit completed only 18.5% of their passes to their tight ends, with a drop as well in their receiving yards (18% - 22% in 2023). They did gain more yards per catch (11.5), with a pullback in touchdowns (8).
Sam LaPorta, DET
LaPorta had an active role in the passing game over his final two seasons at Iowa, but he offered minimal scoring. His blocking didn’t look NFL-ready, but he started with a high floor in his route running. He understands how to get open, with some fight in his game after catching the ball.
Over four seasons in college, LaPorta caught 153 passes for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by his final two years (53/670/3 and 58/657/1). He gained over 100 yards in two (7/122 and 9/101) of his last 13 games. In 2022, LaPorta had a floor of five catches in seven of his 12 starts.
In his rookie season, the Lions gave LaPorta all that he could handle, and he responded in a big way. Over 20 games (including the postseason), LaPorta caught 107 of his 147 targets for 1,065 yards and 11 touchdowns. He scored 10 touchdowns at home while making more significant plays on the road (11.0 yards per catch – 8.9 in Detroit).
His best production came in Week 3 (8/84/1), Week 13 (9/140/1), and Week 15 (5/36/3). The Lions gave him six targets or fewer in nine of his 16 games in the regular season. LaPorta finished first in tight end scoring (239.30 in PPR formats).
Last year, Laporta was a shell of himself over the Lions’ first six games (14/224/1 on 17 targets) while having shorter snaps in Week 3 and Week 6 due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Detroit gave him twice as many targets (34) over the next seven weeks (one missed game), leading to 22 catches for 221 yards and four touchdowns.
Laporta regained his 2023 over his final five games (7/111, 4/43/1, 6/64/1, 7/63, and 6/51/1), leading to 16.23 FPPG in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: His slide in stats (60/726/7) was tied to fewer targets (83 – 120 in 2023), and Detroit using Laporta on longer pass plays (12.1 YPC – 10.3 in 2023). He has 17 touchdowns over 33 games in the regular season. Laporta is the fourth-ranked tight end in late June, with much more favorable price points. I expect 200+ fantasy points in PPR formats (70/800/8) while still having underlying upside.
Other Options: Brock Wright, Kenny Yeboah, Shane Zylstra
Detroit Lions Kicker
Jake Bates, DET
In his first season with the Lions, Bates finished as the seventh-best kicker in fantasy points (170.10). He made 26 of his 29 field goals (89.7%), while offering winning value from 50 yards or more (6-for-8). Detroit created 67 extra point tries, leading to Bates putting 64 of them through the uprights.
His previous kicking experience came with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. He made 21 of his 28 field goals, highlighted by three successful kicks from 60 yards or more.
Fantasy Outlook: Bates has a big leg, and the Lions are a top-scoring team in the NFL. He’s the third-ranked kicker in early drafts. He should get better with more experience, giving him a high floor in many games.
Detroit Lions Defense
The Lions ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed (1,672) despite allowing 4.5 yards per catch and giving up 18 scores on the ground. Their success was aided by a game score and low rushing attempts (369 – 21.7, the lowest total in the league).
Detroit faced 610 pass attempts (fourth-most in the NFL), resulting in a ranking of 28th in passing yards (4,404). They gave up the second-lowest completion rate (61.2) and passing scores (18). Their defense had 37 sacks and 16 interceptions.